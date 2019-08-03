Viad Corp (VVI) and ServiceMaster Global Holdings Inc. (NYSE:SERV) Comparison side by side

Viad Corp (NYSE:VVI) and ServiceMaster Global Holdings Inc. (NYSE:SERV) compete against each other in the Business Services sector. We will contrast them and contrast their analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Viad Corp 60 1.03 N/A 1.78 38.80 ServiceMaster Global Holdings Inc. 48 3.64 N/A -0.79 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates Viad Corp and ServiceMaster Global Holdings Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows Viad Corp and ServiceMaster Global Holdings Inc.’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Viad Corp 0.00% 11.1% 5% ServiceMaster Global Holdings Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Risk & Volatility

A beta of 0.68 shows that Viad Corp is 32.00% less volatile than S&P 500. Competitively, ServiceMaster Global Holdings Inc.’s 29.00% volatility makes it less volatile than S&P 500, because of the 0.71 beta.

Liquidity

0.5 and 0.5 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Viad Corp. Its rival ServiceMaster Global Holdings Inc.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 1.2 and 1.1 respectively. ServiceMaster Global Holdings Inc. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Viad Corp.

Analyst Recommendations

The table shown features the ratings and recommendations for Viad Corp and ServiceMaster Global Holdings Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Viad Corp 0 0 0 0.00 ServiceMaster Global Holdings Inc. 1 2 4 2.57

Meanwhile, ServiceMaster Global Holdings Inc.’s consensus target price is $47, while its potential downside is -10.25%.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

The shares of both Viad Corp and ServiceMaster Global Holdings Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 93.1% and 0% respectively. Insiders held roughly 1.3% of Viad Corp’s shares. Competitively, 0.1% are ServiceMaster Global Holdings Inc.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Viad Corp -3.46% 3.64% 12.81% 31.67% 20.98% 38.03% ServiceMaster Global Holdings Inc. 1.24% 1.49% 8.92% 35.79% 36.5% 44.88%

For the past year Viad Corp was less bullish than ServiceMaster Global Holdings Inc.

Summary

On 5 of the 9 factors Viad Corp beats ServiceMaster Global Holdings Inc.

Viad Corp operates as an experiential services company in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, continental Europe, and the United Arab Emirates. The company operates through GES and Pursuit segment. It offers event planning and production, look and feel design, layout and floor plan designs, furnishings and carpet, show traffic analysis, marketing and strategy, electrical distribution, cleaning, plumbing, overhead and booth rigging, and material handling services; and signage products and common area structures. The company also provides creative design and strategy, integrated marketing and pre/post event communications, event surveys, return on investment analysis, online management tools, attendee/exhibit booth traffic analysis, staff training, logistics/transportation, storage/refurbishment of exhibits, installation and dismantling labor, and tradeshow program management services. In addition, it offers custom exhibit design/construction, portable/modular exhibits and design, and graphics and signage products; event technology services, including event accommodation solutions, registration and data analytics, and event management tools; and audio-visual and digital services, such as digital design and content, media production, content testing, equipment rental, staging, and creative. Further, the company owns and operates hotels and lodges, and attraction destinations; and provides transportation services comprising sightseeing tour, airport shuttle, and charter motor coach services, as well as corporate and event management services for meetings, conferences, incentive travel, sports, and special events. Viad Corp was founded in 1914 and is headquartered in Phoenix, Arizona.

ServiceMaster Global Holdings, Inc. provides residential and commercial services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Terminix, American Home Shield, and the Franchise Services Group. The Terminix segment offers termite and pest control services, including termite remediation, annual termite inspection and prevention treatments with damage claim guarantees, periodic pest control services, insulation services, mosquito control, crawlspace encapsulation, and wildlife exclusion. The American Home Shield segment provides home warranty plans that cover the repair or replacement of household systems and appliances, such as electrical, plumbing, central heating and air conditioning systems, water heaters, refrigerators, dishwashers, and ovens/cook tops. The Franchise Services Group segment offers disaster restoration, janitorial, residential cleaning, furniture repair, and home inspection services through franchise under the ServiceMaster Restore, ServiceMaster Clean, Merry Maids, Furniture Medic, and AmeriSpec brands. The company markets its services to homeowners and businesses through the Internet, direct mail, television and radio advertising, print advertisements, marketing partnerships, franchise network, branch operations, telemarketing, and various social media channels, as well as through various participants in the residential real estate marketplace, such as real estate brokerages, financial institutions, and insurance carriers. ServiceMaster Global Holdings, Inc. was founded in 1929 and is headquartered in Memphis, Tennessee.