Viad Corp. (VVI) Holder Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel Has Increased Its Stake; Nomura Asset Management Company LTD Raised Stake in Verizon Communications (VZ) as Stock Value Declined

Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel Llc increased its stake in Viad Corp. (VVI) by 15% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel Llc bought 44,135 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.81% . The institutional investor held 338,435 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $19.05 million, up from 294,300 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel Llc who had been investing in Viad Corp. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.35B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.87% or $0.58 during the last trading session, reaching $66.34. About 35,297 shares traded. Viad Corp (NYSE:VVI) has risen 20.98% since August 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 20.98% the S&P500. Some Historical VVI News: 10/04/2018 – GES Boosts Sponsorship Program with Launch of GES Sponsorship Strategy & Sales; 26/04/2018 – VIAD CORP QTRLY ORGANIC REVENUE DECLINE PRIMARILY REFLECTS NEGATIVE SHOW ROTATION; 22/05/2018 – VIAD CORP – SECOND AMENDMENT INCREASES AMOUNT AVAILABLE UNDER CREDIT FACILITY TO $30 MLN; 21/04/2018 – DJ Viad Corp, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (VVI); 17/05/2018 – Viad Corp Declares Quarterly Dividend; 30/05/2018 – Viad Presenting at Conference Jun 5; 26/04/2018 – VIAD 1Q ADJ LOSS/SHR 49C, EST. LOSS/SHR 52C; 04/05/2018 – Victory Capital Buys New 4.1% Position in Viad; 26/04/2018 – Viad 1Q Rev $277.4M; 26/04/2018 – Viad Corp Delivers as Expected for First Quarter 2018

Nomura Asset Management Company Ltd increased its stake in Verizon Communications Inc (VZ) by 5.02% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Nomura Asset Management Company Ltd bought 58,606 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.21% . The institutional investor held 1.23M shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $72.53M, up from 1.17M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Nomura Asset Management Company Ltd who had been investing in Verizon Communications Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $234.83 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.34% or $0.19 during the last trading session, reaching $56.78. About 6.98M shares traded. Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) has risen 5.30% since August 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 5.30% the S&P500. Some Historical VZ News: 19/04/2018 – Verizon’s Oath has hired a COO from Alibaba, and its top media executive has left:; 20/04/2018 – VERIZON CONFIRMS U.S. JUSTICE DEPARTMENT INQUIRY INTO E-SIM STANDARDS, CALLS IT ‘MUCH ADO ABOUT NOTHING – SPOKESMAN; 24/04/2018 – VERIZON – MADE A DISCRETIONARY CONTRIBUTION OF $1.0 BLN TO IMPROVE FUNDED STATUS OF ITS PENSION PLANS; 16/05/2018 – U.S. SENATE VOTES 52-47 TO RETAIN THE 2015 NET NEUTRALITY RULES, SENDING MEASURE TO THE U.S. HOUSE; 26/03/2018 – FCC CHAIRMAN PROPOSES NEW RULES TO ADDRESS NATIONAL SECURITY THREATS TO U.S. COMMUNICATIONS NETWORKS AND THEIR SUPPLY CHAINS — STATEMENT; 03/05/2018 – VERIZON – SHAREHOLDERS ELECTED EACH OF CO’S 11 DIRECTORS TO A ONE-YEAR TERM; 20/04/2018 – AT&T, VERIZON ARE SAID TO BE FOCUS OF MOBILE SWITCHING PROBE; 16/03/2018 – Verizon Completes Successful Test of Cisco’s Hybrid Information-Centric Networking in its Network; 24/04/2018 – Verizon Expects Tax Savings to Generate Net $3.5 Billion to $4 Billion Uplift to 2018 Cash Flow From Ops; 24/04/2018 – Verizon 1Q Wireless Retail Customers 116.2M

Investors sentiment increased to 1.22 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.04, from 1.18 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 52 investors sold VZ shares while 600 reduced holdings. 126 funds opened positions while 667 raised stakes. 2.61 billion shares or 2.49% less from 2.67 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. South Dakota Invest Council reported 0.98% in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ). Camarda Financial Advsrs Limited Liability has 0.3% invested in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ). Noesis Capital Mangement owns 5,121 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Neumann Cap Mgmt Lc invested 1.45% of its portfolio in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ). Dean Lc holds 1.15% of its portfolio in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) for 133,620 shares. Great Lakes Advsrs Limited Company invested 0.15% of its portfolio in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ). Cibc invested 0.3% of its portfolio in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ). Thomas J Herzfeld Advisors stated it has 96 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Magellan Asset Mngmt Limited stated it has 0% in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ). Guardian Life Ins Of America owns 11,916 shares. Family Firm has 0.08% invested in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) for 3,742 shares. Violich Mgmt has invested 1.87% in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ). Peregrine Asset Advisers invested in 3.03% or 88,741 shares. Wagner Bowman Mngmt owns 32,179 shares or 0.45% of their US portfolio. Oakbrook Invs Ltd owns 143,561 shares for 0.52% of their portfolio.

Nomura Asset Management Company Ltd, which manages about $32.64 billion and $10.18B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Biomarin Pharmaceutical Inc (NASDAQ:BMRN) by 7,141 shares to 75,698 shares, valued at $6.72M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Pfizer Inc (NYSE:PFE) by 144,562 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.24M shares, and cut its stake in Hca Healthcare Inc (NYSE:HCA).

More notable recent Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “More Verizon 5G Ultra Wideband service in more places with more smartphones – GlobeNewswire” on August 22, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Is Verizon Communications Inc. (VZ) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 10, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “Verizon reports strong 2Q and first-half 2019 results – GlobeNewswire” on August 01, 2019. More interesting news about Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “Verizon joins State Attorneys General in enhanced effort to battle robocalls – GlobeNewswire” published on August 22, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “Verizon Dumps Tumblr Two Years After Acquiring It – Benzinga” with publication date: August 13, 2019.

Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel Llc, which manages about $475.08 million and $1.19B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Russell 2000 (IWM) by 2,650 shares to 176,650 shares, valued at $27.04 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Exlservice Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:EXLS) by 10,925 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 556,681 shares, and cut its stake in Neenah Inc. (NYSE:NP).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.25 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.28, from 1.53 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 10 investors sold VVI shares while 41 reduced holdings. 14 funds opened positions while 50 raised stakes. 17.94 million shares or 0.10% less from 17.96 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. The New York-based Metropolitan Life New York has invested 0.02% in Viad Corp (NYSE:VVI). Citadel Advsrs invested in 0% or 10,852 shares. The North Carolina-based Piedmont Invest Advsrs has invested 0.01% in Viad Corp (NYSE:VVI). Sei Invests has 20,155 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Opus Cap Grp Incorporated Lc invested in 0.06% or 4,024 shares. Moody State Bank Division holds 0% of its portfolio in Viad Corp (NYSE:VVI) for 93 shares. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) owns 1,109 shares. Manatuck Hill Partners Ltd Liability Company accumulated 2.43% or 90,800 shares. 6,488 are owned by Mason Street Lc. The Georgia-based Voya Inv Limited Co has invested 0% in Viad Corp (NYSE:VVI). Lpl Ltd Company stated it has 8,769 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Charles Schwab Inv Inc stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in Viad Corp (NYSE:VVI). Eaton Vance Mgmt reported 0.02% in Viad Corp (NYSE:VVI). Tiaa Cref Invest Mgmt Limited Liability reported 55,077 shares. Retail Bank Of Montreal Can holds 693 shares.