Viacom (VIAB) to pay $0.20 on Oct 1, 2019; Dafna Capital Management Decreased Macrogenics (MGNX) Position

Dafna Capital Management Llc decreased Macrogenics Inc (MGNX) stake by 36.15% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Dafna Capital Management Llc analyzed 28,305 shares as Macrogenics Inc (MGNX)'s stock declined 14.24%. The Dafna Capital Management Llc holds 50,000 shares with $899,000 value, down from 78,305 last quarter. Macrogenics Inc now has $729.49 million valuation. The stock increased 3.68% or $0.53 during the last trading session, reaching $14.92. About 535,902 shares traded. MacroGenics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGNX) has declined 28.01% since August 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 28.01% the S&P500.

Viacom Inc (NASDAQ:VIAB) is expected to pay $0.20 on Oct 1, 2019. (NASDAQ:VIAB) shareholders before Sep 13, 2019 will receive the $0.20 dividend. Viacom Inc's current price of $26.72 translates into 0.75% yield. Viacom Inc's dividend has Sep 16, 2019 as record date. Aug 5, 2019 is the announcement. The stock decreased 8.52% or $2.49 during the last trading session, reaching $26.72. About 19.42M shares traded or 369.90% up from the average. Viacom Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAB) has risen 5.46% since August 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 5.46% the S&P500.

Dafna Capital Management Llc increased Menlo Therapeutics Inc stake by 59,393 shares to 600,030 valued at $4.71 million in 2019Q1. It also upped Wave Life Sciences Ltd stake by 142,654 shares and now owns 190,554 shares. Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc was raised too.

More notable recent MacroGenics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGNX) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “MacroGenics to regain rights to flotetuzumab – Seeking Alpha” on July 17, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “MacroGenics to Participate in Upcoming Investor Conferences – GlobeNewswire” published on August 08, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “MacroGenics (MGNX) Reports Q2 Loss, Misses Revenue Estimates – Nasdaq” on July 31, 2019. More interesting news about MacroGenics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGNX) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “MacroGenics Provides Update on Corporate Progress and Second Quarter 2019 Financial Results – Nasdaq” published on July 31, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “MacroGenics, Inc. (MGNX) CEO Scott Koenig on Q2 2019 Results – Earnings Call Transcript – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 01, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 2.15 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.58, from 1.57 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 11 investors sold MGNX shares while 30 reduced holdings. 36 funds opened positions while 52 raised stakes. 40.11 million shares or 25.87% more from 31.87 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Baker Avenue Asset Management Limited Partnership holds 10,000 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Twin Tree Mgmt LP reported 427 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Pub Employees Retirement Systems Of Ohio accumulated 0% or 44,068 shares. Clarivest Asset Management Limited Liability Corporation has 18,900 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Evercore Wealth Mngmt Lc reported 17,543 shares. 643,870 were reported by Lord Abbett Lc. Spark Investment Mngmt Ltd Liability Corp owns 0.2% invested in MacroGenics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGNX) for 240,400 shares. 235,000 are held by Sphera Funds Mngmt Limited. Aperio Gru Limited Liability holds 0% or 15,494 shares in its portfolio. Strs Ohio invested in 38,200 shares. Daiwa Secs Group Inc Inc holds 310 shares. Cubist Systematic Strategies Ltd Liability holds 15,567 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. National Bank Of New York Mellon holds 0% of its portfolio in MacroGenics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGNX) for 167,909 shares. Proshare Ltd Llc holds 20,835 shares. Barclays Public Ltd Company invested in 18,429 shares.

Among 4 analysts covering MacroGenics (NASDAQ:MGNX), 4 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. MacroGenics has $39 highest and $23 lowest target. $29’s average target is 94.37% above currents $14.92 stock price. MacroGenics had 8 analyst reports since February 20, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of MacroGenics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGNX) has “Buy” rating given on Monday, March 4 by Morgan Stanley. The rating was maintained by H.C. Wainwright on Thursday, February 28 with “Buy”. The firm has “Buy” rating by H.C. Wainwright given on Wednesday, February 20. The firm has “Buy” rating by Stifel Nicolaus given on Thursday, August 1.

Among 6 analysts covering Viacom Inc (NASDAQ:VIAB), 4 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 67% are positive. Viacom Inc has $36 highest and $3100 lowest target. $34.17’s average target is 27.88% above currents $26.72 stock price. Viacom Inc had 8 analyst reports since February 25, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Outperform” rating given on Friday, April 5 by RBC Capital Markets. Macquarie Research downgraded Viacom Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAB) rating on Wednesday, August 14. Macquarie Research has “Neutral” rating and $3100 target. The stock has “Buy” rating by Loop Capital on Friday, March 29. On Monday, February 25 the stock rating was maintained by Barrington with “Buy”. BMO Capital Markets maintained Viacom Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAB) on Thursday, May 16 with “Market Perform” rating. The rating was upgraded by Guggenheim on Wednesday, August 14 to “Buy”.

Viacom, Inc. operates media brands that create entertainment content worldwide. The company has market cap of $10.85 billion. The firm creates television programs, motion pictures, short-form content, games, consumer products, podcasts, live events, and social media experiences. It has a 6.59 P/E ratio. It operates through two divisions, Media Networks and Filmed Entertainment.