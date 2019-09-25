Viacom (VIAB) Holding Raised by S Muoio & Company; Thompson Investment Management Increased Stake in Alliance Data Sys Com (ADS) by $1.14 Million as Stock Price Rose

Thompson Investment Management Inc increased its stake in Alliance Data Sys Corp Com (ADS) by 17.68% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Thompson Investment Management Inc bought 8,150 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.22% . The institutional investor held 54,257 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $7.60 million, up from 46,107 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Thompson Investment Management Inc who had been investing in Alliance Data Sys Corp Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $6.53B market cap company. The stock increased 0.82% or $1.04 during the last trading session, reaching $127.79. About 163,136 shares traded. Alliance Data Systems Corporation (NYSE:ADS) has declined 30.28% since September 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 30.28% the S&P500. Some Historical ADS News: 29/03/2018 – Alliance Data Provides Statement Regarding Facebook’s Announced Wind-Down Of Data Provider Relationships; 29/03/2018 – Alliance Data Issues Statement on Facebook’s Announced Wind-Down of Data Provider Relationships; 08/03/2018 Alliance Data To Participate At The Barclays Emerging Payments Forum; 19/04/2018 – ALLIANCE DATA 1Q REV. $509M, EST. $1.94B; 29/03/2018 – ALLIANCE DATA SYSTEMS – REAFFIRMING FINANCIAL GUIDANCE PREVIOUSLY PROVIDED; 15/05/2018 – Alliance Data Systems April Net Charge-Offs as Percentage of Avg Receivables 6.3%; 15/05/2018 – Alliance Data Systems April Delinquency Rate 5.3%; 23/05/2018 – Alliance Data To Participate At The R.W. Baird 2018 Global Consumer, Technology & Services Conference; 19/04/2018 – ALLIANCE DATA 1Q CORE EPS $4.44, EST. $4.22; 29/03/2018 – ALLIANCE DATA – FACEBOOK’S RECENTLY ANNOUNCED POLICY CHANGES ABOUT “DATA BROKERS” NOT EXPECTED TO HAVE MATERIAL IMPACT ON EPSILON, OR CO

S Muoio & Company increased its stake in Viacom Inc (VIAB) by 131.76% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. S Muoio & Company bought 162,200 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.20% . The institutional investor held 285,301 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $8.52 million, up from 123,101 at the end of the previous reported quarter. S Muoio & Company who had been investing in Viacom Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $10.00 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.28% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $24.53. About 994,991 shares traded. Viacom Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAB) has risen 5.46% since September 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 5.46% the S&P500. Some Historical VIAB News: 02/05/2018 – Viacom Alleged To Have Covered Up A Rape By Late Executive Brad Grey: The Hollywood Reporter — MarketWatch; 25/04/2018 – Viacom reported better-than-expected quarterly profit and revenue on Wednesday, as moves to sell rather than release its movies returned Paramount Pictures to profitability; 14/05/2018 – CBS sues Redstones firm over Viacom merger; 19/04/2018 – RT @CNBCnow: LATEST: CBS & Viacom are going back and forth on price, making slight progress but a deal is not yet close – sources (via @Dav…; 14/03/2018 – U.S. students walk out of class in solidarity with Florida shooting victims; 25/04/2018 – VIACOM – COST TRANSFORMATION INITIATIVES ARE WELL UNDER WAY; ANTICIPATE MORE THAN $100 MLN IN COST SAVINGS IN FISCAL 2018; 26/03/2018 – VIACOM INC – VIACOM TO MAKE INVESTMENT IN DAY ZERO; 04/04/2018 – Viacom will propose a counteroffer to CBS bid, sources say; 03/04/2018 – VIACOM SHARES DOWN 3.9 PCT AFTER SOURCES TOLD REUTERS THAT CBS PLANS ALL-STOCK BID FOR VIACOM BELOW CURRENT VALUATION; CBS SHARES UP 1.2 PCT; 17/05/2018 – CBS – IF CONSUMMATED, DIVIDEND WOULD ENABLE CO TO OPERATE AS AN INDEPENDENT, NON-CONTROLLED COMPANY AND MORE FULLY EVALUATE STRATEGIC ALTERNATIVES

Why Is Viacom (VIAB) Up 2.7% Since Last Earnings Report? – Nasdaq" published on June 09, 2019. More interesting news about Viacom Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAB) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: "Here's What Viacom Inc.'s (NASDAQ:VIAB) P/E Ratio Is Telling Us – Yahoo Finance" published on May 08, 2019

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.89 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.08, from 0.97 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 61 investors sold ADS shares while 128 reduced holdings. 50 funds opened positions while 118 raised stakes. 42.95 million shares or 5.81% less from 45.59 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Citadel Advsrs Limited Co reported 0.05% of its portfolio in Alliance Data Systems Corporation (NYSE:ADS). Group Inc accumulated 15,106 shares. Dimensional Fund Advsr Lp invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Alliance Data Systems Corporation (NYSE:ADS). California State Teachers Retirement Sys has 78,308 shares. Mirae Asset Glob Investments Co has invested 0% of its portfolio in Alliance Data Systems Corporation (NYSE:ADS). Nordea Invest Mgmt holds 0.01% in Alliance Data Systems Corporation (NYSE:ADS) or 30,975 shares. Axa holds 0.2% or 355,603 shares in its portfolio. New York State Common Retirement Fund reported 0.02% in Alliance Data Systems Corporation (NYSE:ADS). Ftb Advsrs holds 32 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Manufacturers Life Insur The invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Alliance Data Systems Corporation (NYSE:ADS). 631,300 were reported by Prudential Public Ltd Com. 94,178 are owned by California Pub Employees Retirement System. Personal Cap Advsrs Corporation holds 0.06% or 41,987 shares in its portfolio. California-based Pacifica Capital Invests Limited has invested 8.06% in Alliance Data Systems Corporation (NYSE:ADS). Wedge Capital Mgmt L LP Nc reported 0.67% in Alliance Data Systems Corporation (NYSE:ADS).