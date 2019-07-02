Viacom (VIAB) Holding Held by Stevens First Principles Investment Advisors; Silver Point Capital LP Lowered Its Caesars Entmt (CZR) Stake by $79.51 Million

Silver Point Capital Lp decreased its stake in Caesars Entmt Corp (CZR) by 37.97% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Silver Point Capital Lp sold 9.94 million shares as the company’s stock declined 2.34% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 16.23 million shares of the hotels and resorts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $141.08 million, down from 26.17M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Silver Point Capital Lp who had been investing in Caesars Entmt Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $8.08 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.44% or $0.17 during the last trading session, reaching $11.99. About 29.28M shares traded or 17.46% up from the average. Caesars Entertainment Corporation (NASDAQ:CZR) has declined 26.85% since July 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 31.28% the S&P500. Some Historical CZR News: 02/05/2018 – CAESARS ENTERTAINMENT REPORTS SHARE BUYBACK AUTHORIZATION OF UP; 07/03/2018 – CAESARS ENTERTAINMENT CORP – QTRLY SHR $2.48; 16/04/2018 – CAESARS ENTERTAINMENT REPRICES CEOC $1.50B SR SECURED TERM LOAN; 09/05/2018 – VICI Properties to Host Conference Call to Discuss Letter of Intent with Caesars Entertainment; 07/03/2018 – Caesars Entertainment 4Q Net $2B; 02/05/2018 – Caesars Entertainment 1Q Loss/Shr 5c; 08/03/2018 – 15 Leading Esports Teams And Caesars Entertainment Team Up With The H1Z1 Pro League™ – The World’s First Professional “Battle; 07/03/2018 – CAESARS ENTERTAINMENT 4Q NET REV. $1.90B; 10/05/2018 – CORRECT: CAESARS PREPARED TO INVEST WHATEVER IT TAKES IN JAPAN; 09/05/2018 – CAESARS ENTERTAINMENT – PARTIES EXPECT TO ANNOUNCE DEFINITIVE AGREEMENTS IN COMING WEEKS, TO CONSUMMATE TRANSACTION IN PHASES BY FALL OF 2018

Stevens First Principles Investment Advisors increased its stake in Viacom Inc (VIAB) by 18.14% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Stevens First Principles Investment Advisors bought 11,085 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.91% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 72,202 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.03 million, up from 61,117 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Stevens First Principles Investment Advisors who had been investing in Viacom Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $12.51B market cap company. The stock increased 2.11% or $0.63 during the last trading session, reaching $30.5. About 2.63 million shares traded. Viacom Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAB) has declined 1.64% since July 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.07% the S&P500. Some Historical VIAB News: 15/03/2018 – YouTube Prepares to Open VidCon with Second “YouTube OnStage”; 18/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – CBS, Redstone brawl escalates into corporate warfare; 25/04/2018 – Viacom 2Q Rev $3.15B; 09/04/2018 – Viacom/CBS: Major investor sees Moonves key to merger, source says [18:57 BST09 Apr 2018] [Proprietary] []; 09/04/2018 – CBS Investor Says Viacom Deal Not ‘Optimal’ in Letter to Board (Video); 30/04/2018 – Viacom Unveils Viacom Digital Studios @ First-Ever Digital Content NewFront; 02/04/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-CBS CORP CBS.N CEO LES MOONVES TO OFFER TO STAY ON FOR AT LEAST TWO YEARS IF COMPANIES AGREE ON TERMS; 09/04/2018 – VIACOM INC HAS ASKED CBS CORP FOR 0.68 CBS SHARES FOR EACH VIACOM CLASS B SHARE, VS INITIAL CBS OFFER OF 0.55; 08/03/2018 – Viacom Declares Quarterly Cash Dividend; 16/05/2018 – NATIONAL AMUSEMENTS SAYS PROPOSED CBS DIVIDEND THAT WOULD DILUTE VOTING CONTROL OF REDSTONE FAMILY CONSTITUTES A BREACH OF FIDUCIARY DUTY BY CBS AND WOULD BE INVALID

Analysts await Caesars Entertainment Corporation (NASDAQ:CZR) to report earnings on August, 7. They expect $-0.02 EPS, down 150.00% or $0.06 from last year’s $0.04 per share. After $-0.32 actual EPS reported by Caesars Entertainment Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -93.75% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.41 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.38, from 1.03 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 45 investors sold CZR shares while 65 reduced holdings. 76 funds opened positions while 79 raised stakes. 735.99 million shares or 11.35% more from 661.00 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Hsbc Public Ltd Co invested 0% in Caesars Entertainment Corporation (NASDAQ:CZR). Selz Cap Limited reported 878,200 shares. Pub Employees Retirement Of Ohio holds 0.02% in Caesars Entertainment Corporation (NASDAQ:CZR) or 441,259 shares. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board reported 117,500 shares. Prudential Public Limited Com accumulated 0% or 27,499 shares. Mackay Shields Ltd Company owns 9.17 million shares. Par Capital invested in 0.58% or 3.60 million shares. Tower Ltd (Trc) has invested 0.03% in Caesars Entertainment Corporation (NASDAQ:CZR). Bnp Paribas Asset Mngmt Sa has invested 0.05% in Caesars Entertainment Corporation (NASDAQ:CZR). State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement System holds 0.01% in Caesars Entertainment Corporation (NASDAQ:CZR) or 598,869 shares. Long Pond L P, a New York-based fund reported 1.46 million shares. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management Ltd Company owns 25,100 shares. Royal Comml Bank Of Canada stated it has 0% in Caesars Entertainment Corporation (NASDAQ:CZR). Advent Cap Management De invested 0.02% in Caesars Entertainment Corporation (NASDAQ:CZR). Bb&T invested 0% in Caesars Entertainment Corporation (NASDAQ:CZR).

