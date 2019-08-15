Viad Corp. (VVI) Holder Opus Capital Group Lowered Its Stake; As Arcos Dorados Holdings (ARCO) Valuation Rose, International Value Advisers Has Decreased Its Holding

International Value Advisers Llc decreased its stake in Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc. (ARCO) by 21.96% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. International Value Advisers Llc sold 2.12M shares as the company’s stock rose 16.06% . The hedge fund held 7.53 million shares of the restaurants company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $53.96M, down from 9.64 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. International Value Advisers Llc who had been investing in Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.46B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.28% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $7.13. About 515,202 shares traded or 7.28% up from the average. Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc. (NYSE:ARCO) has risen 13.57% since August 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.57% the S&P500. Some Historical ARCO News: 14/03/2018 Arcos Dorados Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 27/03/2018 – Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc. Investor Day Rescheduled for April 12, 2018 in New York, NY; 16/03/2018 – Arcos Dorados to Host the Annual General Shareholders’ Meeting; 21/03/2018 – ARCOS DORADOS HOLDINGS INC – COMPANY EXPECTS TOTAL CAPITAL EXPENDITURES TO BE BETWEEN $200 MLN AND $230 MLN FOR 2018; 27/04/2018 – ARCOS HAS TAKEN OUT “SOFT MINI PERM” LOANS AMORTIZABLE OVER 27 YEARS FOR A TOTAL AMOUNT OF €359 MILLION; 27/04/2018 – Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc. Announces the Filing of Its Annual Report on Form 20-F for Fiscal Year 2017; 27/04/2018 – REG-VINCI : Financing deal for ARCOS, which holds the concession for the A355 motorway; 16/04/2018 – SALESFORCE TO POWER PERSONALIZED CUSTOMER ENGAGEMENT FOR ARCOS; 21/03/2018 – Arcos Dorados Holdings 4Q Rev $896.9M; 21/03/2018 – ARCOS DORADOS – FOR 2017-2019 PERIOD, TO REINVEST AT LEAST $390 MLN IN EXISTING RESTAURANTS, INVEST AT LEAST $660 MLN IN TOTAL CAPITAL EXPENDITURES

Opus Capital Group Llc decreased its stake in Viad Corp. (VVI) by 88.55% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Opus Capital Group Llc analyzed 31,106 shares as the company's stock rose 12.81% . The institutional investor held 4,024 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $227,000, down from 35,130 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Opus Capital Group Llc who had been investing in Viad Corp. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish on the $1.33B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.22% or $1.49 during the last trading session, reaching $65.64. Viad Corp (NYSE:VVI) has risen 20.98% since August 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 20.98% the S&P500.

Analysts await Viad Corp (NYSE:VVI) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $1.69 earnings per share, down 1.74% or $0.03 from last year’s $1.72 per share. VVI’s profit will be $34.32 million for 9.71 P/E if the $1.69 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.44 actual earnings per share reported by Viad Corp for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 17.36% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.25 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.28, from 1.53 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 10 investors sold VVI shares while 41 reduced holdings. 14 funds opened positions while 50 raised stakes. 17.94 million shares or 0.10% less from 17.96 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Timessquare Mngmt Limited Liability has 640,450 shares. Us State Bank De has 380 shares. Mackenzie Fin reported 0% stake. Martingale Asset Mngmt Limited Partnership holds 0.06% of its portfolio in Viad Corp (NYSE:VVI) for 100,807 shares. River Road Asset Ltd accumulated 567,758 shares or 0.71% of the stock. Texas Permanent School Fund invested in 13,716 shares. Charles Schwab Mgmt Incorporated reported 192,083 shares. 343,774 were reported by Alliancebernstein L P. Opus Capital Gru Limited Liability Company holds 0.06% or 4,024 shares in its portfolio. Principal Financial Gp stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in Viad Corp (NYSE:VVI). Ameriprise Fincl Inc, a Minnesota-based fund reported 111,775 shares. State Common Retirement Fund owns 20,000 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Teton Advsr Inc reported 0.21% of its portfolio in Viad Corp (NYSE:VVI). D E Shaw & Communications invested in 0% or 6,475 shares. Reinhart Prtnrs has 62,463 shares.

Opus Capital Group Llc, which manages about $2.09 billion and $374.82M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Aqua America Inc (NYSE:WTR) by 11,332 shares to 29,008 shares, valued at $1.06 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Booz Allen Hamilton (NYSE:BAH) by 5,801 shares in the quarter, for a total of 20,828 shares, and has risen its stake in Aptargroup Inc (NYSE:ATR).