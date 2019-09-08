Viacom (VIAB) Valuation Rose While Stevens First Principles Investment Advisors Lifted Its Stake; Holder Tikvah Management Has Boosted Qad (QADA) Holding

Stevens First Principles Investment Advisors increased its stake in Viacom Inc (VIAB) by 18.14% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Stevens First Principles Investment Advisors bought 11,085 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.20% . The institutional investor held 72,202 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.03 million, up from 61,117 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Stevens First Principles Investment Advisors who had been investing in Viacom Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $10.27B market cap company. The stock increased 0.78% or $0.2 during the last trading session, reaching $25.88. About 9.04 million shares traded or 81.69% up from the average. Viacom Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAB) has risen 5.46% since September 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 5.46% the S&P500. Some Historical VIAB News: 04/04/2018 – CBS offer for Viacom was immediately rejected, sources say; 17/05/2018 – DELAWARE JUDGE ORDERS LIFTING OF TEMPORARY RESTRAINING ORDER VS NATIONAL AMUSEMENTS INC IN DISPUTE WITH CBS CORP CBS.N; 14/05/2018 – JUST IN: National Amusements, controlling shareholder of CBS and Viacom, responds to lawsuit from CBS- “”National Amusements (NAI) is outraged by the action taken by CBS and strongly refutes its characterization of recent events; 13/04/2018 – Not Sure That a CBS/Viacom Merger Makes Sense, Says Michael Cuggino (Video); 04/04/2018 – Viacom rejects CBS’s below-market takeover; 17/05/2018 – NATIONAL AMUSEMENTS SAYS “BOARD VOTE, WHILE COUCHED AS AN EFFORT TO PREVENT SUCH A TRANSACTION, WAS PURE PRETEXT.”; 10/05/2018 – Viacom CEO Bob Bakish to Participate in the 5th Annual MoffettNathanson Media & Communications Summit; 03/04/2018 – CBS Offer Is Contingent on Its Management Team Running Combined Entity; 09/04/2018 – CNBC: Viacom has asked CBS to sweeten its merger bid by about $2.8 billion, sources say; 25/04/2018 – Viacom 2Q Adj EPS 92c

Tikvah Management Llc increased its stake in Qad Inc (QADA) by 4.75% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tikvah Management Llc bought 46,577 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.82% . The institutional investor held 1.03M shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $44.22M, up from 980,150 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tikvah Management Llc who had been investing in Qad Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $767.77 million market cap company. The stock decreased 2.80% or $1.18 during the last trading session, reaching $40.91. About 23,980 shares traded. QAD Inc. (NASDAQ:QADA) has declined 12.67% since September 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 12.67% the S&P500. Some Historical QADA News: 22/04/2018 – DJ QAD Inc Class B, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (QADB); 09/05/2018 – QAD Channel Islands Becomes Generally Available in September 2018; 04/04/2018 – QAD Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 12/04/2018 – Precision Software Joins the Blockchain in Transport Alliance; 30/05/2018 – QAD INC QADA.O FY2019 REV VIEW $330.0 MLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 30/05/2018 – QAD Inc. Sees FY19 Rev $328M-$332M; 12/04/2018 – QAD Announces Keynote Speaker Lineup at QAD Explore 2018 Customer Conference; 10/05/2018 – QAD Awards Partner Excellence at Explore 2018; 22/05/2018 – QAD Announces Project Upgrade Technology Grant Recipients; 30/05/2018 – QAD INC – QTRLY SUBSCRIPTION REVENUE INCREASED 40 PCT, NOW ACCOUNTS FOR ONE-QUARTER OF TOTAL REVENUE

Tikvah Management Llc, which manages about $301.23M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Cumulus Media Inc by 69,070 shares to 104,047 shares, valued at $1.87 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

More notable recent QAD Inc. (NASDAQ:QADA) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “QAD Inc.’s (QADA) CEO Anton Chilton on Q2 2019 Results – Earnings Call Transcript – Seeking Alpha” on August 21, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “QAD reports Q2 results; guides Q3 and FY20 revenues below consensus – Seeking Alpha” published on August 21, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Qada +5.6% on Q4 beats, downside guide – Seeking Alpha” on March 20, 2019. More interesting news about QAD Inc. (NASDAQ:QADA) were released by: Businesswire.com and their article: “QAD Precision Announces Expansion of Global Multi Carrier Network – Business Wire” published on August 28, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “QAD: A Hidden Cloud Transition Story – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: June 11, 2019.

More notable recent Viacom Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAB) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Why Viacom Inc.â€™s (NASDAQ:VIAB) Return On Capital Employed Is Impressive – Yahoo Finance” on July 24, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Here’s What Viacom Inc.’s (NASDAQ:VIAB) P/E Ratio Is Telling Us – Yahoo Finance” published on May 08, 2019, Streetinsider.com published: “CBS Corp. (CBS), Viacom (VIAB) Are Said Near Merger After Agreeing on Board – Bloomberg – StreetInsider.com” on August 09, 2019. More interesting news about Viacom Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAB) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Why Is Viacom (VIAB) Up 2.7% Since Last Earnings Report? – Nasdaq” published on June 09, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “The CBS and Viacom Merger Is Just the Start – Nasdaq” with publication date: August 13, 2019.