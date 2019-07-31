Viacom (VIAB) Stake Has Lifted by Stevens First Principles Investment Advisors; Provident Investment Management Increases Holding in Gentex (GNTX)

Provident Investment Management Inc increased its stake in Gentex Corp (GNTX) by 3.95% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Provident Investment Management Inc bought 51,010 shares as the company’s stock rose 11.27% with the market. The institutional investor held 1.34 million shares of the o.e.m. company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $27.75M, up from 1.29M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Provident Investment Management Inc who had been investing in Gentex Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $7.04 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.49% or $0.41 during the last trading session, reaching $27.56. About 647,122 shares traded. Gentex Corporation (NASDAQ:GNTX) has declined 4.66% since July 31, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.09% the S&P500. Some Historical GNTX News: 09/03/2018 – Gentex: Targeted Total Cash Position Being Ltargeted total cash position being lowered from $700 million to $525 millionowered fro $700 million to $525 millio; 09/03/2018 – Gentex : Dividend Increase of 10% from $.40 Per Share to $.44 Per Share Annually; 08/05/2018 – Gentex at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference Tomorrow; 20/04/2018 – Yet another big disappointment from $GNTX $465m of sales vs. $477m est. Large 210bp gross margins contraction QoQ and misses est; 20/04/2018 – GENTEX 1Q EPS 40C; 24/05/2018 – Gentex Announces Second Quarter 2018 Quarterly Cash Dividend; 09/03/2018 – Gentex Targeted Share Repurchase Authorization of Approximately $425 million for Calendar Year 2018; 16/05/2018 – DEEP ECO: Gentex May Benefit, Industry Production Rises in April; 20/04/2018 – GENTEX 1Q EPS 40C, EST. 40C; 20/04/2018 – GENTEX REAFFIRMS FORECAST FOR 2018, 2019 REV

Stevens First Principles Investment Advisors increased its stake in Viacom Inc (VIAB) by 18.14% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Stevens First Principles Investment Advisors bought 11,085 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.91% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 72,202 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.03M, up from 61,117 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Stevens First Principles Investment Advisors who had been investing in Viacom Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $12.62 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.94% or $0.29 during the last trading session, reaching $30.67. About 1.95M shares traded. Viacom Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAB) has declined 1.64% since July 31, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.07% the S&P500. Some Historical VIAB News: 09/03/2018 – silew: Viacom, CBS not in active merger discussions: sources (Reuters) – Viacom Inc and CBS Corp are no; 02/04/2018 – LA Times: CBS expected to make low-ball bid for Viacom; 03/04/2018 – New York Post: Viacom will likely come back with a counter-offer, the source said; 17/04/2018 – On The Heels Of MTV’s Third Consecutive Quarter Of Growth The 2018 “MTV VMAs” Will Return To NYC And Air Live From Radio City M; 17/05/2018 – CBS to challenge National Amusement’s move to change bylaws; 09/04/2018 – Viacom asked CBS to sweeten its merger bid by about $2.8 billion or almost a quarter more than CBS’s offer, people familiar with the matter said; 25/04/2018 – VIACOM 2Q REV. $3.15B, EST. $3.04B; 26/03/2018 – VIACOM IN PARTNERSHIP WITH TREVOR NOAH’S DAY ZERO PRODUCTIONS; 25/04/2018 – Viacom forecasts growth rebound in U.S. ad sales, affiliate revenue; 17/05/2018 – NATIONAL AMUSEMENTS INC SAYS PLEASED BY COURT’S DECISION TO DENY CBS & ITS SPECIAL COMMITTEE’S MOTION

More notable recent Viacom Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAB) news were published by: Streetinsider.com which released: “StreetInsider Deal Watch 07/26 – StreetInsider.com” on July 26, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Viacom Inc. (VIAB) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for June 14, 2019 – Nasdaq” published on June 13, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “abercrombie kids and Nickelodeon Partner for #PlayIsLife Campaign – Nasdaq” on July 16, 2019. More interesting news about Viacom Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAB) were released by: Fool.com and their article: “After Hours: CBS and Viacom Apparently Set a Date, OrganiGram Nixes Experiment – The Motley Fool” published on July 15, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Noteworthy Friday Option Activity: KN, VIAB, BERY – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 12, 2019.

Provident Investment Management Inc, which manages about $417.42 million and $609.13 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Abbott Labs (NYSE:ABT) by 137,477 shares to 11,857 shares, valued at $948,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in First Finl Bancorp Oh (NASDAQ:FFBC) by 94,500 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 98,500 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares Tr (IVV).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.82 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.02, from 0.8 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 37 investors sold GNTX shares while 144 reduced holdings. 50 funds opened positions while 99 raised stakes. 196.53 million shares or 4.03% less from 204.78 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Etrade Mngmt Limited Liability Corp has 0.01% invested in Gentex Corporation (NASDAQ:GNTX). 758,491 are held by State Common Retirement Fund. Moreover, Zebra Cap Management Ltd Company has 0.55% invested in Gentex Corporation (NASDAQ:GNTX) for 49,848 shares. Heritage Wealth Advisors reported 100 shares. Invesco holds 3.20M shares. Motley Fool Asset Limited Liability Com has invested 0.72% of its portfolio in Gentex Corporation (NASDAQ:GNTX). Point72 Asset Mngmt Lp accumulated 1.01 million shares or 0.09% of the stock. Bessemer Incorporated has invested 0% in Gentex Corporation (NASDAQ:GNTX). Coastline Trust has invested 0.44% in Gentex Corporation (NASDAQ:GNTX). Investment Of Virginia Limited Liability Corp invested in 1.27% or 259,981 shares. Nuveen Asset Limited Liability Corporation reported 24,524 shares. Qci Asset Mgmt New York reported 3,540 shares. Stephens Ar invested in 79,372 shares or 0.04% of the stock. Whittier Trust stated it has 0.05% of its portfolio in Gentex Corporation (NASDAQ:GNTX). Wells Fargo And Commerce Mn has 2.21 million shares.

Since January 31, 2019, it had 5 insider buys, and 0 selling transactions for $37,807 activity. $314 worth of Gentex Corporation (NASDAQ:GNTX) was bought by Boehm Neil. Nash Kevin C also bought $9,985 worth of Gentex Corporation (NASDAQ:GNTX) on Friday, March 29. $12,499 worth of stock was bought by Ryan Scott P on Friday, March 29. The insider Wallace James H sold $513,506. Downing Steven R bought 711 shares worth $12,499.

More notable recent Gentex Corporation (NASDAQ:GNTX) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “How Many Gentex Corporation (NASDAQ:GNTX) Shares Do Institutions Own? – Yahoo Finance” on May 06, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Here’s Why Gentex (GNTX) is a Great Momentum Stock to Buy – Nasdaq” published on July 24, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Orders for Durable Goods Rise in June: Winners & Losers – Nasdaq” on July 26, 2019. More interesting news about Gentex Corporation (NASDAQ:GNTX) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Gentex (GNTX) Surpasses Q2 Earnings and Revenue Estimates – Nasdaq” published on July 19, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “What Are Analysts Expecting From Gentex Corporation (NASDAQ:GNTX) In The Year Ahead? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 17, 2019.