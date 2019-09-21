Viad (VVI) Holder Covey Capital Advisors Has Boosted Its Holding by $368,610; Oz Management LP Increases Stake in Alibaba Group Hldg LTD (BABA)

Covey Capital Advisors Llc increased its stake in Viad Corp (VVI) by 10.51% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Covey Capital Advisors Llc bought 5,585 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.81% . The institutional investor held 58,711 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.89M, up from 53,126 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Covey Capital Advisors Llc who had been investing in Viad Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.36 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.18% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $67.02. About 80,959 shares traded. Viad Corp (NYSE:VVI) has risen 20.98% since September 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 20.98% the S&P500. Some Historical VVI News: 03/05/2018 – Viad Corp Strengthens Leadership Team with Key Appointments; 26/04/2018 – VIAD CORP – EXPECT 2018 CONSOLIDATED REVENUE TO INCREASE AT A LOW SINGLE-DIGIT RATE FROM 2017 FULL YEAR REVENUE; 27/04/2018 – Viad Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 26/04/2018 – VIAD 1Q ADJ LOSS/SHR 49C, EST. LOSS/SHR 52C; 26/04/2018 – Viad Sees Expect Consolidated Adjusted Segment EBITDA $156.5M-$160.5M; 26/04/2018 – Viad Corp Delivers as Expected for First Quarter 2018; 22/05/2018 – VIAD CORP-EFFECTIVE MAY 18, CO’S UNIT EXECUTED SECOND AMENDMENT TO CREDIT AGREEMENT AND REAFFIRMATION OF GUARANTIES TO ITS REVOLVING CREDIT FACILITY; 26/04/2018 – Viad 1Q Loss/Shr $9.40; 21/04/2018 – DJ Viad Corp, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (VVI); 26/04/2018 – Viad 1Q Rev $277.4M

Oz Management Lp increased its stake in Alibaba Group Hldg Ltd (BABA) by 23.88% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Oz Management Lp bought 280,589 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.56% . The hedge fund held 1.46 million shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $246.65 million, up from 1.18 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Oz Management Lp who had been investing in Alibaba Group Hldg Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $475.18B market cap company. The stock increased 1.14% or $2.05 during the last trading session, reaching $182.51. About 24.20M shares traded or 50.86% up from the average. Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) has declined 6.34% since September 21, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.34% the S&P500. Some Historical BABA News: 28/05/2018 – ALI HEALTH TO BUY ASSETS FROM ALIBABA UNIT FOR HK$10.6B; 02/04/2018 – The deal implies an enterprise value of $9.5 billion for Ele.me, Alibaba said in a statement; 09/04/2018 – China’s SenseTime valued at $4.5 bln after $600 mln funding led by Alibaba; 20/03/2018 – BEST INC – LIN WAN HAS BEEN APPOINTED BY ALIBABA GROUP TO REPLACE WENHONG TONG AS A MEMBER OF COMPANY’S BOARD; 07/03/2018 – WANDISCO PLC WAND.L – TO BE EMBEDDED AS A STANDARD COMPONENT IN SELECTED ALIBABA CLOUD SOLUTIONS; 02/04/2018 – ALIBABA BUYS ELE.ME IN DEAL THAT IMPLIES $9.5B ENTERPRISE VALUE; 10/04/2018 – ANT FINANCIAL’S VALUATION SEEN SURGING TO ABOUT $150 BILLION AFTER LATEST FUNDRAISING; 21/03/2018 – Tencent spending spree turns up heat on Alibaba; 04/05/2018 – Alibaba Group 4Q Revenue From Core Commerce Rose 62% to $8.18B; 08/05/2018 – Alibaba Buys Rocket’s Online Retailer Daraz in Pakistan Push

Investors sentiment increased to 1.3 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.05, from 1.25 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 7 investors sold VVI shares while 50 reduced holdings. 32 funds opened positions while 42 raised stakes. 19.71 million shares or 9.85% more from 17.94 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Moreover, Prudential has 0% invested in Viad Corp (NYSE:VVI) for 38,167 shares. 5,856 were accumulated by D E Shaw. Lpl Ltd Liability Corporation holds 7,069 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Rothschild & Communication Asset Management Us Incorporated has 136,989 shares. Dimensional Fund Advsrs Limited Partnership owns 1.62M shares. Bw Gestao De Investimentos Ltda reported 3,201 shares. Barclays Public Ltd Com invested in 36,771 shares or 0% of the stock. Victory Management has invested 0.13% in Viad Corp (NYSE:VVI). Parametric Associates Ltd accumulated 31,511 shares. Ameriprise Finance reported 110,320 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Alliancebernstein LP has invested 0.01% in Viad Corp (NYSE:VVI). 53,000 are held by Bessemer Group Inc. Pinebridge Invs Limited Partnership, New York-based fund reported 21,491 shares. The New York-based Sg Americas Limited Liability Co has invested 0.01% in Viad Corp (NYSE:VVI). Next Financial Grp Inc accumulated 49 shares or 0% of the stock.

Oz Management Lp, which manages about $56.28 billion and $18.76 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Health Ins Innovations Inc (NASDAQ:HIIQ) by 110,987 shares to 50,613 shares, valued at $1.31 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Turtle Beach Corp (Call) by 60,500 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 25,000 shares, and cut its stake in Workday Inc (Prn).