Viacom (VIAB) Share Price Declined While Majedie Asset Management LTD Decreased Position by $18.40 Million; Homestreet (HMST) Shareholder Maltese Capital Management Upped Its Holding

Majedie Asset Management Ltd decreased its stake in Viacom Inc (VIAB) by 70.06% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Majedie Asset Management Ltd sold 656,996 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.91% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 280,708 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.89 million, down from 937,704 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Majedie Asset Management Ltd who had been investing in Viacom Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $12.37 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.02% or $0.3 during the last trading session, reaching $30.17. About 1.32M shares traded. Viacom Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAB) has declined 1.64% since July 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.07% the S&P500. Some Historical VIAB News: 24/04/2018 – Engadget: Viacom perseveres with Snapchat-exclusive TV shows; 09/04/2018 – Viacom Inc. to Report Quarterly Financial Results on April 25, 2018; 03/04/2018 – Josh Kosman: CBS makes lowball offer to buy Viacom; 17/05/2018 – CBS and Viacom can get a lot more value from other players, says B. Riley FBR’s Barton Crockett; 25/04/2018 – Viacom 2Q Adj EPS 92c; 10/04/2018 – Nickelodeon International Greenlights New Live Action Series “The Covurts”; 29/05/2018 – Shari Redstone’s endgame for CBS and Viacom is clear in this new complaint; 25/04/2018 – VIACOM: MOST SAVINGS DON’T INVOLVE JOB CUTS; 14/05/2018 – Yahoo! UK: CBS, Viacom had agreed on price for deal before lawsuit; 14/03/2018 – U.S. students walk out of class in solidarity with Florida shooting victims

Maltese Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Homestreet Inc (HMST) by 52% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Maltese Capital Management Llc bought 195,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.44% with the market. The institutional investor held 570,000 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $15.02 million, up from 375,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Maltese Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Homestreet Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $805.80 million market cap company. The stock increased 0.81% or $0.24 during the last trading session, reaching $29.88. About 47,799 shares traded. HomeStreet, Inc. (NASDAQ:HMST) has risen 1.21% since July 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 3.22% the S&P500. Some Historical HMST News: 21/05/2018 – HomeStreet Responds to Roaring Blue Lion’s Disclosure of the Fund’s Non-Compliance with Regulatory Requirements; 24/05/2018 – HOMESTREET PRELIM VOTE SHOWS ALL PROPOSALS APPROVED; 26/04/2018 – HOMESTREET HOLDER BLUE LION FILES PROXY; 24/04/2018 – BLUE LION – PROPOSES TO HOMESTREET THAT SEPARATING CHAIRMAN AND CEO ROLES CAN CREAT VALUE FOR SHAREHOLDERS; 08/03/2018 – BLUE LION SENT LETTER TO HOMESTREET MARCH 8; 02/04/2018 – HomeStreet Inexcusably Disenfranchises Shareholders; 14/05/2018 – HomeStreet Comments on ISS Report and Urges Shareholders to Vote on the White Card for All the Company’s Nominees; 06/03/2018 – HomeStreet Responds to Blue Lion Press Release; 05/03/2018 – HOMESTREET HOLDER BLUE LION SAYS NO AMBIGUITY IN NOTICE; 13/04/2018 – HOMESTREET HOLDER BLUE LION SEEKS VOTES AGAINST TWO NOMINEES

More notable recent HomeStreet, Inc. (NASDAQ:HMST) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “HomeStreet inks sale pacts, sees charges – Seeking Alpha” on April 04, 2019, also Prnewswire.com with their article: “Blue Lion Files Proxy Statement Seeking to Replace Two HomeStreet Directors – PRNewswire” published on May 17, 2019, Businesswire.com published: “HomeStreet, Inc. Schedules Fourth Quarter and Year-End 2018 Earnings Call for Tuesday, January 22, 2019 – Business Wire” on December 17, 2018. More interesting news about HomeStreet, Inc. (NASDAQ:HMST) were released by: Bizjournals.com and their article: “Homebridge closes on first phase of HomeStreet home loan centers acquisition – Pacific Business News (Honolulu)” published on June 12, 2019 as well as Businesswire.com‘s news article titled: “HomeStreet Announces Preliminary Results from Annual Meeting – Business Wire” with publication date: June 20, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.41, from 1.41 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 9 investors sold HMST shares while 44 reduced holdings. 16 funds opened positions while 37 raised stakes. 19.61 million shares or 2.84% less from 20.18 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Fisher Asset Mngmt Limited Liability Corporation invested 0% in HomeStreet, Inc. (NASDAQ:HMST). Thrivent Financial For Lutherans reported 0% in HomeStreet, Inc. (NASDAQ:HMST). Renaissance Techs Limited Co accumulated 103,900 shares. State Of Tennessee Treasury Department holds 0% of its portfolio in HomeStreet, Inc. (NASDAQ:HMST) for 10,850 shares. Millennium Management Ltd Limited Liability Company has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in HomeStreet, Inc. (NASDAQ:HMST). National Bank Of New York Mellon holds 0% of its portfolio in HomeStreet, Inc. (NASDAQ:HMST) for 328,332 shares. 63,599 were reported by Legal And General Group Public Limited Com. Maltese Limited Liability Co stated it has 1.15% in HomeStreet, Inc. (NASDAQ:HMST). Schneider Cap Management Corp owns 564,777 shares. Foundry Prtnrs Ltd Liability Corp owns 230,865 shares for 0.24% of their portfolio. Mutual Of America Capital Mgmt Ltd Liability Co accumulated 770 shares. Bridgeway Capital Management reported 160,200 shares stake. Jpmorgan Chase Com invested 0% in HomeStreet, Inc. (NASDAQ:HMST). Martingale Asset Limited Partnership stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in HomeStreet, Inc. (NASDAQ:HMST). State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue stated it has 9,091 shares.

Maltese Capital Management Llc, which manages about $1.71 billion and $1.30 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Banc Of California Inc (NYSE:BANC) by 201,999 shares to 355,112 shares, valued at $4.92M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Sterling Bancorp Inc by 83,100 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 779,200 shares, and cut its stake in Hope Bancorp Inc.

Since May 8, 2019, it had 3 insider purchases, and 0 insider sales for $261,590 activity. 2,000 shares valued at $61,500 were bought by VAN AMEN DARRELL on Wednesday, June 12. Shares for $56,740 were bought by Ruh Mark R.

Majedie Asset Management Ltd, which manages about $1.42 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Take (NASDAQ:TTWO) by 4,020 shares to 65,228 shares, valued at $6.16M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Booking Hldgs Inc by 6,005 shares in the quarter, for a total of 8,065 shares, and has risen its stake in Exxon Mobil Corp (NYSE:XOM).

Analysts await Viacom Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAB) to report earnings on August, 8 before the open. They expect $1.05 earnings per share, down 11.02% or $0.13 from last year’s $1.18 per share. VIAB’s profit will be $430.65M for 7.18 P/E if the $1.05 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.95 actual earnings per share reported by Viacom Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 10.53% EPS growth.