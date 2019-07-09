Viad Corp (VVI)’s Financial Results Comparing With comScore Inc. (NASDAQ:SCOR)

We are contrasting Viad Corp (NYSE:VVI) and comScore Inc. (NASDAQ:SCOR) on their institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation. They both are Business Services companies, competing one another.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Viad Corp 58 1.06 N/A 1.78 34.85 comScore Inc. 15 0.81 N/A -2.82 0.00

Demonstrates Viad Corp and comScore Inc. earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Viad Corp 0.00% 0% 0% comScore Inc. 0.00% -36.4% -20.8%

Volatility and Risk

Viad Corp has a 0.78 beta, while its volatility is 22.00% which is less volatile than S&P 500. Competitively, comScore Inc. is 30.00% less volatile than S&P 500, because of the 0.7 beta.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of Viad Corp are 0.5 and 0.5 respectively. Its competitor comScore Inc.’s Current Ratio is 0.9 and its Quick Ratio is 0.9. comScore Inc. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than Viad Corp.

Analyst Recommendations

The following table delivered below contains the ratings and recommendations for Viad Corp and comScore Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Viad Corp 0 0 0 0.00 comScore Inc. 0 2 2 2.50

Competitively comScore Inc. has an average target price of $23.2, with potential upside of 335.27%.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Viad Corp and comScore Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 91% and 72.9%. Viad Corp’s share held by insiders are 1.3%. Comparatively, 1.1% are comScore Inc.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Viad Corp 0.89% 8.77% 12.74% 23.09% 24.47% 24% comScore Inc. -13.73% -18.07% -50.61% -38.66% -46.42% -24.26%

For the past year Viad Corp had bullish trend while comScore Inc. had bearish trend.

Summary

Viad Corp beats on 7 of the 9 factors comScore Inc.

Viad Corp operates as an experiential services company in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, continental Europe, and the United Arab Emirates. The company operates through GES and Pursuit segment. It offers event planning and production, look and feel design, layout and floor plan designs, furnishings and carpet, show traffic analysis, marketing and strategy, electrical distribution, cleaning, plumbing, overhead and booth rigging, and material handling services; and signage products and common area structures. The company also provides creative design and strategy, integrated marketing and pre/post event communications, event surveys, return on investment analysis, online management tools, attendee/exhibit booth traffic analysis, staff training, logistics/transportation, storage/refurbishment of exhibits, installation and dismantling labor, and tradeshow program management services. In addition, it offers custom exhibit design/construction, portable/modular exhibits and design, and graphics and signage products; event technology services, including event accommodation solutions, registration and data analytics, and event management tools; and audio-visual and digital services, such as digital design and content, media production, content testing, equipment rental, staging, and creative. Further, the company owns and operates hotels and lodges, and attraction destinations; and provides transportation services comprising sightseeing tour, airport shuttle, and charter motor coach services, as well as corporate and event management services for meetings, conferences, incentive travel, sports, and special events. Viad Corp was founded in 1914 and is headquartered in Phoenix, Arizona.

comScore, Inc. operates as a cross-platform measurement company that measures audiences, brands, and consumer behavior worldwide. Its data footprint combines proprietary digital, TV, and movie intelligence with demographic details to quantify consumersÂ’ multiscreen behavior. The company deliver custom solutions, syndicated reporting, cloud services (SaaS), and on-premise software to drive reporting, and real-time and predictive analytics. Its audience analytics products include MMX, an online audience measurement and media planning solution; Video Metrix that provides end-to-end video measurement in the online video marketplace; qSearch, which captures all of the search behavior at approximately 200 search properties in 38 individual countries and worldwide; Reach/Frequency suite that lays out campaign options and allows to analyze online advertising plans site-by-site and across media platforms; and Device Essentials to provide insight into unique digital device usage and traffic based on actual observed online visitation data. The companyÂ’s advertising analytics products comprise validated Campaign Essentials, a holistic ad and audience delivery validation solution; Action Lift to capture the effectiveness of a campaign; Brand Survey Lift to measure the overall branding impact of a campaign, as well as the specific lift contribution by publisher, data provider, and creative; validated Media Essentials to evaluate inventory by site, domain, section, and ad slot; and Brand Survey Lift Pulse to measure the breakthrough and impact of digital advertising in real-time. It serves agencies, CPG, education, energy, financial services, government, healthcare, investment research, manufacturing, media, pharmaceutical, professional services, retail, technology, telecommunications, and travel industries. comScore, Inc. has a strategic partnership with Adobe Systems Incorporated. The company was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Reston, Virginia.