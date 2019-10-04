Viad Corp (VVI) and Odyssey Marine Exploration Inc. (NASDAQ:OMEX) Comparing side by side

We are contrasting Viad Corp (NYSE:VVI) and Odyssey Marine Exploration Inc. (NASDAQ:OMEX) on their analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation. They both are Business Services companies, competing one another.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Viad Corp 66 1.71 19.83M 1.78 38.80 Odyssey Marine Exploration Inc. 4 0.00 8.03M -0.52 0.00

In table 1 we can see Viad Corp and Odyssey Marine Exploration Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of both companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Viad Corp 30,127,620.78% 11.1% 5% Odyssey Marine Exploration Inc. 189,284,114.75% 19.4% -130.2%

Risk and Volatility

Viad Corp has a beta of 0.68 and its 32.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. Competitively, Odyssey Marine Exploration Inc.’s 185.00% volatility makes it more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500, because of the 2.85 beta.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Viad Corp are 0.5 and 0.5. Competitively, Odyssey Marine Exploration Inc. has 0.1 and 0.1 for Current and Quick Ratio. Viad Corp’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Odyssey Marine Exploration Inc.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors held 93.1% of Viad Corp shares and 8.8% of Odyssey Marine Exploration Inc. shares. Insiders held 1.3% of Viad Corp shares. Insiders Competitively, held 2.5% of Odyssey Marine Exploration Inc. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Viad Corp -3.46% 3.64% 12.81% 31.67% 20.98% 38.03% Odyssey Marine Exploration Inc. 3.93% -12.39% -1.18% -0.6% -29.1% 50.75%

For the past year Viad Corp’s stock price has smaller growth than Odyssey Marine Exploration Inc.

Summary

Viad Corp beats on 7 of the 11 factors Odyssey Marine Exploration Inc.

Viad Corp operates as an experiential services company in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, continental Europe, and the United Arab Emirates. The company operates through GES and Pursuit segment. It offers event planning and production, look and feel design, layout and floor plan designs, furnishings and carpet, show traffic analysis, marketing and strategy, electrical distribution, cleaning, plumbing, overhead and booth rigging, and material handling services; and signage products and common area structures. The company also provides creative design and strategy, integrated marketing and pre/post event communications, event surveys, return on investment analysis, online management tools, attendee/exhibit booth traffic analysis, staff training, logistics/transportation, storage/refurbishment of exhibits, installation and dismantling labor, and tradeshow program management services. In addition, it offers custom exhibit design/construction, portable/modular exhibits and design, and graphics and signage products; event technology services, including event accommodation solutions, registration and data analytics, and event management tools; and audio-visual and digital services, such as digital design and content, media production, content testing, equipment rental, staging, and creative. Further, the company owns and operates hotels and lodges, and attraction destinations; and provides transportation services comprising sightseeing tour, airport shuttle, and charter motor coach services, as well as corporate and event management services for meetings, conferences, incentive travel, sports, and special events. Viad Corp was founded in 1914 and is headquartered in Phoenix, Arizona.

Odyssey Marine Exploration, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, engages in deep-ocean exploration activities worldwide. The company provides exploration services, including geophysical and geotechnical assessments of seabed mineral deposits to companies. It also charters or leases its marine exploration equipment, vessels, and services. Odyssey Marine Exploration, Inc. was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Tampa, Florida.