Viad (VVI) Holding Maintained by Manatuck Hill Partners Llc; Dorsey & Whitney Trust Company Has Lowered Its Bio (TECH) Position by $467,168; Shares Rose

Manatuck Hill Partners Llc increased its stake in Viad Corp (VVI) by 21.7% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Manatuck Hill Partners Llc bought 19,700 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.81% . The hedge fund held 110,500 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $7.32 million, up from 90,800 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Manatuck Hill Partners Llc who had been investing in Viad Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.35 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.79% or $0.53 during the last trading session, reaching $66.42. About 62,845 shares traded. Viad Corp (NYSE:VVI) has risen 20.98% since September 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 20.98% the S&P500. Some Historical VVI News: 17/05/2018 – Viad Corp Declares Quarterly Dividend; 26/04/2018 – VIAD 1Q REV. $277.4M, EST. $277.0M (2 EST.); 26/04/2018 – Viad Corp Delivers as Expected for First Quarter 2018; 22/05/2018 – VIAD CORP-EFFECTIVE MAY 18, CO’S UNIT EXECUTED SECOND AMENDMENT TO CREDIT AGREEMENT AND REAFFIRMATION OF GUARANTIES TO ITS REVOLVING CREDIT FACILITY; 27/04/2018 – Viad Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 04/05/2018 – Victory Capital Buys New 4.1% Position in Viad; 22/05/2018 – VIAD CORP – SECOND AMENDMENT INCREASES AMOUNT AVAILABLE UNDER CREDIT FACILITY TO $30 MLN; 03/05/2018 – Viad Corp Strengthens Leadership Team with Key Appointments; 26/04/2018 – VIAD CORP QTRLY LOSS BEFORE OTHER ITEMS PER SHARE $0.49; 26/04/2018 – Viad Sees GES Show Rotation to Have Net Negative Impact on Full Yr Rev of About $40M Vs 2017

Dorsey & Whitney Trust Company Llc decreased its stake in Bio (TECH) by 5.08% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Dorsey & Whitney Trust Company Llc sold 2,246 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.97% . The institutional investor held 41,940 shares of the biological products (no diagnostic substances) company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $8.74 million, down from 44,186 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust Company Llc who had been investing in Bio for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $7.48 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.77% or $5.63 during the last trading session, reaching $197.33. About 193,459 shares traded or 16.62% up from the average. Bio-Techne Corporation (NASDAQ:TECH) has risen 33.52% since September 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 33.52% the S&P500. Some Historical TECH News: 22/04/2018 – DJ Bio-Techne Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (TECH); 11/05/2018 – Bio-Techne Presenting at UBS Conference May 22; 02/05/2018 – Bio-Techne Releases Third Quarter Fiscal 2018 Results; 24/04/2018 – Bio-Techne Names Kim Kelderman as Pres, Diagnostics and Genomics; 30/05/2018 – Bio-Techne Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 10/05/2018 – Bio-Techne at UBS Global Health Care Conference May 22; 26/04/2018 – Bio-Techne Leads the Way in Scientific Support for Autophagy Research; 21/03/2018 – Bio-Techne Expands RNAscope® ISH Automation – Facilitating Drug Discovery and Development; 02/05/2018 – Bio-Techne Declares Dividend; 14/03/2018 Bio-Techne Launches MimEX™ GI, an Accessible 3-D Cell Culturing Platform for the Gastrointestinal Tract

Manatuck Hill Partners Llc, which manages about $1.24B and $214.19M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Primo Wtr Corp (NASDAQ:PRMW) by 94,142 shares to 300,000 shares, valued at $3.69M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Spdr Gold Trust (GLD) by 20,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 45,000 shares, and cut its stake in Agnico Eagle Mines Ltd (NYSE:AEM).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.3 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.05, from 1.25 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 7 investors sold VVI shares while 50 reduced holdings. 32 funds opened positions while 42 raised stakes. 19.71 million shares or 9.85% more from 17.94 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Ls Investment Advisors Limited Com holds 0% in Viad Corp (NYSE:VVI) or 582 shares. Third Avenue Mngmt Lc holds 0.47% of its portfolio in Viad Corp (NYSE:VVI) for 83,778 shares. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) stated it has 1,109 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Millennium Ltd Liability reported 0.56% in Viad Corp (NYSE:VVI). Charles Schwab Invest Mngmt reported 189,176 shares stake. Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt has 0.01% invested in Viad Corp (NYSE:VVI) for 6,947 shares. Covey Cap Lc invested in 4.66% or 58,711 shares. Tarbox Family Office reported 0% stake. 13,067 were accumulated by Jefferies Group Ltd Com. Bbt Cap Management Ltd owns 3,812 shares. Laurion Capital Mgmt Limited Partnership has invested 0.01% in Viad Corp (NYSE:VVI). Deutsche National Bank Ag, Germany-based fund reported 18,995 shares. Pnc Svcs Group Incorporated has invested 0% in Viad Corp (NYSE:VVI). Barclays Plc reported 0% of its portfolio in Viad Corp (NYSE:VVI). State Of Tennessee Treasury Department owns 8,199 shares.

Dorsey & Whitney Trust Company Llc, which manages about $647.24 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares Msci Japan Etf by 9,805 shares to 60,718 shares, valued at $3.31 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Nvidia Corp (NASDAQ:NVDA) by 4,569 shares in the quarter, for a total of 5,907 shares, and has risen its stake in Littelfuse Inc (NASDAQ:LFUS).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.44 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.21, from 1.23 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 16 investors sold TECH shares while 88 reduced holdings. 51 funds opened positions while 99 raised stakes. 34.46 million shares or 0.32% less from 34.57 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. First Quadrant Lp Ca holds 6,137 shares or 0.09% of its portfolio. Tributary Ltd accumulated 7,400 shares. Capital Inc has invested 0.94% of its portfolio in Bio-Techne Corporation (NASDAQ:TECH). Charles Schwab Inv invested in 0.03% or 216,263 shares. Amalgamated Commercial Bank holds 0.04% of its portfolio in Bio-Techne Corporation (NASDAQ:TECH) for 8,646 shares. Gru invested in 0.06% or 74,297 shares. Voloridge Invest Mngmt Ltd stated it has 0.13% of its portfolio in Bio-Techne Corporation (NASDAQ:TECH). Sg Americas Securities Limited Liability, New York-based fund reported 6,258 shares. Fort Ltd Partnership accumulated 0.29% or 7,211 shares. Blackrock has 0.03% invested in Bio-Techne Corporation (NASDAQ:TECH) for 3.81M shares. Moreover, Kopp Investment Limited Liability Co has 0.48% invested in Bio-Techne Corporation (NASDAQ:TECH) for 2,000 shares. First Light Asset Limited Liability Corporation, Minnesota-based fund reported 28,491 shares. Panagora Asset Inc has 2,868 shares. Mirae Asset holds 12,423 shares. Lpl Fin Ltd Liability Company owns 3,077 shares.

