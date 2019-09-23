Viacom (VIAB) Market Valuation Rose While Stevens First Principles Investment Advisors Has Lifted by $398,605 Its Stake; Citigroup (C) Shareholder Portland Investment Counsel Cut Its Stake by $3.75 Million as Stock Value Rose

Portland Investment Counsel Inc decreased its stake in Citigroup Inc (C) by 16.46% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Portland Investment Counsel Inc sold 53,612 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.72% . The institutional investor held 272,000 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $19.05 million, down from 325,612 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Portland Investment Counsel Inc who had been investing in Citigroup Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $157.28 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.39% or $0.27 during the last trading session, reaching $69.62. About 5.52M shares traded. Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) has declined 1.56% since September 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.56% the S&P500. Some Historical C News: 13/04/2018 – Citigroup 1Q Fixed Income Revenue $3.42B, Est. $3.70B: TOPLive; 13/04/2018 – Citigroup 1Q EPS $1.68; 22/05/2018 – BI UK: For years, Chase and Citi credit cards offered a generous, under-the-radar benefit that protected customers. And then th; 22/03/2018 – New York Post: Citi Field looks beautiful, concerning week before Mets Opening Day; 16/03/2018 – DEMOCRATS WANT CFPB TO PROBE CITIGROUP ON CARD ACT; 26/04/2018 – SANTANDER CONSUMER USA HOLDINGS INC SC.N : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $20 FROM $19; 22/03/2018 – CITIGROUP ANNOUNCES NEW POLICY IN MEMO TO STAFF; 15/05/2018 – NEW DEAL: Citigroup $Bmark 6NC5 Fxd-to-FRN, 6NC5 FRN, 2027 Tap; 09/04/2018 – DEFACTO IPO: ÜNLÜ MENKUL DEĞERLER A.Ş. AND CITIGROUP GLOBAL MARKETS LIMITED ARE ACTING AS JOINT GLOBAL COORDINATORS AND JOINT BOOKRUNNERS; 03/04/2018 – Citigroup and Goldman face shareholder pressure on lobbying

Stevens First Principles Investment Advisors increased its stake in Viacom Inc (VIAB) by 19.04% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Stevens First Principles Investment Advisors bought 13,745 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.20% . The institutional investor held 85,947 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.57M, up from 72,202 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Stevens First Principles Investment Advisors who had been investing in Viacom Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $10.16B market cap company. The stock increased 0.20% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $24.99. About 1.74M shares traded. Viacom Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAB) has risen 5.46% since September 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 5.46% the S&P500. Some Historical VIAB News: 11/04/2018 – Shari Redstone is likely to replace CBC chief Les Moonves if no merger deal is reached with Viacom, sources tell CNBC; 09/04/2018 – Viacom/CBS: Major investor sees Moonves key to merger, source says [18:57 BST09 Apr 2018] [Proprietary] []; 16/05/2018 – NAATIONAL AMUSEMENTS INC (NAI) SAYS IT IN COURT FILING IT MADE CLEAR THAT IT WOULD RETAIN CONTROL OVER CBS, AND CBS REPEATEDLY DISCLOSED NAI’S CONTROL TO STOCKHOLDERS; 18/05/2018 – Dealpolitik: CBS Directors Play a Subtle Game in Viacom Battle; 17/04/2018 – On The Heels Of MTV’s Third Consecutive Quarter Of Growth The 2018 “MTV VMAs” Will Return To NYC And Air Live From Radio City M; 21/05/2018 – VIACOM INC VIAB.O SETS QUARTERLY CASH DIVIDEND OF $0.20/SHR; 09/04/2018 – CBS Investor Says Viacom Deal Not ‘Optimal’ in Letter to Board (Video); 08/03/2018 – Viacom International Turns the #SOUNDON to Amplify Women’s Voices This International Women’s Day; 25/04/2018 – VIACOM INC – PARAMOUNT PICTURES RETURNED TO PROFITABILITY IN QUARTER; 13/04/2018 – a walk from @Viacom – @CBSNews memory lane (@FoxBusiness from august 2016)

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.82 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.12, from 0.94 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 46 investors sold C shares while 485 reduced holdings. 99 funds opened positions while 336 raised stakes. 1.66 billion shares or 6.33% less from 1.78 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Field Main Bancshares has 14,625 shares for 0.94% of their portfolio. Bollard Group Ltd invested 0% in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C). Sol Mgmt has 0.78% invested in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) for 41,228 shares. Moreover, Teewinot Advisers Limited Liability Corp has 6.02% invested in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) for 266,992 shares. Second Curve Cap Ltd Liability Co has 3.03% invested in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C). Gradient Invests Ltd accumulated 155,250 shares. 28,938 were accumulated by Emory University. Pictet Cie (Europe) Sa, a Luxembourg-based fund reported 15,481 shares. Goldman Sachs invested in 0.27% or 13.50 million shares. Moreover, Essex Inc has 0.47% invested in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C). Moreover, Boys Arnold & Company Inc has 0.07% invested in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) for 6,434 shares. Karpas Strategies Ltd Liability Corp accumulated 37,033 shares. Ipg Investment Limited Liability Corp invested in 13,685 shares or 0% of the stock. 51 were accumulated by Ima Wealth Incorporated. Norinchukin Financial Bank The stated it has 159,420 shares.

Analysts await Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) to report earnings on October, 11. They expect $1.98 EPS, up 13.79% or $0.24 from last year’s $1.74 per share. C’s profit will be $4.47 billion for 8.79 P/E if the $1.98 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.83 actual EPS reported by Citigroup Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 8.20% EPS growth.