Viacom New (VIAB) Shares Rose While Permit Capital Boosted Stake by $700,000; Callon Pete Co Del (CPE) Stock Price Declined While Cardinal Capital Management Has Cut Its Stake

Cardinal Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Callon Pete Co Del (CPE) by 7.82% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cardinal Capital Management Llc sold 403,615 shares as the company’s stock declined 33.06% . The institutional investor held 4.76 million shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $35.91 million, down from 5.16M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cardinal Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Callon Pete Co Del for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.04 billion market cap company. The stock increased 5.08% or $0.22 during the last trading session, reaching $4.55. About 7.67 million shares traded. Callon Petroleum Company (NYSE:CPE) has declined 55.60% since August 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 55.60% the S&P500. Some Historical CPE News: 06/04/2018 – CALLON PETROLEUM CO – THE AMENDMENT ALSO TO INCREASE BORROWING BASE FROM $700 MLN TO $825 MLN; 31/05/2018 – CALLON PETROLEUM – INTENDS TO OFFER $300 MLN OF SENIOR UNSECURED NOTES DUE 2026; 14/05/2018 – Callon Petroleum: Maj. Gen. (Ret.) Barbara J. Faulkenberry and Joseph C. Gatto, Jr. Elected to Board; 31/05/2018 – Callon Petroleum Announces Launch of $300 Million Senior Unsecured Notes Offering; 21/05/2018 – Callon Petroleum Presenting at Barclays Conference Tomorrow; 24/05/2018 – CALLON TO BUY PRODUCING OIL, GAS PROPS AND UNDEVELOPED ACREAGE; 11/05/2018 – Van Eck Associates Corporation Exits Callon Petroleum; 14/05/2018 – Callon Petroleum Company Announces Election of New Directors to the Board; 03/05/2018 – Callon Petroleum Company Announces Upcoming Investor Events; 02/04/2018 – Callon Petroleum Group Dinner Scheduled By SunTrust for Apr. 9

Permit Capital Llc increased its stake in Viacom Inc New (VIAB) by 9.59% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Permit Capital Llc bought 25,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.20% . The hedge fund held 285,600 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.02M, up from 260,600 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Permit Capital Llc who had been investing in Viacom Inc New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $12.30B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.78% or $0.23 during the last trading session, reaching $29.43. About 1.10M shares traded. Viacom Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAB) has risen 5.46% since August 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 5.46% the S&P500. Some Historical VIAB News: 17/04/2018 – On The Heels Of MTV’s Third Consecutive Quarter Of Growth The 2018 “MTV VMAs” Will Return To NYC And Air Live From Radio City M; 11/04/2018 – CNBC Now: BREAKING: Shari Redstone likely to fire Moonves as head of CBS if no deal with Viacom; 06/04/2018 – CBS Adds Richard Parsons to Board While Weighing Viacom Merger; 02/04/2018 – Nickelodeon International and KidsRights Join Forces to Spotlight Kids Around the World Making Positive Change in Their; 14/05/2018 – HEDGE accordingly : Weekly News Roundup | Exclusive: Redstone makes concessions on Viacom CEO in bid to clinch CBS deal –; 18/05/2018 – Cuggino Says CBS and Viacom Might Be Better Off With Other Suitors (Video); 04/04/2018 – Viacom rejects CBS’s below-market takeover; 24/04/2018 – Engadget: Viacom perseveres with Snapchat-exclusive TV shows; 14/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – CBS sues Redstones over Viacom merger; 03/04/2018 – MinZengWSJ: CBS submits below market value bid for Viacom

