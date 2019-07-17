Viad Corp (VVI) and Its Competitors Comparing side by side.

We are comparing Viad Corp (NYSE:VVI) and its competitors on their risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation. They are Business Services companies, competing one another.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

91% of Viad Corp’s shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 64.56% of all Business Services’s companies shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.3% of Viad Corp shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 6.07% of all Business Services companies shares are owned by company insiders.

Profitability

Table 1 has Viad Corp and its peers’ return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Viad Corp 0.00% 0.00% 0.00% Industry Average 38.20% 33.55% 7.43%

Valuation & Earnings

In next table we are comparing Viad Corp and its peers’ top-line revenue, valuation and net profit.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio Viad Corp N/A 59 34.85 Industry Average 154.79M 405.19M 39.53

Viad Corp has lower revenue and P/E Ratio than its competitors. With currently lower P/E ratio Viad Corp is more affordable than its rivals.

Analyst Recommendations

Table 3 shows summary of current ratings for Viad Corp and its peers.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Viad Corp 0 0 0 0.00 Industry Average 1.00 2.28 2.90 2.62

As a group, Business Services companies have a potential upside of 69.22%.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of Viad Corp and its competitors.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Viad Corp 0.89% 8.77% 12.74% 23.09% 24.47% 24% Industry Average 4.18% 7.11% 16.58% 22.71% 35.02% 29.80%

For the past year Viad Corp was less bullish than its rivals.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Viad Corp are 0.5 and 0.5. Competitively, Viad Corp’s competitors have 1.60 and 1.52 for Current and Quick Ratio. Viad Corp’s competitors have better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Viad Corp.

Risk and Volatility

Viad Corp is 22.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 because the company has a beta of 0.78. In other hand, Viad Corp’s rivals have beta of 1.25 which is 24.54% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Dividends

Viad Corp does not pay a dividend.

Summary

On 7 of the 6 factors Viad Corp’s competitors beat Viad Corp.

Viad Corp operates as an experiential services company in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, continental Europe, and the United Arab Emirates. The company operates through GES and Pursuit segment. It offers event planning and production, look and feel design, layout and floor plan designs, furnishings and carpet, show traffic analysis, marketing and strategy, electrical distribution, cleaning, plumbing, overhead and booth rigging, and material handling services; and signage products and common area structures. The company also provides creative design and strategy, integrated marketing and pre/post event communications, event surveys, return on investment analysis, online management tools, attendee/exhibit booth traffic analysis, staff training, logistics/transportation, storage/refurbishment of exhibits, installation and dismantling labor, and tradeshow program management services. In addition, it offers custom exhibit design/construction, portable/modular exhibits and design, and graphics and signage products; event technology services, including event accommodation solutions, registration and data analytics, and event management tools; and audio-visual and digital services, such as digital design and content, media production, content testing, equipment rental, staging, and creative. Further, the company owns and operates hotels and lodges, and attraction destinations; and provides transportation services comprising sightseeing tour, airport shuttle, and charter motor coach services, as well as corporate and event management services for meetings, conferences, incentive travel, sports, and special events. Viad Corp was founded in 1914 and is headquartered in Phoenix, Arizona.