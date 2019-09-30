Viad Corp (VVI)’s Financial Results Comparing With Document Security Systems Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:DSS)

We will be comparing the differences between Viad Corp (NYSE:VVI) and Document Security Systems Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:DSS) as far as institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Business Services industry.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Viad Corp 66 1.77 19.83M 1.78 38.80 Document Security Systems Inc. N/A 0.00 22.54M 0.09 5.22

Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies. Document Security Systems Inc. has lower revenue and earnings than Viad Corp. The business with the higher P/E out of the two companies is considered for more expensive of the two firms presently. Viad Corp’s presently higher P/E ratio means it is more expensive than Document Security Systems Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 has Viad Corp and Document Security Systems Inc.’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Viad Corp 30,123,044.20% 11.1% 5% Document Security Systems Inc. 5,620,947,630.92% 18.8% 9.3%

Risk and Volatility

A 0.68 beta indicates that Viad Corp is 32.00% less volatile compared to Standard & Poor’s 500. Competitively, Document Security Systems Inc.’s beta is 2.12 which is 112.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of Viad Corp is 0.5 while its Quick Ratio stands at 0.5. The Current Ratio of rival Document Security Systems Inc. is 1.1 and its Quick Ratio is has 0.8. Document Security Systems Inc. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than Viad Corp.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Viad Corp and Document Security Systems Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 93.1% and 2.1%. Insiders held 1.3% of Viad Corp shares. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 9.1% of Document Security Systems Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Viad Corp -3.46% 3.64% 12.81% 31.67% 20.98% 38.03% Document Security Systems Inc. 1.83% -10.32% -63.9% -56.89% -70% -39.39%

For the past year Viad Corp has 38.03% stronger performance while Document Security Systems Inc. has -39.39% weaker performance.

Summary

On 8 of the 13 factors Viad Corp beats Document Security Systems Inc.

Viad Corp operates as an experiential services company in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, continental Europe, and the United Arab Emirates. The company operates through GES and Pursuit segment. It offers event planning and production, look and feel design, layout and floor plan designs, furnishings and carpet, show traffic analysis, marketing and strategy, electrical distribution, cleaning, plumbing, overhead and booth rigging, and material handling services; and signage products and common area structures. The company also provides creative design and strategy, integrated marketing and pre/post event communications, event surveys, return on investment analysis, online management tools, attendee/exhibit booth traffic analysis, staff training, logistics/transportation, storage/refurbishment of exhibits, installation and dismantling labor, and tradeshow program management services. In addition, it offers custom exhibit design/construction, portable/modular exhibits and design, and graphics and signage products; event technology services, including event accommodation solutions, registration and data analytics, and event management tools; and audio-visual and digital services, such as digital design and content, media production, content testing, equipment rental, staging, and creative. Further, the company owns and operates hotels and lodges, and attraction destinations; and provides transportation services comprising sightseeing tour, airport shuttle, and charter motor coach services, as well as corporate and event management services for meetings, conferences, incentive travel, sports, and special events. Viad Corp was founded in 1914 and is headquartered in Phoenix, Arizona.

Document Security Systems, Inc., through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells paper and plastic products to protect information from unauthorized scanning, copying, and digital imaging worldwide. The companyÂ’s DSS Packaging and Printing Group segment produces custom paperboard packaging products for pharmaceutical, beverage, photo packaging, toy, specialty foods, direct marketing, and other industries; and offers secure and commercial printing services for end-user customers, as well as technical support for its technology licensees. It also provides security paper, vital records, prescription papers, birth certificates, receipts, manuals, identification materials, entertainment tickets, secure coupons, parts tracking forms, brochures, direct mailing pieces, catalogs, business cards, etc. Its DSS Plastics Group segment manufactures laminated and surface printed cards, including magnetic stripes, bar codes, holograms, signature panels, invisible ink, micro fine printing, guilloche patterns, biometric, radio frequency identification, and watermarks for printed plastic documents, such as ID cards, event badges, and driverÂ’s licenses. The companyÂ’s DSS Digital Group segment provides data center centric solutions to businesses and governments through the cloud. It also develops an iPhone based application that integrates its traditional optical deterrent technologies into proprietary digital data security based solutions for brand protection and product diversion prevention. Its DSS Technology Management segment acquires or internally develops patented technology or intellectual property assets. Document Security Systems, Inc. markets its primary anti-counterfeiting products and technologies under the AuthentiGuard name. The company was formerly known as New Sky Communications, Inc. and changed its name to Document Security Systems, Inc. in July 1992. Document Security Systems, Inc. was founded in 1984 and is headquartered in Rochester, New York.