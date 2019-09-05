Viacom (VIAB) Holder Majedie Asset Management LTD Has Trimmed Holding by $18.40 Million as Stock Rose; Bahl & Gaynor Has Trimmed Its Position in Gentex (GNTX) as Share Value Rose

Bahl & Gaynor Inc decreased its stake in Gentex Corp (GNTX) by 86.19% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bahl & Gaynor Inc sold 198,701 shares as the company’s stock rose 19.84% . The institutional investor held 31,845 shares of the o.e.m. company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $659,000, down from 230,546 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc who had been investing in Gentex Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $7.01 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.54% or $0.68 during the last trading session, reaching $27.5. About 171,153 shares traded. Gentex Corporation (NASDAQ:GNTX) has risen 19.48% since September 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 19.48% the S&P500. Some Historical GNTX News: 20/04/2018 – DJ Gentex Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (GNTX); 20/04/2018 – Gentex $GNTX and Caesarstone $CSTE and Mercury $MRCY are all the same scheme, focus on inventory and gross margins. We took a closer look into $MRCY and its inventory (and obligations) vs. NTM backlog; 09/03/2018 – Gentex Targeted Share Repurchase Authorization of Approximately $425 million for Calendar Year 2018; 09/03/2018 – Gentex Announces Cap Allocation Strategy, Additional Shr Repurchase Authorization and 10% Increase in Qtrly Cash Div; 20/04/2018 – GENTEX REAFFIRMS FORECAST FOR 2018, 2019 REV; 09/03/2018 – GENTEX TARGETS SHARE BUYBACK OF ABOUT $425M FOR CALENDAR YEAR; 09/03/2018 – GENTEX – BOARD AUTHORIZED MANAGEMENT TO SECURE LINE OF CREDIT OF UP TO ADDITIONAL $150 MLN; 20/04/2018 – GENTEX CORP – SEES CALENDAR YEAR 2018 TOTAL LIGHT VEHICLE PRODUCTION OF 53.09 MLN; 20/04/2018 – Gentex 1Q Profit Rises 14% But Revenue Below Expectations; 09/03/2018 Gentex Announces Capital Allocation Strategy, Additional Share Repurchase Authorization and 10% Increase in Quarterly Cash Div

Majedie Asset Management Ltd decreased its stake in Viacom Inc (VIAB) by 70.06% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Majedie Asset Management Ltd sold 656,996 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.20% . The institutional investor held 280,708 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.89 million, down from 937,704 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Majedie Asset Management Ltd who had been investing in Viacom Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $10.19 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.60% or $0.15 during the last trading session, reaching $24.97. About 980,466 shares traded. Viacom Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAB) has risen 5.46% since September 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 5.46% the S&P500. Some Historical VIAB News: 14/05/2018 – RT @CNBCnow: NEW: CBS & Viacom had agreed on share ratio for merger deal before lawsuit; 06/04/2018 – CBS nominates former Time Warner CEO to its board amid Viacom talks; 14/05/2018 – JUST IN: National Amusements, controlling shareholder of CBS and Viacom, responds to lawsuit from CBS- “”National Amusements (NAI) is outraged by the action taken by CBS and strongly refutes its characterization of recent events; 04/04/2018 – RT @CNBCnow: BREAKING: CBS offer for Viacom was immediately rejected; 17/05/2018 – NATIONAL AMUSEMENTS SAYS HAS NO INTENTION OF FORCING A MERGER THAT IS NOT SUPPORTED BY BOTH CBS AND VIACOM; 12/04/2018 – Shari Redstone is facing off against Les Moonves in a battle to run CBS-Viacom:; 03/04/2018 – CBS, VIACOM DEAL TALKS ARE SAID TO HIT POTENTIAL ROADBLOCK:CNBC; 09/04/2018 – CNBC: Viacom asks CBS to raise its bid by $2.8 billion; 24/04/2018 – MTV Catapults to Thursday’s #1 Network in Primetime; 06/03/2018 – Nickelodeon Unveils Content Pipeline of More Than 800 New Episodes, Details Expansion into Location-Based and VR Experiences

Majedie Asset Management Ltd, which manages about $1.42B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Cboe Global Markets Inc (NASDAQ:CBOE) by 22,546 shares to 60,847 shares, valued at $5.81 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Oceaneering Intl Inc (NYSE:OII) by 568,311 shares in the quarter, for a total of 2.05 million shares, and has risen its stake in Diamond Offshore Drilling In (NYSE:DO).

Analysts await Viacom Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAB) to report earnings on November, 15. They expect $0.76 earnings per share, down 23.23% or $0.23 from last year’s $0.99 per share. VIAB’s profit will be $310.03M for 8.21 P/E if the $0.76 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.20 actual earnings per share reported by Viacom Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -36.67% negative EPS growth.

Bahl & Gaynor Inc, which manages about $7.63 billion and $10.90B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Encompass Health Corp by 27,678 shares to 123,975 shares, valued at $7.24M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Juniper Networks Inc (NYSE:JNPR) by 20,020 shares in the quarter, for a total of 67,987 shares, and has risen its stake in Honeywell Intl Inc (NYSE:HON).

Since March 29, 2019, it had 5 buys, and 0 sales for $37,807 activity. $2,510 worth of Gentex Corporation (NASDAQ:GNTX) was bought by Chiodo Matthew. Boehm Neil had bought 15 shares worth $314. $12,499 worth of Gentex Corporation (NASDAQ:GNTX) was bought by Ryan Scott P. Shares for $9,985 were bought by Nash Kevin C on Friday, March 29.