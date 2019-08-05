Viad Corp. (VVI) Holder Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel Lifted Holding by $2.47 Million; Pool (POOL) Holder U S Global Investors Has Lifted Its Holding by $383,130

U S Global Investors Inc increased its stake in Pool Corp (POOL) by 27.49% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. U S Global Investors Inc bought 2,322 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.28% . The institutional investor held 10,769 shares of the industrial specialties company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.78 million, up from 8,447 at the end of the previous reported quarter. U S Global Investors Inc who had been investing in Pool Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $7.54 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.07% or $0.14 during the last trading session, reaching $188.91. About 160,779 shares traded. Pool Corporation (NASDAQ:POOL) has risen 25.53% since August 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 25.53% the S&P500. Some Historical POOL News: 03/05/2018 – POOL CORP – REPURCHASE AMOUNT ADDS TO $36.7 MLN REMAINING UNDER EXISTING AUTHORIZATION AS OF MAY 2, 2018; 03/05/2018 – POOL REPORTS BOOST IN QTRLY CASH DIV; 15/05/2018 – Capital World Investors Buys New 1% Position in Pool Corp; 30/05/2018 – Pool Corporation to Participate in Deutsche Bank’s Global Industrials & Materials Summit; 03/05/2018 – Pool Corp Board Authorized Additional $200M Under Its Existing Share-Repurchase Program; 03/05/2018 – POOL REPORTS ADDED AUTHORIZATION UNDER SHARE BUYBACK PROGRAM, A; 03/05/2018 – Pool Corp Total Authorization Available Is Now $236.7M; 03/05/2018 – Pool Corporation Announces Additional Authorization Under Share Repurchase Program, an Increase in Its Quarterly Cash Dividend; 19/04/2018 – Pool Corp 1Q Net $31.3M; 31/05/2018 – Pool Corporation to Participate in Citi’s 2018 Small & Mid Cap Conference

Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel Llc increased its stake in Viad Corp. (VVI) by 15% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel Llc bought 44,135 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.81% . The institutional investor held 338,435 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $19.05 million, up from 294,300 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel Llc who had been investing in Viad Corp. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.40B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.99% or $0.68 during the last trading session, reaching $68.34. About 64,043 shares traded. Viad Corp (NYSE:VVI) has risen 20.98% since August 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 20.98% the S&P500. Some Historical VVI News: 02/05/2018 – Wells Capital Management Inc. Exits Position in Viad; 26/04/2018 – Viad Sees GES Show Rotation to Have Net Negative Impact on Full Yr Rev of About $40M Vs 2017; 26/04/2018 – VIAD 1Q REV. $277.4M, EST. $277.0M (2 EST.); 26/04/2018 – Viad 1Q Loss/Shr $9.40; 04/05/2018 – Victory Capital Buys New 4.1% Position in Viad; 10/04/2018 – GES Boosts Sponsorship Program with Launch of GES Sponsorship Strategy & Sales; 26/04/2018 – VIAD CORP QTRLY LOSS BEFORE OTHER ITEMS PER SHARE $0.49; 26/04/2018 – VIAD CORP QTRLY REVENUE $ 277.4 MLN VS $ 325.8 MLN; 21/04/2018 – DJ Viad Corp, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (VVI); 16/03/2018 Viad Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals

