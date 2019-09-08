Viad Corp (VVI) and AMREP Corporation (NYSE:AXR) Contrasting side by side

Both Viad Corp (NYSE:VVI) and AMREP Corporation (NYSE:AXR) compete on a level playing field in the Business Services industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Viad Corp 62 0.96 N/A 1.78 38.80 AMREP Corporation 6 3.40 N/A 0.18 34.66

Table 1 highlights Viad Corp and AMREP Corporation’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation. AMREP Corporation appears to has lower revenue and earnings than Viad Corp. The business that Presently has a higher price-to-earnings ratio is considered the more expensive of the two businesses. Viad Corp’s current price-to-earnings ratio is higher than that of AMREP Corporation, which means that it is the expensive of the two.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Viad Corp 0.00% 11.1% 5% AMREP Corporation 0.00% 1.7% 1.4%

Volatility and Risk

A 0.68 beta means Viad Corp’s volatility is 32.00% less than Standard and Poor’s 500’s volatility. AMREP Corporation on the other hand, has 1.19 beta which makes it 19.00% more volatile compared to Standard and Poor’s 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Viad Corp and AMREP Corporation has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 93.1% and 31.4%. 1.3% are Viad Corp’s share held by insiders. Insiders Competitively, held 11% of AMREP Corporation shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Viad Corp -3.46% 3.64% 12.81% 31.67% 20.98% 38.03% AMREP Corporation -1.45% -11.08% 6.83% -10.29% -12.86% 2.52%

For the past year Viad Corp’s stock price has bigger growth than AMREP Corporation.

Summary

On 10 of the 10 factors Viad Corp beats AMREP Corporation.

Viad Corp operates as an experiential services company in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, continental Europe, and the United Arab Emirates. The company operates through GES and Pursuit segment. It offers event planning and production, look and feel design, layout and floor plan designs, furnishings and carpet, show traffic analysis, marketing and strategy, electrical distribution, cleaning, plumbing, overhead and booth rigging, and material handling services; and signage products and common area structures. The company also provides creative design and strategy, integrated marketing and pre/post event communications, event surveys, return on investment analysis, online management tools, attendee/exhibit booth traffic analysis, staff training, logistics/transportation, storage/refurbishment of exhibits, installation and dismantling labor, and tradeshow program management services. In addition, it offers custom exhibit design/construction, portable/modular exhibits and design, and graphics and signage products; event technology services, including event accommodation solutions, registration and data analytics, and event management tools; and audio-visual and digital services, such as digital design and content, media production, content testing, equipment rental, staging, and creative. Further, the company owns and operates hotels and lodges, and attraction destinations; and provides transportation services comprising sightseeing tour, airport shuttle, and charter motor coach services, as well as corporate and event management services for meetings, conferences, incentive travel, sports, and special events. Viad Corp was founded in 1914 and is headquartered in Phoenix, Arizona.

AMREP Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides real estate and fulfillment services. The companyÂ’s Fulfillment Services segment provides fulfillment and contact center services, including subscriber list and database management, payment and order processing and accounting, subscriber mailing services, customer service and contact center management, data processing and business intelligence solutions, and print and digital marketing solutions, as well as product fulfillment warehousing, processing, and distribution services. This segment offers its services for consumer publications, trade publications, membership organizations, non-profit organizations, government agencies, and other direct marketers. The companyÂ’s Real Estate Operations segment is involved in the sale of developed and undeveloped lots to homebuilders, commercial and industrial property developers, and others, as well as investment in commercial and investment properties. Its property portfolio consists of approximately 91,000 acres in Sandoval County near Albuquerque, New Mexico; and tracts of land in Colorado, including 1 property of approximately 160 acres planned for approximately 410 homes, as well as 2 properties of approximately 5 acres for commercial use. This segment also owns interests in subsurface oil, gas, and mineral properties covering an area of approximately 55,000 surface acres of land located in Rio Rancho. The company was founded in 1961 and is headquartered in Plymouth Meeting, Pennsylvania.