Viacom (VIAB) Holding Has Lifted by Stevens First Principles Investment Advisors; Encana (ECA) Holder Atwood & Palmer Has Trimmed Its Holding by $2.38 Million as Stock Price Declined

Stevens First Principles Investment Advisors increased its stake in Viacom Inc (VIAB) by 18.14% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Stevens First Principles Investment Advisors bought 11,085 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.20% . The institutional investor held 72,202 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.03M, up from 61,117 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Stevens First Principles Investment Advisors who had been investing in Viacom Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $10.58 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.27% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $26.02. About 6.71 million shares traded or 57.70% up from the average. Viacom Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAB) has risen 5.46% since August 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 5.46% the S&P500. Some Historical VIAB News: 09/04/2018 – VIACOM INC HAS ASKED CBS CORP FOR 0.68 CBS SHARES FOR EACH VIACOM CLASS B SHARE, VS INITIAL CBS OFFER OF 0.55; 17/04/2018 – Axios: Inside the fight to control the CBS and Viacom merger; 14/05/2018 – CBS sues Redstones in attempt to block merger with Viacom; 25/04/2018 – Viacom Anticipates More Than $100 Million in Cost Savings in Fiscal 2018; 11/04/2018 – Hedge fund Paulson & Co takes stake in Viacom amid turnaround; 03/04/2018 – Sumner Redstone Wouldn’t Have Last Word on a CBS-Viacom Merger; 04/04/2018 – VIACOM WILL PROPOSE A COUNTER OFFER TO CBS BID – CNBC, CITING; 09/04/2018 – Yahoo! UK: Viacom asks CBS to raise its bid by $2.8 billion; 14/05/2018 – JUST IN: National Amusements, controlling shareholder of CBS and Viacom, responds to lawsuit from CBS- “”National Amusements (NAI) is outraged by the action taken by CBS and strongly refutes its characterization of recent events; 16/05/2018 – NATIONAL AMUSEMENTS INC SAYS WILL AMEND CBS CORP CBS.N BYLAWS TO REQUIRE SUPERMAJORITY OF CBS BOARD DIRECTORS TO APPROVE DIVIDENDS OR CHANGES TO BYLAWS

Atwood & Palmer Inc decreased its stake in Encana Corp (ECA) by 99.75% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Atwood & Palmer Inc sold 339,648 shares as the company’s stock declined 31.69% . The institutional investor held 845 shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6,000, down from 340,493 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc who had been investing in Encana Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $5.69 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.93% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $4.22. About 24.92 million shares traded or 0.91% up from the average. Encana Corporation (NYSE:ECA) has declined 66.12% since August 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 66.12% the S&P500. Some Historical ECA News: 26/03/2018 – Moody’s: Encana Rating Outlook Changed to Stable From Positive; 25/04/2018 – S&PGR Downgrades Encana Corp To ‘BBB-‘ From ‘BBB’; Otlk Stbl; 02/04/2018 – KEYERA – DEAL WITH ENCANA IS TO SUPPORT THEIR CONDENSATE FOCUSED PIPESTONE MONTNEY DEVELOPMENT NEAR GRANDE PRAIRIE, ALBERTA; 17/04/2018 – Fitch Affirms Encana at ‘BBB-‘; Outlook Remains Stable

Atwood & Palmer Inc, which manages about $599.83M and $706.29M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in First Tr Exchange Traded F (IFV) by 30,320 shares to 2.54M shares, valued at $48.52 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

