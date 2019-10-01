Viad Corp. (VVI) Holding Increased by Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel Llc; Polar Securities Stake in Zayo Group Hldgs (ZAYO) Has Trimmed by $2.88 Million as Stock Value Rose

Polar Securities Inc decreased its stake in Zayo Group Hldgs Inc (ZAYO) by 36% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Polar Securities Inc sold 90,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.39% . The institutional investor held 160,000 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $5.27M, down from 250,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Polar Securities Inc who had been investing in Zayo Group Hldgs Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $8.01B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.03% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $33.89. About 1.64M shares traded. Zayo Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZAYO) has declined 8.67% since October 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 8.67% the S&P500. Some Historical ZAYO News: 30/05/2018 – Zayo Group Presenting at Cowen Conference Tomorrow; 26/04/2018 – Next-generation Transportation Services Company Selects Zayo; 18/04/2018 – ZAYO GROUP HOLDINGS INC ZAYO.N : DEUTSCHE BANK RAISES TO BUY FROM HOLD; 03/05/2018 – ZAYO: RESIGNATION OF COO; 03/05/2018 – ZAYO GROUP HOLDINGS INC – BEGUN TO EXECUTE ORGANIZATIONAL CHANGES THAT ARE REQUIRED TO OPERATE AS A REIT; 15/05/2018 – Blue Harbour Adds Fortinet, Exits Zayo Group: 13F; 03/05/2018 – Zayo Group Holdings 3Q Rev $649.4M; 04/05/2018 – Seatown Adds Zayo Group, Exits Shire, Cuts Broadcom Inc.: 13F; 07/05/2018 – ZAYO GROUP HOLDINGS INC – COMPANY’S BOARD OF DIRECTORS HAS AUTHORIZED A SIX-MONTH SHARE REPURCHASE PROGRAM; 24/05/2018 – Zayo Expands European Wavelength Network

Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel Llc increased its stake in Viad Corp. (VVI) by 16.64% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel Llc bought 56,305 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.81% . The institutional investor held 394,740 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $26.15M, up from 338,435 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel Llc who had been investing in Viad Corp. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.37B market cap company. The stock increased 0.28% or $0.18 during the last trading session, reaching $67.33. About 33,040 shares traded. Viad Corp (NYSE:VVI) has risen 20.98% since October 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 20.98% the S&P500. Some Historical VVI News: 10/04/2018 – GES Boosts Sponsorship Program with Launch of GES Sponsorship Strategy & Sales; 02/05/2018 – Wells Capital Management Inc. Exits Position in Viad; 17/05/2018 – Viad Corp Declares Quarterly Dividend; 26/04/2018 – VIAD CORP QTRLY LOSS BEFORE OTHER ITEMS PER SHARE $0.49; 26/04/2018 – VIAD 1Q ADJ LOSS/SHR 49C, EST. LOSS/SHR 52C; 04/05/2018 – Victory Capital Buys New 4.1% Position in Viad; 21/04/2018 – DJ Viad Corp, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (VVI); 03/05/2018 – Viad Corp Strengthens Leadership Team with Key Appointments; 26/04/2018 – Viad Sees GES Show Rotation to Have Net Negative Impact on Full Yr Rev of About $40M Vs 2017; 26/04/2018 – Viad Sees Consolidated Rev to Increase at Low Single-Digit Rate Vs. 2017

Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel Llc, which manages about $475.08 million and $1.21B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Columbia Banking System Inc. (NASDAQ:COLB) by 198,660 shares to 456,235 shares, valued at $16.51 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Kulicke & Soffa Industries Inc. (NASDAQ:KLIC) by 87,525 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 607,778 shares, and cut its stake in Silicon Motion Technology Corp. (NASDAQ:SIMO).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.3 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.05, from 1.25 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 7 investors sold VVI shares while 50 reduced holdings. 32 funds opened positions while 42 raised stakes. 19.71 million shares or 9.85% more from 17.94 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Nuveen Asset Ltd Liability Company has invested 0.01% in Viad Corp (NYSE:VVI). Sector Pension Board reported 44,783 shares. Parametric Port Assoc Ltd Company holds 0% of its portfolio in Viad Corp (NYSE:VVI) for 31,511 shares. Aqr Capital Limited Liability Com reported 17,482 shares stake. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement Sys owns 11,651 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Violich Cap stated it has 0.09% of its portfolio in Viad Corp (NYSE:VVI). Automobile Association, a Texas-based fund reported 3,107 shares. 2,372 were reported by Fincl Bank Of Montreal Can. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa holds 0% of its portfolio in Viad Corp (NYSE:VVI) for 2,467 shares. Third Avenue Mgmt Ltd Liability has invested 0.47% in Viad Corp (NYSE:VVI). Prudential Financial reported 38,167 shares. Rothschild Asset Mngmt Us holds 0.1% of its portfolio in Viad Corp (NYSE:VVI) for 136,989 shares. State Of Tennessee Treasury Department owns 0% invested in Viad Corp (NYSE:VVI) for 8,199 shares. Comerica State Bank holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Viad Corp (NYSE:VVI) for 19,056 shares. Amalgamated Natl Bank holds 3,789 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio.

Polar Securities Inc, which manages about $5.37 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Rogers Corp (NYSE:ROG) by 5,400 shares to 171,723 shares, valued at $29.64M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Brunswick Corp (NYSE:BC) by 18,107 shares in the quarter, for a total of 601,468 shares, and has risen its stake in Tapestry Inc.

Analysts await Zayo Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZAYO) to report earnings on November, 6. They expect $0.17 earnings per share, up 88.89% or $0.08 from last year’s $0.09 per share. ZAYO’s profit will be $40.16M for 49.84 P/E if the $0.17 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.26 actual earnings per share reported by Zayo Group Holdings, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -34.62% negative EPS growth.

