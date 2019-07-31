Viacom (VIAB) Share Price Declined While Stevens First Principles Investment Advisors Has Upped Its Position; Essex Investment Management Co Position in Raytheon Co Com New (RTN) Raised as Market Valuation Declined

Essex Investment Management Co Llc increased its stake in Raytheon Co Com New (RTN) by 47.31% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Essex Investment Management Co Llc bought 18,718 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.02% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 58,282 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $10.61 million, up from 39,564 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Essex Investment Management Co Llc who had been investing in Raytheon Co Com New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $51.81B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.93% or $3.66 during the last trading session, reaching $186.02. About 1.15M shares traded. Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN) has declined 15.25% since July 31, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.68% the S&P500. Some Historical RTN News: 22/03/2018 – RTN/@StateDeptPM: .@StateDept authorizes a proposed Foreign Military Sale (FMS) to #SaudiArabia for TOW 2B (BGM-71F-Series) Missiles, estimated at $670 million @StateDeptPM #FMSupdate-; 23/04/2018 – Raytheon, Virsec establish alliance to protect government and critical infrastructure from advanced cyberattacks; 26/04/2018 – RAYTHEON CO RTN.N – SEES FY 2018 NET SALES $26.5 BLN – $27.0 BLN; 26/04/2018 – Raytheon Presenting at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference May 8; 09/03/2018 – CORRECTED-Raytheon, Palantir win $876 million U.S. defense contract -Pentagon; 19/04/2018 – Raytheon Awarded $83M Mine Neutralizer Contract; 29/03/2018 – RAYTHEON WINS $460 MLN U.S. DEFENSE CONTRACT -PENTAGON; 26/04/2018 – Raytheon 1Q Operating Cash Flow From Continuing Ops $283M; 11/04/2018 – RTN: Intercepting a missile in Sama Najran; 29/05/2018 – Kratos Receives 4-Star Supplier Award from Raytheon

Stevens First Principles Investment Advisors increased its stake in Viacom Inc (VIAB) by 18.14% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Stevens First Principles Investment Advisors bought 11,085 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.91% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 72,202 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.03 million, up from 61,117 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Stevens First Principles Investment Advisors who had been investing in Viacom Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $12.70 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.06% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $30.96. About 2.00 million shares traded. Viacom Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAB) has declined 1.64% since July 31, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.07% the S&P500. Some Historical VIAB News: 09/04/2018 – Yahoo! UK: Viacom asks CBS to raise its bid by $2.8 billion; 10/04/2018 – VIACOM INC VIAB.O : BERNSTEIN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $29 FROM $26; 05/03/2018 Nickelodeon’s Inaugural U.S. SlimeFest Music Festival to Be Headlined by Zedd, Liam Payne, Flo Rida and Nick Star JoJo Siwa; 17/05/2018 – NATIONAL AMUSEMENTS INC SAYS PLEASED BY COURT’S DECISION TO DENY CBS & ITS SPECIAL COMMITTEE’S MOTION; 04/04/2018 – Thanasis Koukakis: CBS offer for Viacom was immediately rejected; 11/04/2018 – RT @CNBCnow: BREAKING: Shari Redstone likely to fire Moonves as head of CBS if no deal with Viacom; 22/05/2018 – Nickelodeon Renews Four Hit Series from Top-Ranked Preschool Portfolio; 16/05/2018 – Judge halts spiraling Redstone-CBS dispute, to issue ruling Thursday; 02/04/2018 – @CNBC Update: CBS plans to make an all-stock bid to buy Viacom that’s below its market value, sources close to the situation told CNBC; 11/04/2018 – BREAKING: In coming days or weeks, it is likely that controlling shareholder Shari Redstone will move to fire CBS CEO Moonves and/or directors supportive of him as he battles to impose his will on the mgmt. structure of a combined CBS/Viacom, sources say

Investors sentiment increased to 1.46 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.61, from 0.85 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 52 investors sold RTN shares while 303 reduced holdings. 141 funds opened positions while 376 raised stakes. 198.48 million shares or 6.46% less from 212.18 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Since February 13, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 5 insider sales for $5.84 million activity. 10,023 shares were sold by Lawrence Taylor W, worth $1.84M on Wednesday, February 13. 3,501 shares were sold by Wood Michael J, worth $643,693.

Essex Investment Management Co Llc, which manages about $740.27 million and $676.97M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Axos Finl Inc Com by 23,650 shares to 198,924 shares, valued at $5.76 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Tandem Diabetes Care Inc Com N by 29,736 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 49,153 shares, and cut its stake in Morgan Stanley Com New (NYSE:MS).