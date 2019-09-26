Viacom (VIAB) Holder Oldfield Partners Llp Has Trimmed Holding as Stock Value Rose; Lam Research (LRCX) Shareholder Annex Advisory Services Has Trimmed Its Stake by $1.47 Million as Market Valuation Rose

Oldfield Partners Llp decreased its stake in Viacom Inc (VIAB) by 0.68% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Oldfield Partners Llp sold 31,800 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.20% . The institutional investor held 4.62M shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $138.01M, down from 4.65 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Oldfield Partners Llp who had been investing in Viacom Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $10.03B market cap company. The stock increased 0.04% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $24.61. About 2.32M shares traded. Viacom Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAB) has risen 5.46% since September 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 5.46% the S&P500. Some Historical VIAB News: 18/05/2018 – Dealpolitik: CBS Directors Play a Subtle Game in Viacom Battle; 09/03/2018 – Nickelodeon Brings SlimeZone, Network’s First Social Virtual Reality Experience, to IMAX VR Centres Globally; 02/04/2018 – CBS considers all-stock bid for Viacom below market value; 09/04/2018 – New York Post: CBS and Viacom still look set for a merger; 04/05/2018 – Jessica Toonkel: Exclusive: Redstone makes concessions on Viacom CEO to clinch CBS merger; 04/04/2018 – VIACOM PREPARING COUNTER PROPOSAL TO CBS TO ASK FOR MORE THAN 0.62 CBS SHARES FOR EVERY VIACOM SHARE; 16/05/2018 – BET Networks Announces Official Nominees for the “BET Awards” 2018; 14/05/2018 – BET Her and Bumble Present the 8th Annual WEEN Awards Hosted by Amanda Seales on Thursday, June 21, 2018 in Los Angeles; 09/04/2018 – Hollywood Rpter: Viacom Makes Counter-Proposal to CBS Offer; 02/04/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-CBS CORP CBS.N CEO LES MOONVES TO OFFER TO STAY ON FOR AT LEAST TWO YEARS IF COMPANIES AGREE ON TERMS

Annex Advisory Services Llc decreased its stake in Lam Research Corp (LRCX) by 85.08% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Annex Advisory Services Llc sold 7,887 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.28% . The institutional investor held 1,383 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $260,000, down from 9,270 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Annex Advisory Services Llc who had been investing in Lam Research Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $34.92 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.43% or $5.74 during the last trading session, reaching $241.6. About 1.69 million shares traded. Lam Research Corporation (NASDAQ:LRCX) has risen 11.06% since September 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.06% the S&P500. Some Historical LRCX News: 17/04/2018 – Lam Research Beats Revenue, EPS Expectations– Earnings Review; 17/04/2018 – LAM RESEARCH CORP LRCX.O QUARTERLY NON-GAAP SHR $4.79; 06/03/2018 – Lam Research: Capital Return Plan Includes Additional $2B Shr Repurchase Authorization; 17/04/2018 – LAM RESEARCH CORP QTRLY SHIPMENTS OF $3.13 BLN AND REVENUE OF $2.89 BLN; 17/04/2018 – Lam Research 3Q Net $778.8M; 17/04/2018 – LAM RESEARCH 3Q REV. $2.89B, EST. $2.86B; 16/04/2018 – Lam Research Corp expected to post earnings of $4.38 a share – Earnings Preview; 14/05/2018 – Iconiq Adds Lam Research, Exits Tempur Sealy: 13F; 14/05/2018 – LAM RESEARCH CORP LRCX.O : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $245 FROM $220; 22/04/2018 – DJ Lam Research Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (LRCX)

Analysts await Lam Research Corporation (NASDAQ:LRCX) to report earnings on October, 15. They expect $3.01 earnings per share, down 10.42% or $0.35 from last year’s $3.36 per share. LRCX’s profit will be $435.04 million for 20.07 P/E if the $3.01 EPS becomes a reality. After $3.62 actual earnings per share reported by Lam Research Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -16.85% negative EPS growth.

Annex Advisory Services Llc, which manages about $827.76 million and $710.26M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Wec Energy Group Inc by 5,458 shares to 56,810 shares, valued at $4.74M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Select Sector Spdr Tr (XLV) by 22,182 shares in the quarter, for a total of 554,660 shares, and has risen its stake in Invesco Exchange Traded Fd T.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.92 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.08, from 0.84 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 54 investors sold LRCX shares while 235 reduced holdings. 75 funds opened positions while 191 raised stakes. 124.36 million shares or 3.07% less from 128.30 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Dupont Cap Mngmt Corp, Delaware-based fund reported 25,013 shares. Lsv Asset Mgmt holds 0.88% or 3.08 million shares in its portfolio. Bailard Inc reported 10,740 shares or 0.12% of all its holdings. Strs Ohio holds 0.04% in Lam Research Corporation (NASDAQ:LRCX) or 46,528 shares. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board owns 0.1% invested in Lam Research Corporation (NASDAQ:LRCX) for 12,493 shares. Leavell Investment Incorporated stated it has 5,850 shares or 0.12% of all its holdings. Amalgamated National Bank holds 0.09% of its portfolio in Lam Research Corporation (NASDAQ:LRCX) for 20,124 shares. Banque Pictet & Cie Sa reported 0.13% in Lam Research Corporation (NASDAQ:LRCX). Moreover, First Merchants Corp has 0.31% invested in Lam Research Corporation (NASDAQ:LRCX). Parametric Port Associate Lc invested in 0.1% or 623,670 shares. Cetera Advsrs Limited Liability Com holds 0.03% or 3,415 shares in its portfolio. Toronto Dominion Retail Bank holds 161,210 shares. 143 were reported by Hanson Mcclain. Stoneridge Invest Ltd Liability Corp holds 1.18% or 17,636 shares. Miles owns 2,737 shares or 0.42% of their US portfolio.

Oldfield Partners Llp, which manages about $6.57B and $1.05 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Cia De Minas Buena. (NYSE:BVN) by 625,130 shares to 4.99 million shares, valued at $83.24 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Dxc Technology Co by 34,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 88,307 shares, and has risen its stake in Sk Telecom Co Ltd (NYSE:SKM).

