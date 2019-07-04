Viad Corp (VVI)’s Financial Results Comparing With FleetCor Technologies Inc. (NYSE:FLT)

Viad Corp (NYSE:VVI) and FleetCor Technologies Inc. (NYSE:FLT), are influenced by compare since they are both players in the Business Services. These factors are particularly influence the analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation of the two firms.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Viad Corp 57 1.04 N/A 1.78 34.85 FleetCor Technologies Inc. 234 10.21 N/A 9.15 28.88

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of Viad Corp and FleetCor Technologies Inc. FleetCor Technologies Inc. is observed to has higher revenue and earnings than Viad Corp. The company that is more expensive between the two has a higher price-to-earnings ratio. Viad Corp’s shares have been trading at higher price-to-earnings ratio which means it is presently more expensive than FleetCor Technologies Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 has Viad Corp and FleetCor Technologies Inc.’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Viad Corp 0.00% 0% 0% FleetCor Technologies Inc. 0.00% 22.3% 6.9%

Risk and Volatility

A 0.78 beta indicates that Viad Corp is 22.00% less volatile compared to Standard and Poor’s 500. FleetCor Technologies Inc.’s 21.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 which is a result of the 1.21 beta.

Liquidity

Viad Corp has a Current Ratio of 0.5 and a Quick Ratio of 0.5. Competitively, FleetCor Technologies Inc.’s Current Ratio is 0.9 and has 0.9 Quick Ratio. FleetCor Technologies Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Viad Corp.

Analyst Ratings

The table given features the ratings and recommendations for Viad Corp and FleetCor Technologies Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Viad Corp 0 0 0 0.00 FleetCor Technologies Inc. 0 2 6 2.75

FleetCor Technologies Inc. on the other hand boasts of a $260.56 consensus target price and a -10.03% potential downside.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Viad Corp and FleetCor Technologies Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 91% and 96.8% respectively. About 1.3% of Viad Corp’s share are held by insiders. Insiders Comparatively, held 1.4% of FleetCor Technologies Inc. shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Viad Corp 0.89% 8.77% 12.74% 23.09% 24.47% 24% FleetCor Technologies Inc. -0.76% 5.01% 20.42% 32.21% 30.59% 42.25%

For the past year Viad Corp has weaker performance than FleetCor Technologies Inc.

Summary

On 10 of the 11 factors FleetCor Technologies Inc. beats Viad Corp.

Viad Corp operates as an experiential services company in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, continental Europe, and the United Arab Emirates. The company operates through GES and Pursuit segment. It offers event planning and production, look and feel design, layout and floor plan designs, furnishings and carpet, show traffic analysis, marketing and strategy, electrical distribution, cleaning, plumbing, overhead and booth rigging, and material handling services; and signage products and common area structures. The company also provides creative design and strategy, integrated marketing and pre/post event communications, event surveys, return on investment analysis, online management tools, attendee/exhibit booth traffic analysis, staff training, logistics/transportation, storage/refurbishment of exhibits, installation and dismantling labor, and tradeshow program management services. In addition, it offers custom exhibit design/construction, portable/modular exhibits and design, and graphics and signage products; event technology services, including event accommodation solutions, registration and data analytics, and event management tools; and audio-visual and digital services, such as digital design and content, media production, content testing, equipment rental, staging, and creative. Further, the company owns and operates hotels and lodges, and attraction destinations; and provides transportation services comprising sightseeing tour, airport shuttle, and charter motor coach services, as well as corporate and event management services for meetings, conferences, incentive travel, sports, and special events. Viad Corp was founded in 1914 and is headquartered in Phoenix, Arizona.

FleetCor Technologies, Inc. provides fuel cards, commercial payment and data solutions, gift card and stored value solutions, and workforce payment products and services primarily in the United States, Brazil, and the United Kingdom. It sells a range of customized fleet and lodging payment programs; and offers card products to purchase fuel, lodging, food, toll, transportation, and related products and services at participating locations. The company also offers telematics solution that allows fleet operators to monitor the capacity utilization and movement of vehicles and drivers; vehicle maintenance services; prepaid fuel and food vouchers, and cards; and workforce payment products related to public transportation and toll vouchers. In addition, it provides proprietary equipment that reduces unauthorized and fraudulent transactions to over-the-road trucking fleets, shipping fleets, and other operators of heavily industrialized equipment, including sea-going vessels, mining equipment, agricultural equipment, and locomotives, as well as offers electronic toll, parking payments, and cardless fuel payments product. Further, the company owns and operates proprietary closed-loop networks, such as fleet card, truck stop and fuel merchant, lodging, fueling, fuel and food card, voucher, fuel control, maintenance and repair, toll, and distribution networks through, which it electronically connects to merchants, as well as captures, analyzes, and reports customized information. Additionally, it uses third-party networks to deliver its payment programs and services; and provides a range of services, such as issuing and processing, as well as specialized information services. The company sells its products and services directly to businesses, commercial fleets, retailers, oil companies, leasing companies, petroleum marketers, and government entities. FleetCor Technologies, Inc. was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Norcross, Georgia.