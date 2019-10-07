Viad Corp (VVI)’s Financial Results Comparing With Document Security Systems Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:DSS)

We are contrasting Viad Corp (NYSE:VVI) and Document Security Systems Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:DSS) on their institutional ownership, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and valuation. They both are Business Services companies, competing one another.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Viad Corp 66 1.71 19.83M 1.78 38.80 Document Security Systems Inc. N/A 0.00 22.54M 0.09 5.22

Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies. Document Security Systems Inc. is observed to has lower revenue and earnings than Viad Corp. The company with a higher price-to-earnings ratio is currently more expensive of the two stocks. Viad Corp’s currently higher price-to-earnings ratio means it is more expensive than Document Security Systems Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Viad Corp (NYSE:VVI) and Document Security Systems Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:DSS)’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Viad Corp 30,118,469.02% 11.1% 5% Document Security Systems Inc. 5,697,674,418.60% 18.8% 9.3%

Volatility and Risk

Viad Corp’s volatility measures that it’s 32.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 due to its 0.68 beta. Competitively, Document Security Systems Inc.’s 112.00% volatility makes it more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500, because of the 2.12 beta.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of Viad Corp are 0.5 and 0.5 respectively. Its competitor Document Security Systems Inc.’s Current Ratio is 1.1 and its Quick Ratio is 0.8. Document Security Systems Inc. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than Viad Corp.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

The shares of both Viad Corp and Document Security Systems Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 93.1% and 2.1% respectively. Insiders held 1.3% of Viad Corp shares. Competitively, 9.1% are Document Security Systems Inc.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Viad Corp -3.46% 3.64% 12.81% 31.67% 20.98% 38.03% Document Security Systems Inc. 1.83% -10.32% -63.9% -56.89% -70% -39.39%

For the past year Viad Corp has 38.03% stronger performance while Document Security Systems Inc. has -39.39% weaker performance.

Summary

On 8 of the 13 factors Viad Corp beats Document Security Systems Inc.

Viad Corp operates as an experiential services company in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, continental Europe, and the United Arab Emirates. The company operates through GES and Pursuit segment. It offers event planning and production, look and feel design, layout and floor plan designs, furnishings and carpet, show traffic analysis, marketing and strategy, electrical distribution, cleaning, plumbing, overhead and booth rigging, and material handling services; and signage products and common area structures. The company also provides creative design and strategy, integrated marketing and pre/post event communications, event surveys, return on investment analysis, online management tools, attendee/exhibit booth traffic analysis, staff training, logistics/transportation, storage/refurbishment of exhibits, installation and dismantling labor, and tradeshow program management services. In addition, it offers custom exhibit design/construction, portable/modular exhibits and design, and graphics and signage products; event technology services, including event accommodation solutions, registration and data analytics, and event management tools; and audio-visual and digital services, such as digital design and content, media production, content testing, equipment rental, staging, and creative. Further, the company owns and operates hotels and lodges, and attraction destinations; and provides transportation services comprising sightseeing tour, airport shuttle, and charter motor coach services, as well as corporate and event management services for meetings, conferences, incentive travel, sports, and special events. Viad Corp was founded in 1914 and is headquartered in Phoenix, Arizona.

Document Security Systems, Inc., through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells paper and plastic products to protect information from unauthorized scanning, copying, and digital imaging worldwide. The companyÂ’s DSS Packaging and Printing Group segment produces custom paperboard packaging products for pharmaceutical, beverage, photo packaging, toy, specialty foods, direct marketing, and other industries; and offers secure and commercial printing services for end-user customers, as well as technical support for its technology licensees. It also provides security paper, vital records, prescription papers, birth certificates, receipts, manuals, identification materials, entertainment tickets, secure coupons, parts tracking forms, brochures, direct mailing pieces, catalogs, business cards, etc. Its DSS Plastics Group segment manufactures laminated and surface printed cards, including magnetic stripes, bar codes, holograms, signature panels, invisible ink, micro fine printing, guilloche patterns, biometric, radio frequency identification, and watermarks for printed plastic documents, such as ID cards, event badges, and driverÂ’s licenses. The companyÂ’s DSS Digital Group segment provides data center centric solutions to businesses and governments through the cloud. It also develops an iPhone based application that integrates its traditional optical deterrent technologies into proprietary digital data security based solutions for brand protection and product diversion prevention. Its DSS Technology Management segment acquires or internally develops patented technology or intellectual property assets. Document Security Systems, Inc. markets its primary anti-counterfeiting products and technologies under the AuthentiGuard name. The company was formerly known as New Sky Communications, Inc. and changed its name to Document Security Systems, Inc. in July 1992. Document Security Systems, Inc. was founded in 1984 and is headquartered in Rochester, New York.