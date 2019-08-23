Viad Corp (VVI)’s Financial Results Comparing With Shutterstock Inc. (NYSE:SSTK)

Viad Corp (NYSE:VVI) and Shutterstock Inc. (NYSE:SSTK), both competing one another are Business Services companies. We will compare their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Viad Corp 62 0.98 N/A 1.78 38.80 Shutterstock Inc. 41 1.94 N/A 0.84 45.95

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of Viad Corp and Shutterstock Inc. Shutterstock Inc. has lower revenue and earnings than Viad Corp. When company has lower price-to-earnings means it is more affordable than its counterpart presently. Viad Corp’s current price-to-earnings ratio is lower than that of Shutterstock Inc., which means that it is the affordable of the two.

Profitability

Table 2 shows Viad Corp and Shutterstock Inc.’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Viad Corp 0.00% 11.1% 5% Shutterstock Inc. 0.00% 9.8% 5.3%

Volatility and Risk

Viad Corp’s 0.68 beta indicates that its volatility is 32.00% less volatile than that of Standard & Poor’s 500. From a competition point of view, Shutterstock Inc. has a 1.11 beta which is 11.00% more volatile compared to Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Viad Corp are 0.5 and 0.5. Competitively, Shutterstock Inc. has 1.4 and 1.4 for Current and Quick Ratio. Shutterstock Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Viad Corp.

Analyst Ratings

The table shown features the ratings and recommendations for Viad Corp and Shutterstock Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Viad Corp 0 0 0 0.00 Shutterstock Inc. 0 1 0 2.00

Meanwhile, Shutterstock Inc.’s average price target is $46, while its potential upside is 31.88%.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Institutional investors owned 93.1% of Viad Corp shares and 60.6% of Shutterstock Inc. shares. Viad Corp’s share owned by insiders are 1.3%. On the other hand, insiders owned about 1.1% of Shutterstock Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Viad Corp -3.46% 3.64% 12.81% 31.67% 20.98% 38.03% Shutterstock Inc. -2.64% -1.79% -5.26% -5.1% -11.81% 6.55%

For the past year Viad Corp has stronger performance than Shutterstock Inc.

Viad Corp operates as an experiential services company in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, continental Europe, and the United Arab Emirates. The company operates through GES and Pursuit segment. It offers event planning and production, look and feel design, layout and floor plan designs, furnishings and carpet, show traffic analysis, marketing and strategy, electrical distribution, cleaning, plumbing, overhead and booth rigging, and material handling services; and signage products and common area structures. The company also provides creative design and strategy, integrated marketing and pre/post event communications, event surveys, return on investment analysis, online management tools, attendee/exhibit booth traffic analysis, staff training, logistics/transportation, storage/refurbishment of exhibits, installation and dismantling labor, and tradeshow program management services. In addition, it offers custom exhibit design/construction, portable/modular exhibits and design, and graphics and signage products; event technology services, including event accommodation solutions, registration and data analytics, and event management tools; and audio-visual and digital services, such as digital design and content, media production, content testing, equipment rental, staging, and creative. Further, the company owns and operates hotels and lodges, and attraction destinations; and provides transportation services comprising sightseeing tour, airport shuttle, and charter motor coach services, as well as corporate and event management services for meetings, conferences, incentive travel, sports, and special events. Viad Corp was founded in 1914 and is headquartered in Phoenix, Arizona.

Shutterstock, Inc. provides content products and services in North America, Europe, and internationally. It offers digital imagery services, which include licensed photographs, vectors, illustrations, and video clips that customers use in their visual communications, such as Websites, digital and print marketing materials, corporate communications, books, publications, and video content; and commercial music services comprising music tracks and sound effects that are used to complement digital imagery. The company provides its services under the Shutterstock, Bigstock, Offset, Shutterstock Music, and Shutterstock Editorial names. It also offers digital asset management services through Webdam, a cloud-based digital asset management platform, which provides tools for customers to manage content and brand management assets. The company serves marketing agencies, media professionals, and other organizations. Shutterstock, Inc. was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in New York, New York.