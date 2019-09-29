Viad (VVI) Holding Upped by Covey Capital Advisors Llc; Capital Counsel Cut Its Cme Group Com (CME) Position as Stock Price Rose

Capital Counsel Llc decreased its stake in Cme Group Inc Com (CME) by 0.49% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Capital Counsel Llc sold 4,350 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.91% . The institutional investor held 885,210 shares of the investment bankers and brokers and service company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $171.83M, down from 889,560 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Capital Counsel Llc who had been investing in Cme Group Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $76.59B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.97% or $2.1 during the last trading session, reaching $213.89. About 902,081 shares traded. CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) has risen 21.77% since September 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.77% the S&P500. Some Historical CME News: 02/04/2018 – CME expects no asset sales after Nex purchase; 16/04/2018 – CME LIVE CATTLE NEARBY CONTRACTS 0#LC: RISE MORE THAN 1 PERCENT WITH STRENGTH FROM BUY STOPS, SHORT-COVERING -TRADE; 02/05/2018 – CME: BARCLAYS PLC: Form 8.5 (EPT/NON-RI) – CME GROUP PLC AMENDMENT; 29/03/2018 – CME GROUP INC – OFFER FOR NEX GROUP PLC; 03/04/2018 – CME Group CEO says asset sales not necessary following takeover of Nex Group; 06/03/2018 – LIVESTOCK-Supply buildup fears undercut CME live cattle futures; 10/04/2018 – CME’S COMEX PLACES IMMEDIATE CURB ON DELIVERY OF RUSAL ALUMINUM; 22/04/2018 – DJ CME Group Inc Class A, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CME); 15/05/2018 – CME FEEDER CATTLE CONTRACTS 0#FC: DROP MORE THAN 1 PERCENT ON LIVE CATTLE FUTURES LOSSES, LOWER CASH FEEDER CATTLE PRICES -TRADE; 30/05/2018 – CME FEEDER CATTLE CONTRACTS 0#FC: RISE OVER 1 PERCENT SPURRED BY LOWER CORN PRICES, SHARPLY HIGHER LIVE CATTLE FUTURES -TRADE

Covey Capital Advisors Llc increased its stake in Viad Corp (VVI) by 10.51% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Covey Capital Advisors Llc bought 5,585 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.81% . The institutional investor held 58,711 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.89M, up from 53,126 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Covey Capital Advisors Llc who had been investing in Viad Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.35 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.79% or $0.53 during the last trading session, reaching $66.42. About 61,369 shares traded. Viad Corp (NYSE:VVI) has risen 20.98% since September 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 20.98% the S&P500. Some Historical VVI News: 26/04/2018 – Viad 1Q Loss/Shr $9.40; 04/05/2018 – Victory Capital Buys New 4.1% Position in Viad; 16/03/2018 Viad Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 26/04/2018 – VIAD CORP – EXPECT 2018 CONSOLIDATED REVENUE TO INCREASE AT A LOW SINGLE-DIGIT RATE FROM 2017 FULL YEAR REVENUE; 26/04/2018 – VIAD CORP QTRLY REVENUE $ 277.4 MLN VS $ 325.8 MLN; 22/05/2018 – VIAD CORP – BMO HARRIS BANK N.A. IS A LENDER UNDER EXISTING $300 MLN CREDIT FACILITY – SEC FILING; 26/04/2018 – Viad Sees Consolidated Rev to Increase at Low Single-Digit Rate Vs. 2017; 26/04/2018 – Viad Corp Delivers as Expected for First Quarter 2018; 22/05/2018 – VIAD CORP-EFFECTIVE MAY 18, CO’S UNIT EXECUTED SECOND AMENDMENT TO CREDIT AGREEMENT AND REAFFIRMATION OF GUARANTIES TO ITS REVOLVING CREDIT FACILITY; 26/04/2018 – Viad Sees Expect Consolidated Adjusted Segment EBITDA $156.5M-$160.5M

More notable recent Viad Corp (NYSE:VVI) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Does Belden Inc.’s (NYSE:BDC) Debt Level Pose A Problem? – Yahoo Finance” on May 29, 2019, also Business.Financialpost.com with their article: “GES Achieves J.D. Power Certification for Chat and Phone Channels – Financial Post” published on August 14, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Viad to acquire 60% equity stake in Mountain Park Lodges properties – Seeking Alpha” on May 28, 2019. More interesting news about Viad Corp (NYSE:VVI) were released by: Businesswire.com and their article: “ON Services Welcomes Two Experienced Event Industry Professionals – Business Wire” published on September 25, 2019 as well as Businesswire.com‘s news article titled: “Viad Corp Announces Plans to Develop Third FlyOver Attraction – Business Wire” with publication date: February 26, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.3 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.05, from 1.25 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 7 investors sold VVI shares while 50 reduced holdings. 32 funds opened positions while 42 raised stakes. 19.71 million shares or 9.85% more from 17.94 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Ameriprise Incorporated has invested 0% of its portfolio in Viad Corp (NYSE:VVI). Moreover, Gsa Prtn Ltd Liability Partnership has 0.05% invested in Viad Corp (NYSE:VVI) for 7,055 shares. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage holds 2,467 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Credit Suisse Ag has 14,408 shares. Nuveen Asset Management Ltd Liability Co accumulated 347,678 shares. 185 were reported by Glenmede Na. State Teachers Retirement Systems holds 0.01% or 64,173 shares. Nordea Mgmt holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Viad Corp (NYSE:VVI) for 67,287 shares. Parametric Port Associate invested in 31,511 shares or 0% of the stock. Goldman Sachs Grp Inc holds 0% of its portfolio in Viad Corp (NYSE:VVI) for 45,684 shares. Moreover, Vanguard Grp Incorporated has 0% invested in Viad Corp (NYSE:VVI). Royal Savings Bank Of Canada holds 0% or 12,066 shares in its portfolio. Manatuck Hill Ptnrs Llc accumulated 110,500 shares or 3.42% of the stock. Parkside Bank Trust owns 0% invested in Viad Corp (NYSE:VVI) for 14 shares. Keybank Association Oh stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in Viad Corp (NYSE:VVI).

Capital Counsel Llc, which manages about $2.48B and $1.49 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Wabtec Corp Com (NYSE:WAB) by 89,495 shares to 987,846 shares, valued at $70.89 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Automatic Data Processing Inc (NASDAQ:ADP) by 9,201 shares in the quarter, for a total of 782,817 shares, and has risen its stake in Varian Med Sys Inc (NYSE:VAR).

More notable recent CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “CME Group falls after posting in-line Q2 – Seeking Alpha” on July 31, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “XLF, BRK.B, CME, CB: ETF Inflow Alert – Nasdaq” published on August 01, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “CME Files to Double Monthly Bitcoin Futures Open Position Limit to 10K BTC – Nasdaq” on September 12, 2019. More interesting news about CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “CME Group To Launch Bitcoin Options In Early 2020, Cites Client Demand – Yahoo Finance” published on September 20, 2019 as well as 247Wallst.com‘s news article titled: “Thursdayâ€™s Top Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades: Beyond Meat, US Steel, Check Point Software, Applied Materials, AutoZone, Costco and More – 24/7 Wall St.” with publication date: September 19, 2019.