Viacom New (VIAB) Stock Rose While First Trust Advisors LP Has Upped Stake; Iridian Asset Management Has Decreased Its Stake in Anthem (ANTM) by $64.07 Million as Stock Price Rose

First Trust Advisors Lp increased its stake in Viacom Inc New (VIAB) by 7.97% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. First Trust Advisors Lp bought 58,550 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.20% . The institutional investor held 793,072 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $22.26M, up from 734,522 at the end of the previous reported quarter. First Trust Advisors Lp who had been investing in Viacom Inc New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $10.57 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.88% or $0.77 during the last trading session, reaching $25.95. About 8.44 million shares traded or 100.67% up from the average. Viacom Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAB) has risen 5.46% since August 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 5.46% the S&P500. Some Historical VIAB News: 13/04/2018 – a walk from @Viacom – @CBSNews memory lane (@FoxBusiness from august 2016); 14/05/2018 – BET Her and Bumble Present the 8th Annual WEEN Awards Hosted by Amanda Seales on Thursday, June 21, 2018 in Los Angeles; 09/04/2018 – CBS Investor Says Viacom Deal Not ‘Optimal’ in Letter to Board (Video); 10/05/2018 – CORRECTING and REPLACING Houston Rockets’ Point Guard Chris Paul Tapped to Host Fifth Annual Nickelodeon’s Kids’ Choice; 04/05/2018 – Yahoo! UK: Exclusive – Redstone makes concessions on Viacom CEO in bid to clinch CBS deal; 24/04/2018 – Yahoo! UK: Viacom perseveres with Snapchat-exclusive TV shows; 30/05/2018 – Shari Redstone’s endgame for CBS and Viacom is clear in a new complaint. Via @edmundlee:; 18/04/2018 – CBS weighs legal risks of increased Viacom bid; 04/04/2018 – CBS CBS.N HAS NOT HEARD BACK FROM VIACOM VIAB.O ON ITS OFFER TO BUY THE COMPANY; 06/03/2018 – Nickelodeon Greenlights Musical Dares, Brand-New Digital Short-Form Series from Nick Cannon

Iridian Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Anthem Inc (ANTM) by 15.68% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Iridian Asset Management Llc sold 224,020 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.00% . The hedge fund held 1.20 million shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $345.62M, down from 1.43 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Iridian Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Anthem Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $70.12 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.44% or $1.21 during the last trading session, reaching $274.11. About 1.16 million shares traded. Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) has risen 16.81% since August 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.81% the S&P500. Some Historical ANTM News: 13/03/2018 – Anthem Inc. Backs 2018 View of EPS Topping $14.28; 04/04/2018 – Cliffside Malibu’s Sherman Oaks Facility Now In Network With Anthem Blue Cross; 25/04/2018 – ANTHEM INC – 2018 OPERATING CASH FLOW IS EXPECTED TO BE GREATER THAN $4.0 BLN; 01/05/2018 – ACEP Turns Up Criticism of Anthem’s Emergency Care Policy With a New Video Campaign; 25/05/2018 – Hartford Core Equity Adds Anthem, Exits Aetna, Cuts TJX; 17/04/2018 – Anthem Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 17/05/2018 – Diageo Launches New American Anthem Vodka; 10/05/2018 – DIPLOMAT PHARMACY INC – BOARD WILL EXPAND TO EIGHT MEMBERS WITH GRIFFIN’S APPOINTMENT; 15/05/2018 – GLENVIEW REDUCED DWDP, FMC, ANTM, FLEX, CI IN 1Q: 13F; 01/05/2018 – ANTHEM PROPERTIES BUYS INDUSTRIAL PROPERTIES IN CALGARY

Analysts await Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) to report earnings on October, 30. They expect $4.84 earnings per share, up 27.03% or $1.03 from last year’s $3.81 per share. ANTM’s profit will be $1.24B for 14.16 P/E if the $4.84 EPS becomes a reality. After $4.64 actual earnings per share reported by Anthem, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 4.31% EPS growth.

Iridian Asset Management Llc, which manages about $11.52B and $7.85 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Molina Healthcare Inc (NYSE:MOH) by 81,120 shares to 1.14 million shares, valued at $161.71 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Zynga Inc (NASDAQ:ZNGA) by 29.78M shares in the quarter, for a total of 29.88 million shares, and has risen its stake in Laboratory Corp Of America Holdings (NYSE:LH).