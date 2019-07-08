Viad (VVI) EPS Estimated At $1.37; Axa Equitable Holdings (EQH) Shorts Lowered By 9.22%

Analysts expect Viad Corp (NYSE:VVI) to report $1.37 EPS on July, 25.They anticipate $0.17 EPS change or 14.17% from last quarter’s $1.2 EPS. VVI’s profit would be $27.79M giving it 12.46 P/E if the $1.37 EPS is correct. After having $-0.51 EPS previously, Viad Corp’s analysts see -368.63% EPS growth. The stock decreased 0.19% or $0.13 during the last trading session, reaching $68.27. About 20,498 shares traded. Viad Corp (NYSE:VVI) has risen 24.47% since July 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 20.04% the S&P500. Some Historical VVI News: 26/04/2018 – VIAD 1Q ADJ LOSS/SHR 49C, EST. LOSS/SHR 52C; 26/04/2018 – VIAD CORP VVI.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $2.73, REV VIEW $1.33 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 10/04/2018 – GES Boosts Sponsorship Program with Launch of GES Sponsorship Strategy & Sales; 26/04/2018 – VIAD CORP SEES 2018 INCOME PER SHARE BEFORE OTHER ITEMS$0.03; 22/05/2018 – VIAD CORP – BMO HARRIS BANK N.A. IS A LENDER UNDER EXISTING $300 MLN CREDIT FACILITY – SEC FILING; 30/05/2018 – Viad Presenting at Conference Jun 5; 03/05/2018 – Viad Corp Strengthens Leadership Team with Key Appointments; 16/03/2018 Viad Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 26/04/2018 – VIAD CORP QTRLY REVENUE $ 277.4 MLN VS $ 325.8 MLN; 26/04/2018 – VIAD CORP QTRLY ORGANIC REVENUE DECLINE PRIMARILY REFLECTS NEGATIVE SHOW ROTATION

Axa Equitable Holdings Inc (NYSE:EQH) had a decrease of 9.22% in short interest. EQH’s SI was 15.95 million shares in July as released by FINRA. Its down 9.22% from 17.56M shares previously. With 2.03M avg volume, 8 days are for Axa Equitable Holdings Inc (NYSE:EQH)’s short sellers to cover EQH’s short positions. The SI to Axa Equitable Holdings Inc’s float is 7%. The stock decreased 0.73% or $0.16 during the last trading session, reaching $21.67. About 673,080 shares traded. AXA Equitable Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EQH) has declined 0.42% since July 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 4.85% the S&P500. Some Historical EQH News: 30/05/2018 – AXA Property Trust Ltd: Company Update and NAV Announcement 31 March 2018; 29/05/2018 – BlaBlaCar and AXA launch car insurance product; 30/05/2018 – REG-AXA Property Trust: Company Update and NAV Announcement 31 March 2018; 14/05/2018 AXA AXAF.PA SAYS COMPLETED IPO OF AXA EQUITABLE, OVERALL PROCEEDS AT USD 4.0 BILLION; 31/05/2018 – AXA CDS Tightens 8 Bps, Most in 13 Months; 14/05/2018 – AXA AXAF.PA SAYS SECURED FINANCING OF THE ACQUISITION OF XL GROUP; 24/05/2018 – AXA: Elaine Sarsynski Appointed to Board of Directors; 23/05/2018 – Uber Extends Insurance Deal With Axa to Cover Drivers in Europe; 14/05/2018 – AXA AXAF.PA SAYS FINANCIAL GUIDANCE REITERATED, EXPECTS DEBT GEARING AT 32 PCT FY 2018 AND BELOW 28 PCT BY END-2020; 23/05/2018 – Uber, AXA to Offer Insurance to European Drivers

More notable recent Viad Corp (NYSE:VVI) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Can You Imagine How Chuffed Viad’s (NYSE:VVI) Shareholders Feel About Its 182% Share Price Gain? – Yahoo Finance” on July 04, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Is Viad Corp (VVI) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 28, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Moab Capital Partnersâ€™ Return, AUM, and Holdings (Part II) – Yahoo Finance” on July 01, 2019. More interesting news about Viad Corp (NYSE:VVI) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Have Insiders Been Selling Viad Corp (NYSE:VVI) Shares? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 05, 2019 as well as Businesswire.com‘s news article titled: “Viad Corp Completes Majority Investment in Mountain Park Lodges – Business Wire” with publication date: June 10, 2019.

Viad Corp operates as an experiential services firm in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, continental Europe, and the United Arab Emirates. The company has market cap of $1.39 billion. The firm operates through GES and Pursuit segment. It has a 34.34 P/E ratio. It offers event planning and production, look and feel design, layout and floor plan designs, furnishings and carpet, show traffic analysis, marketing and strategy, electrical distribution, cleaning, plumbing, overhead and booth rigging, and material handling services; and signage products and common area structures.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.25 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.28, from 1.53 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 10 investors sold Viad Corp shares while 41 reduced holdings. 14 funds opened positions while 50 raised stakes. 17.94 million shares or 0.10% less from 17.96 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Sg Americas Ltd Liability Co has invested 0% of its portfolio in Viad Corp (NYSE:VVI). Voya Investment Management Limited Liability Company has invested 0% in Viad Corp (NYSE:VVI). Ameriprise accumulated 111,775 shares. Aqr Capital Mgmt Llc owns 0% invested in Viad Corp (NYSE:VVI) for 17,474 shares. New York State Common Retirement Fund holds 0% in Viad Corp (NYSE:VVI) or 20,000 shares. Bessemer Gp has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Viad Corp (NYSE:VVI). River Road Asset Management Limited holds 0.71% or 567,758 shares in its portfolio. National Bank Of America Corporation De holds 0% or 56,405 shares. Swiss Bancorporation has 37,100 shares. Shell Asset Management invested in 0.03% or 20,731 shares. Renaissance Technologies Ltd Liability Com, a New York-based fund reported 69,100 shares. Kennedy Mngmt invested in 253,901 shares. Ubs Asset Mgmt Americas reported 0% in Viad Corp (NYSE:VVI). Us Bank & Trust De holds 380 shares. Thompson Siegel And Walmsley Lc accumulated 27,427 shares.

Among 3 analysts covering AXA Equitable Holdings (NYSE:EQH), 0 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 0 are positive. AXA Equitable Holdings had 3 analyst reports since April 1, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The company was maintained on Monday, April 1 by Barclays Capital. The stock has “Neutral” rating by Credit Suisse on Wednesday, April 3. The firm has “Neutral” rating by Citigroup given on Thursday, April 11.