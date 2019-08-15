Viacom (VIAB) Share Price Rose While Foster & Motley Has Raised by $559,328 Its Position; Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Has Lifted Its Stake in Glaxosmithkline Plc (GSK) as Stock Rose

Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Inc increased its stake in Glaxosmithkline Plc (GSK) by 10.74% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Inc bought 10,280 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.15% . The institutional investor held 106,019 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.43 million, up from 95,739 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Inc who had been investing in Glaxosmithkline Plc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $99.44 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.42% or $0.17 during the last trading session, reaching $39.85. About 1.45M shares traded. GlaxoSmithKline plc (NYSE:GSK) has risen 0.49% since August 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.49% the S&P500. Some Historical GSK News: 22/03/2018 – GSK advances in Pfizer consumer health auction as Reckitt quits; 18/04/2018 – GSK: FURTHER SUBMISSIONS IN OTHER COUNTRIES EXPECTED IN 2018; 18/05/2018 – U.S. FDA SAYS ALERTING PUBLIC TO SERIOUS CASES OF NEURAL TUBE BIRTH DEFECTS REPORTED IN BABIES BORN TO WOMEN TREATED WITH DOLUTEGRAVIR USED TO TREAT HIV; 28/03/2018 – Moody’s Affirms Gsk’s A2 Rating; Stable Outlook; 27/03/2018 – #2 Reshaping Novartis into a more aggressive pharma giant, Vas Narasimhan bags a $13B consumer sale ahead of bolt-on deals $NVS $GSK; 27/03/2018 – Sterling falls 0.5 pct vs Swiss franc on Novartis-GSK deal; 24/04/2018 – GSK,INNOVIVA: FDA OKS EXPANDED INDICATION FOR TRELEGY ELLIPTA; 04/04/2018 – GLAXOSMITHKLINE PLC GSK.L : EXANE BNP PARIBAS RAISES TARGET PRICE BY 4 PCT TO 1630P; 29/03/2018 – Advair ( fluticasone propionate + salmeterol ; GlaxoSmithKline) Drug Analysis 2018 – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 27/03/2018 – GSK Will Own 100% of Joint Venture After Transaction Completed

Foster & Motley Inc increased its stake in Viacom Inc. (VIAB) by 13.62% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Foster & Motley Inc bought 19,976 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.20% . The institutional investor held 166,642 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.68M, up from 146,666 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Foster & Motley Inc who had been investing in Viacom Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $10.45B market cap company. The stock decreased 3.91% or $1.05 during the last trading session, reaching $25.67. About 4.80M shares traded or 16.04% up from the average. Viacom Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAB) has risen 5.46% since August 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 5.46% the S&P500. Some Historical VIAB News: 04/05/2018 – New York Post: Shari Redstone concession may help revive CBS-Viacom merger talks; 14/05/2018 – CBS, VIACOM HAD REACHED DEAL ON SHARE RATIO PRIOR TO LAWSUIT; 13/03/2018 – VIACOM TO USE MOVIO MOVIEGOER DATA FOR ADVERTISING CAPABILITIES; 09/04/2018 – REPRESENTATIVES FOR CBS, VIACOM DECLINED TO COMMENT; 09/04/2018 – Viacom Inc. to Report Quarterly Financial Results on April 25, 2018; 09/04/2018 – Lorraine Hack Joins Korn Ferry as Senior Client Partner; 30/05/2018 – Shari Redstone’s endgame for CBS and Viacom is clear in a new complaint. Via @edmundlee:; 03/04/2018 – NEW: CBS, Viacom deal talks hit potential roadblock as issues arise over who will be Les Moonves’ second-in-command at the combined company, sources tell @DavidFaber; 15/05/2018 – CBS hates the Viacom merger idea so much it is suing its owner to stop the deal:; 09/03/2018 – Nickelodeon Brings SlimeZone, Network’s First Social Virtual Reality Experience, to IMAX VR Centres Globally

Foster & Motley Inc, which manages about $913.18M and $693.82 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Total S.A. Ads (NYSE:TOT) by 11,484 shares to 150,088 shares, valued at $8.35 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Wal (NYSE:WMT) by 11,830 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 139,471 shares, and cut its stake in Everest Re Group Ltd (NYSE:RE).

Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Inc, which manages about $607.27M and $922.60M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 43,219 shares to 405,455 shares, valued at $47.82M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Waste Mgmt Inc Del (NYSE:WM) by 3,744 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 67,937 shares, and cut its stake in Us Bancorp Del (NYSE:USB).

