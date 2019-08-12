Viacom New (VIAB) Valuation Rose While Clark Capital Management Group Has Lowered Its Holding by $20.52 Million; Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management LTD Stake in Keycorp (KEY) Raised by $2.44 Million as Market Value Rose

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd increased its stake in Keycorp (KEY) by 213.62% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd bought 162,700 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.88% . The institutional investor held 238,863 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.76M, up from 76,163 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd who had been investing in Keycorp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $16.22B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.82% or $0.3 during the last trading session, reaching $16.17. About 4.69M shares traded. KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) has declined 13.14% since August 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 13.14% the S&P500. Some Historical KEY News: 29/05/2018 – Werner Enterprises Presenting at KeyCorp Conference Tomorrow; 30/05/2018 – Codexis Presenting at KeyCorp Conference Tomorrow; 19/04/2018 – KeyCorp 1Q Rev $1.55B; 19/04/2018 – KEYCORP 1Q ADJ EPS 38C, EST. 38C; 29/05/2018 – MRC Global Presenting at KeyCorp Conference Tomorrow; 30/04/2018 – Olin Presenting at KeyCorp Conference May 30; 11/05/2018 – KeyBank Releases Corporate Responsibility Report and 2017 Community Benefits Plan Results; 21/03/2018 – KeyCorp Raises Its Prime Lending Rate to 4.75 %; 19/04/2018 – KeyCorp Reports First Quarter 2018 Net Income Of $402 Million, Or $.38 Per Common Share; 30/05/2018 – Ferro Presenting at KeyCorp Conference Tomorrow

Clark Capital Management Group Inc decreased its stake in Viacom Inc New (VIAB) by 67.73% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Clark Capital Management Group Inc sold 732,784 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.20% . The institutional investor held 349,156 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.80 million, down from 1.08M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc who had been investing in Viacom Inc New for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $11.70B market cap company. The stock decreased 5.03% or $1.51 during the last trading session, reaching $28.5. About 3.80M shares traded or 1.44% up from the average. Viacom Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAB) has risen 5.46% since August 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 5.46% the S&P500. Some Historical VIAB News: 16/04/2018 – Viacom Inc. Changes Time for Second Quarter Earnings Conference Call to 10:00 A.M. (ET) on April 25, 2018; 05/03/2018 – VIACOM: WILL SEE HIGH-SINGLE DIGIT GROWTH STARTING NEXT YEAR; 15/05/2018 – VIACOM INC VIAB.O – AT&T AND TIME WARNER, l CERTAINLY DIDN’T EXPECT THAT DEAL TO BE SUBJECT TO THE SITUATION IT’S IN NOW-CEO, CONF CALL; 16/04/2018 – VIACOM CHANGES 2Q EARNINGS CALL TIME TO 10:00 AM APRIL 25 (ET); 14/05/2018 – BREAKING: CBS files suit against Natl. Amusements, the controlling shareholder of CBS and Viacom, alleging breach of “fiduciary duty”; 25/04/2018 – VIACOM: PARAMOUNT IS IN EARLY STAGES OF TURNAROUND; 29/05/2018 – Redstones’ NAI Says It Is No Longer Seeking CBS-Viacom Merger; 17/05/2018 – Shari Redstone wins tussle over voting rights as CBS-Viacom battle heats up; 02/04/2018 – @CNBC Update: CBS plans to make an all-stock bid to buy Viacom that’s below its market value, sources close to the situation told CNBC; 25/04/2018 – Viacom Anticipates More Than $100 Million in Cost Savings in Fiscal 2018

Clark Capital Management Group Inc, which manages about $1.95B and $4.19 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Emcor Group Inc (NYSE:EME) by 41,606 shares to 76,747 shares, valued at $5.61M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Eaton Corp Plc (NYSE:ETN) by 189,098 shares in the quarter, for a total of 446,981 shares, and has risen its stake in Indexiq Etf Tr (MNA).

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd, which manages about $26.75B and $15.17 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Hd Supply Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:HDS) by 107,075 shares to 10,325 shares, valued at $448,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Kimberly Clark Corp. (NYSE:KMB) by 85,500 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 31,209 shares, and cut its stake in Agnico Eagle Mines Ltd (NYSE:AEM).

