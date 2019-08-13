Viad Corp (VVI)’s Financial Results Comparing With Cardtronics plc (NASDAQ:CATM)

Viad Corp (NYSE:VVI) and Cardtronics plc (NASDAQ:CATM) compete with each other in the Business Services sector. We will analyze and contrast their institutional ownership, earnings and valuation, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Viad Corp 61 1.02 N/A 1.78 38.80 Cardtronics plc 31 1.05 N/A 0.22 128.87

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for Viad Corp and Cardtronics plc. Cardtronics plc appears to has lower revenue and earnings than Viad Corp. When company has lower P/E means it is more affordable than its counterpart presently. Viad Corp’s current P/E ratio is lower than that of Cardtronics plc, which means that it is the affordable of the two.

Profitability

Table 2 has Viad Corp and Cardtronics plc’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Viad Corp 0.00% 11.1% 5% Cardtronics plc 0.00% 2.8% 0.6%

Volatility & Risk

Viad Corp’s 0.68 beta indicates that its volatility is 32.00% less volatile than that of S&P 500. Cardtronics plc’s 29.00% more volatile than S&P 500 volatility due to the stock’s 1.29 beta.

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of Viad Corp is 0.5 while its Current Ratio is 0.5. Meanwhile, Cardtronics plc has a Current Ratio of 0.8 while its Quick Ratio is 0.7. Cardtronics plc is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Viad Corp.

Analyst Ratings

In next table is delivered Viad Corp and Cardtronics plc’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Viad Corp 0 0 0 0.00 Cardtronics plc 0 0 2 3.00

Cardtronics plc on the other hand boasts of a $39 average target price and a 27.37% potential upside.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Institutional investors owned 93.1% of Viad Corp shares and 0% of Cardtronics plc shares. 1.3% are Viad Corp’s share owned by insiders. Comparatively, 0.2% are Cardtronics plc’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Viad Corp -3.46% 3.64% 12.81% 31.67% 20.98% 38.03% Cardtronics plc -0.45% 3.15% -19.96% -0.28% 15.02% 9.54%

For the past year Viad Corp has stronger performance than Cardtronics plc

Summary

On 7 of the 11 factors Viad Corp beats Cardtronics plc.

Viad Corp operates as an experiential services company in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, continental Europe, and the United Arab Emirates. The company operates through GES and Pursuit segment. It offers event planning and production, look and feel design, layout and floor plan designs, furnishings and carpet, show traffic analysis, marketing and strategy, electrical distribution, cleaning, plumbing, overhead and booth rigging, and material handling services; and signage products and common area structures. The company also provides creative design and strategy, integrated marketing and pre/post event communications, event surveys, return on investment analysis, online management tools, attendee/exhibit booth traffic analysis, staff training, logistics/transportation, storage/refurbishment of exhibits, installation and dismantling labor, and tradeshow program management services. In addition, it offers custom exhibit design/construction, portable/modular exhibits and design, and graphics and signage products; event technology services, including event accommodation solutions, registration and data analytics, and event management tools; and audio-visual and digital services, such as digital design and content, media production, content testing, equipment rental, staging, and creative. Further, the company owns and operates hotels and lodges, and attraction destinations; and provides transportation services comprising sightseeing tour, airport shuttle, and charter motor coach services, as well as corporate and event management services for meetings, conferences, incentive travel, sports, and special events. Viad Corp was founded in 1914 and is headquartered in Phoenix, Arizona.

Cardtronics plc provides automated consumer financial services through its network of automated teller machines (ATMs) and multi-function financial services kiosks. The company offers cash dispensing and bank account balance inquiries, as well as other automated consumer financial services, including bill payments, check cashing, remote deposit capture, and money transfer services. It also provides managed services solutions, such as monitoring, maintenance, cash management, communications, and customer service; and owns and operates electronic funds transfer transaction processing platforms that provide transaction processing services to other ATMs under managed services arrangements. In addition, the company owns and operates Allpoint network, a surcharge-free ATM network, which offers surcharge-free ATM access to participating banks, credit unions, and stored-value debit card issuers. As of February 9, 2017, it provided services to approximately 225,000 ATMs in North America, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. The company was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.