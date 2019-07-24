Viacom (VIAB) Stock Value Declined While Panagora Asset Management Trimmed Holding; Rothschild Capital Partners Decreased Facebook (FB) Position by $2.18 Million as Stock Rose

Panagora Asset Management Inc decreased its stake in Viacom Inc (VIAB) by 36.35% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Panagora Asset Management Inc sold 1.65M shares as the company’s stock declined 0.91% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 2.88M shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $80.96 million, down from 4.53 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Viacom Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $12.64 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.28% or $0.69 during the last trading session, reaching $30.74. About 1.94M shares traded. Viacom Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAB) has declined 1.64% since July 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.07% the S&P500. Some Historical VIAB News: 17/05/2018 – REFILE-CBS to challenge National Amusements’ move to change bylaws; 03/04/2018 – Lucas Shaw: Breaking: CBS has submitted its bid to acquire/merge with Viacom, owner of MTV and Comedy Central. The offer calls; 04/04/2018 – CBS ON FRIDAY VERBALLY COMMUNICATED TO VIACOM AN OFFER OF 0.55 CBS SHARES FOR EACH VIACOM SHARE; 09/04/2018 – Viacom asks for .68 ratio in counter to CBS bid; 09/04/2018 – Viacom asks CBS to raise its bid by $2.8 billion; 11/04/2018 – Redstone likely to replace Moonves as head of CBS if no deal with Viacom; 04/05/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-Redstone makes concessions on Viacom CEO in bid to clinch CBS deal; 23/03/2018 – Viacom’s Hidden Charms May Tempt CBS — Heard on the Street; 08/03/2018 – MOVIEPASS™ BRINGS ON FORMER SPOTIFY & VIACOM EXEC AS CHIEF PROD; 06/03/2018 – CBS COO WON’T BE DISCUSSING POTENTIAL VIACOM COMBINATION

Rothschild Capital Partners Llc decreased its stake in Facebook Inc (FB) by 14.65% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Rothschild Capital Partners Llc sold 13,162 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.53% with the market. The hedge fund held 76,680 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $12.78 million, down from 89,842 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Rothschild Capital Partners Llc who had been investing in Facebook Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $579.58 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.34% or $0.68 during the last trading session, reaching $203.04. About 15.35 million shares traded. Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) has declined 0.20% since July 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 4.63% the S&P500. Some Historical FB News: 03/04/2018 – US StratCommand: Facebook; 15/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – NYT: U.S. investigating Cambridge Analytica; 27/03/2018 – Three users sue Facebook over collection of call and text history; 28/03/2018 – Other big tech firms could have to face UK lawmakers after Facebook data scandal; 21/03/2018 – Cambridge university fought academic at centre of Facebook furore; 18/03/2018 – U.S. Republican lawmakers concerned by Facebook data leak; 24/05/2018 – Wary of China, Macron urges Europe to set tech regulation standards; 01/05/2018 – MTCH, IAC, FB: Zuckerberg launching a new dating feature in Facebook. “Real long term Realtors, not hookups” #f82018; 22/03/2018 – Synovus Trust’s Morgan Says It’s Too Early to Make Judgements on Facebook’s Future (Video); 10/04/2018 – After-hours buzz: ALOG, FOXA & FB

Analysts await Viacom Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAB) to report earnings on August, 8 before the open. They expect $1.05 earnings per share, down 11.02% or $0.13 from last year’s $1.18 per share. VIAB’s profit will be $431.85 million for 7.32 P/E if the $1.05 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.95 actual earnings per share reported by Viacom Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 10.53% EPS growth.

Panagora Asset Management Inc, which manages about $37.15 billion and $22.49 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Trimas Corp (NASDAQ:TRS) by 72,437 shares to 295,053 shares, valued at $8.92 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Alpha & Omega Semiconductor (NASDAQ:AOSL) by 77,257 shares in the quarter, for a total of 316,567 shares, and has risen its stake in Techtarget (NASDAQ:TTGT).

Since January 30, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 5 sales for $3.19 million activity. Wehner David M. sold $788,374 worth of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) on Thursday, January 31. Cox Christopher K sold $795,000 worth of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) on Wednesday, January 30.