Viad Corp (VVI)’s Financial Results Comparing With TransUnion (NYSE:TRU)

We are comparing Viad Corp (NYSE:VVI) and TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) on their institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation. They both are Business Services companies, competing one another.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Viad Corp 63 1.01 N/A 1.78 38.80 TransUnion 73 6.09 N/A 1.61 51.45

In table 1 we can see Viad Corp and TransUnion’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation. TransUnion has lower earnings, but higher revenue than Viad Corp. The company with the lower price-to-earnings out of the two companies is considered for more affordable of the two firms presently. Viad Corp’s shares have been trading at lower price-to-earnings ratio which means it is presently more affordable than TransUnion.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us Viad Corp and TransUnion’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Viad Corp 0.00% 11.1% 5% TransUnion 0.00% 16.6% 4.5%

Volatility & Risk

Viad Corp has a 0.68 beta, while its volatility is 32.00% which is less volatile than S&P 500. TransUnion’s 1.00% more volatile than S&P 500 volatility due to the stock’s 1.01 beta.

Liquidity

0.5 and 0.5 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Viad Corp. Its rival TransUnion’s Current and Quick Ratios are 1.5 and 1.5 respectively. TransUnion has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Viad Corp.

Analyst Ratings

Viad Corp and TransUnion Recommendations and Ratings are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Viad Corp 0 0 0 0.00 TransUnion 0 1 2 2.67

Competitively TransUnion has an average target price of $84.33, with potential upside of 4.06%.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Viad Corp and TransUnion are owned by institutional investors at 93.1% and 0% respectively. Insiders held roughly 1.3% of Viad Corp’s shares. Insiders Comparatively, held 0.5% of TransUnion shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Viad Corp -3.46% 3.64% 12.81% 31.67% 20.98% 38.03% TransUnion 1.58% 12.64% 22.09% 39.38% 17.18% 45.76%

For the past year Viad Corp was less bullish than TransUnion.

Summary

On 9 of the 11 factors TransUnion beats Viad Corp.

Viad Corp operates as an experiential services company in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, continental Europe, and the United Arab Emirates. The company operates through GES and Pursuit segment. It offers event planning and production, look and feel design, layout and floor plan designs, furnishings and carpet, show traffic analysis, marketing and strategy, electrical distribution, cleaning, plumbing, overhead and booth rigging, and material handling services; and signage products and common area structures. The company also provides creative design and strategy, integrated marketing and pre/post event communications, event surveys, return on investment analysis, online management tools, attendee/exhibit booth traffic analysis, staff training, logistics/transportation, storage/refurbishment of exhibits, installation and dismantling labor, and tradeshow program management services. In addition, it offers custom exhibit design/construction, portable/modular exhibits and design, and graphics and signage products; event technology services, including event accommodation solutions, registration and data analytics, and event management tools; and audio-visual and digital services, such as digital design and content, media production, content testing, equipment rental, staging, and creative. Further, the company owns and operates hotels and lodges, and attraction destinations; and provides transportation services comprising sightseeing tour, airport shuttle, and charter motor coach services, as well as corporate and event management services for meetings, conferences, incentive travel, sports, and special events. Viad Corp was founded in 1914 and is headquartered in Phoenix, Arizona.

TransUnion provides risk and information solutions. The company operates in three segments: U.S. Information Services (USIS), International, and Consumer Interactive. The USIS segment provides consumer reports, risk scores, analytical services, and decisioning capabilities; and online data, marketing, and decision services. Its services are used to acquire new customers; assess consumer ability to pay for services; identify cross-selling opportunities; measure and manage debt portfolio risk; collect debt; verify consumer identities; and investigate potential fraud. This segment serves customers in the financial services, insurance, healthcare, and other industries. The International segment offers online data services, marketing services, credit reports, analytics, decision services, and other value-added risk management services; and consumer services, which enable consumers to manage their personal finances. This segment serves customers in financial services, insurance, automotive, collections, and communications industries through direct and indirect channels. The Consumer Interactive segment provides credit reports and scores, credit monitoring, fraud protection and resolution, and financial management solutions that enable consumers to manage their personal finances and take precautions against identity theft. This segment offers its products through online and mobile interfaces, as well as through direct and indirect channels. The company serves businesses and consumers in the United States, South Africa, Brazil, Canada, Hong Kong, and India, as well as other countries in Africa, Asia, and Latin America. The company was formerly known as TransUnion Holding Company, Inc. and changed its name to TransUnion in March 2015. TransUnion was founded in 1968 and is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois.