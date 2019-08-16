Viacom (VIAB) Holder Foster & Motley Increased Its Stake by $559,328 as Shares Rose; As Fidelity Natl Info Services In (FIS) Market Valuation Rose, Old Dominion Capital Management Has Cut Position by $941,499

Foster & Motley Inc increased its stake in Viacom Inc. (VIAB) by 13.62% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Foster & Motley Inc bought 19,976 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.20% . The institutional investor held 166,642 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.68 million, up from 146,666 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Foster & Motley Inc who had been investing in Viacom Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $10.57 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.88% or $0.77 during the last trading session, reaching $25.95. About 8.44M shares traded or 100.67% up from the average. Viacom Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAB) has risen 5.46% since August 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 5.46% the S&P500. Some Historical VIAB News: 04/05/2018 – Jessica Toonkel: Exclusive: Redstone makes concessions on Viacom CEO to clinch CBS merger; 25/04/2018 – VIACOM: ESTIMATES $500M IN SAVINGS BETWEEN 2017, 2018; 03/04/2018 – NEW: CBS, Viacom deal talks hit potential roadblock as issues arise over who will be Les Moonves’ second-in-command at the combined company, sources tell @DavidFaber; 14/05/2018 – NEW: CBS & Viacom had agreed on share ratio for merger deal before lawsuit; 25/04/2018 – Viacom Says Turnaround On Track in Bid to Shore Up Business; 15/05/2018 – Viacom CDS Widens 14 Bps; 10/04/2018 – The Economist: Sources say Viacom bosses regarded CBS’s offer as an insult; 03/04/2018 – CNBC Now: BREAKING: CBS has submitted big for Viacom that is below its market value; CBS special committee wants Moonves,; 09/04/2018 – Viacom asked CBS to sweeten its merger bid by about $2.8 billion or almost a quarter more than CBS’s offer, people familiar with the matter said; 16/05/2018 – NATIONAL AMUSEMENTS SAYS IN COURT FILING THAT THE BALANCE OF EQUITIES FAVORS DENYING CBS REQUEST FOR A TEMPORARY RESTRAINING ORDER

Old Dominion Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in Fidelity Natl Info Services In (FIS) by 75.84% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Old Dominion Capital Management Inc sold 8,047 shares as the company’s stock rose 15.65% . The institutional investor held 2,564 shares of the miscellaneous company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $302,000, down from 10,611 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Old Dominion Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Fidelity Natl Info Services In for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $82.78 billion market cap company. The stock increased 3.26% or $4.26 during the last trading session, reaching $134.94. About 5.66 million shares traded or 23.19% up from the average. Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS) has risen 26.83% since August 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 26.83% the S&P500. Some Historical FIS News: 25/04/2018 – FIS to Host Investor Conference on May 8; 30/04/2018 – Fidelity Series Selector Large Cap Value Adds Fidelity National; 15/05/2018 – Minor League Baseball and FIS Extend Strategic Relationship, Enhance Fan Experience Through Advanced Payments Solutions and Emerging Technology; 09/03/2018 – FIS Wins Awards for Sales, Customer Service and Business Process Outsourcing; 09/04/2018 – FIDELITY NATIONAL INFORMATION SERVICES SAYS BOARD ELECTED GARY NORCROSS TO BE CHAIRMAN OF BOARD EFFECTIVE AT EXPIRATION OF MARTIRE’S TERM – SEC FILING; 29/03/2018 – CNH Industrial Capital Chooses FIS Technology Platform to Manage Commercial Contract and Lease Portfolios; 08/05/2018 – FIDELITY NATIONAL INFORMATION SERVICES INC – SEES 2021 PROJECTED EPS OF $7.00 TO $ 7.50; 19/03/2018 – Fidelity National Agrees to $1.2 Billion Deal for Rival Stewart; 01/05/2018 – FIDELITY NATIONAL SEES FY REV. -1.5% TO -2.5%; 19/04/2018 – Customers Bank Moves to Modern Core Banking Platform from FIS to Support Growth

Old Dominion Capital Management Inc, which manages about $340.68 million and $292.77M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Align Technology Inc (NASDAQ:ALGN) by 5,257 shares to 8,358 shares, valued at $2.77M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Vanguard Total Stock Mkt (VTI) by 2,131 shares in the quarter, for a total of 58,992 shares, and has risen its stake in Schwab U.S. Mid (SCHM).

More notable recent Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “If You Had Bought Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS) Shares Five Years Ago You’d Have Made 118% – Yahoo Finance” on June 03, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Should You Consider Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS)? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 21, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “How Much Did Fidelity National Information Services, Inc.’s (NYSE:FIS) CEO Pocket Last Year? – Yahoo Finance” on August 05, 2019. More interesting news about Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS) were released by: Bizjournals.com and their article: “Worldpay, FIS set date for $43B acquisition to close – Cincinnati Business Courier” published on July 30, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Fidelity National Information Services: Solid Synergy Upsides Upon Worldpay Acquisition – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 08, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.4 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.39, from 1.01 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 39 investors sold FIS shares while 182 reduced holdings. 122 funds opened positions while 188 raised stakes. 289.10 million shares or 1.73% more from 284.19 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Voya Mgmt Lc invested in 0.38% or 1.48 million shares. Donaldson Mgmt Ltd Com stated it has 0.04% of its portfolio in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS). Qs Investors Lc holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS) for 7,798 shares. Proshare Advsr Ltd Limited Liability Company has 38,963 shares. Country Club Communications Na invested in 8,850 shares or 0.12% of the stock. Associated Banc holds 18,845 shares. Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado invested 0.05% of its portfolio in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS). 2.58M were reported by Retail Bank Of Mellon. Principal Finance Gp reported 0.14% of its portfolio in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS). Lincoln Natl holds 3,074 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. The Wisconsin-based Oarsman Cap has invested 0.12% in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS). Goldman Sachs Group holds 0.13% or 3.89M shares. Aperio Group Ltd Liability Corporation has 203,265 shares. Ghp Invest Advsrs holds 0.42% or 28,629 shares. Dupont Cap Corp holds 35,823 shares or 0.09% of its portfolio.

Since March 21, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 selling transactions for $544,142 activity.

More notable recent Viacom Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAB) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Viacom (VIAB) to Report Q3 Earnings: What’s in the Cards? – Nasdaq” on August 06, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Why Viacom Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAB) Looks Like A Quality Company – Yahoo Finance” published on May 30, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Company News For Aug 9, 2019 – Nasdaq” on August 09, 2019. More interesting news about Viacom Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAB) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “US Indexes Close Higher Tuesday With China Tariff Reprieve – Yahoo Finance” published on August 13, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Could a CBS-Viacom Merger Create a New Streaming Giant? – Nasdaq” with publication date: June 11, 2019.

Foster & Motley Inc, which manages about $913.18M and $693.82M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in J P Morgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 3,258 shares to 94,639 shares, valued at $9.58 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) by 6,329 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 66,879 shares, and cut its stake in Texas Instruments Inc (NASDAQ:TXN).