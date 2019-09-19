Viad Corp (VVI) and Fiserv Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) Contrasting side by side

This is a contrast between Viad Corp (NYSE:VVI) and Fiserv Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) based on their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation. The two companies are Business Services and they also compete with each other.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Viad Corp 63 1.01 N/A 1.78 38.80 Fiserv Inc. 93 11.93 N/A 2.47 42.68

Table 1 demonstrates Viad Corp and Fiserv Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation. Fiserv Inc. seems to has higher revenue and earnings compared to Viad Corp. Currently more affordable of the two stocks is the company with a lower price-to-earnings ratio. Viad Corp’s presently lower price-to-earnings ratio means it is more affordable than Fiserv Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 shows Viad Corp and Fiserv Inc.’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Viad Corp 0.00% 11.1% 5% Fiserv Inc. 0.00% 46.6% 10.8%

Volatility and Risk

Viad Corp’s volatility measures that it’s 32.00% less volatile than S&P 500 due to its 0.68 beta. Fiserv Inc. on the other hand, has 0.8 beta which makes it 20.00% less volatile compared to S&P 500.

Liquidity

0.5 and 0.5 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Viad Corp. Its rival Fiserv Inc.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 1.1 and 1.1 respectively. Fiserv Inc. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Viad Corp.

Analyst Recommendations

The following table delivered below contains the ratings and recommendations for Viad Corp and Fiserv Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Viad Corp 0 0 0 0.00 Fiserv Inc. 0 1 6 2.86

Competitively the average target price of Fiserv Inc. is $116.25, which is potential 10.81% upside.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Viad Corp and Fiserv Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 93.1% and 91.12%. Insiders held 1.3% of Viad Corp shares. Comparatively, Fiserv Inc. has 0.3% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Viad Corp -3.46% 3.64% 12.81% 31.67% 20.98% 38.03% Fiserv Inc. 11.96% 13.97% 22.69% 24.53% 41.59% 43.46%

For the past year Viad Corp has weaker performance than Fiserv Inc.

Summary

On 12 of the 11 factors Fiserv Inc. beats Viad Corp.

Viad Corp operates as an experiential services company in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, continental Europe, and the United Arab Emirates. The company operates through GES and Pursuit segment. It offers event planning and production, look and feel design, layout and floor plan designs, furnishings and carpet, show traffic analysis, marketing and strategy, electrical distribution, cleaning, plumbing, overhead and booth rigging, and material handling services; and signage products and common area structures. The company also provides creative design and strategy, integrated marketing and pre/post event communications, event surveys, return on investment analysis, online management tools, attendee/exhibit booth traffic analysis, staff training, logistics/transportation, storage/refurbishment of exhibits, installation and dismantling labor, and tradeshow program management services. In addition, it offers custom exhibit design/construction, portable/modular exhibits and design, and graphics and signage products; event technology services, including event accommodation solutions, registration and data analytics, and event management tools; and audio-visual and digital services, such as digital design and content, media production, content testing, equipment rental, staging, and creative. Further, the company owns and operates hotels and lodges, and attraction destinations; and provides transportation services comprising sightseeing tour, airport shuttle, and charter motor coach services, as well as corporate and event management services for meetings, conferences, incentive travel, sports, and special events. Viad Corp was founded in 1914 and is headquartered in Phoenix, Arizona.

Fiserv, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides financial services technology worldwide. The companyÂ’s Payments and Industry Products segment provides debit and credit card processing and services; electronic bill payment and presentment services; Internet and mobile banking software and services; person-to-person payment services; and other electronic payments software and services. This segment also offers card and print personalization services; investment account processing services for separately managed accounts; and fraud and risk management products and services. Its Financial Institution Services segment provides account processing services, item processing and source capture services, loan origination and servicing products, cash management and consulting services, and other products and services that support various types of financial transactions. This segment also offers a range of services, such as customization, business process outsourcing, education, consulting, and implementation services; and ACH, treasury management, source capture optimization, and enterprise cash and content management solutions, as well as case management and resolution services to the financial services industry. The company also provides document and payment card production and distribution, check processing and imaging, source capture systems, and lending and risk management products and services. Fiserv, Inc. serves banks, thrifts, credit unions, investment management firms, leasing and finance companies, retailers, merchants, mutual savings banks, and building societies. The company was founded in 1984 and is headquartered in Brookfield, Wisconsin.