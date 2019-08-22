Viacom New (VIAB) Shares Rose While Athena Capital Advisors Upped Its Stake; J Goldman & Company LP Trimmed Its Union Pacific (UNP) Position by $6.87 Million; Market Valuation Rose

J Goldman & Company Lp decreased its stake in Union Pacific Corp (UNP) by 55.55% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. J Goldman & Company Lp sold 41,153 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.62% . The hedge fund held 32,925 shares of the railroads company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.51 million, down from 74,078 at the end of the previous reported quarter. J Goldman & Company Lp who had been investing in Union Pacific Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $118.73B market cap company. The stock increased 0.58% or $0.97 during the last trading session, reaching $168.53. About 1.50 million shares traded. Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP) has risen 21.16% since August 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.16% the S&P500. Some Historical UNP News: 07/03/2018 – DOT STB: Case Title: UNION PACIFIC RAILROAD COMPANY–ABANDONMENT EXEMPTION–IN LAFAYETTE COUNTY, MO; 13/03/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Union Pacific Railroad – 03/13/2018 03:24 PM; 09/04/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Union Pacific Railroad – 04/09/2018 04:07 PM; 21/03/2018 – DOT STB: Case Title: UNION PACIFIC RAILROAD COMPANY — ABANDONMENT EXEMPTION — IN MCLENNAN COUNTY, TX; 10/04/2018 – UNION PACIFIC CORP UNP.N : BAIRD RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $148 FROM $143; 26/04/2018 – UNION PACIFIC: $40M HEADWIND FROM 1Q `OPERATIONAL CHALLENGES’; 26/04/2018 – UNION PACIFIC CONCLUDES EARNINGS CONFERENCE CALL; 09/03/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Union Pacific Railroad – 03/09/2018 09:46 AM; 16/03/2018 – U.S. regulator to meet next month with disgruntled railroad customers; 06/04/2018 – UNION PACIFIC – ON MARCH 15, CO REDEEMED $155 MLN OF DEBENTURES & MORTGAGE BONDS BOUGHT BY CO’S UNIT IN 1982 ACQUISITION OF MISSOURI PACIFIC RAILROAD

Athena Capital Advisors Llc increased its stake in Viacom Inc New (VIAB) by 1287.9% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Athena Capital Advisors Llc bought 65,039 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.20% . The hedge fund held 70,089 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.18 million, up from 5,050 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Athena Capital Advisors Llc who had been investing in Viacom Inc New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $10.66B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.04% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $26.23. About 4.42 million shares traded or 0.08% up from the average. Viacom Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAB) has risen 5.46% since August 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 5.46% the S&P500. Some Historical VIAB News: 04/04/2018 – Viacom preparing counterproposal to CBS offer; 17/04/2018 – blacq: Viacom asks CBS to raise its bid by $2.8 billion: sources (Reuters) – Viacom Inc has asked CBS Corp to sw; 17/05/2018 – CBS votes to end Redstone control, needs court approval; 12/04/2018 – Shari Redstone is facing off against Les Moonves in a battle to run CBS-Viacom:; 03/04/2018 – BRIEF-CBS Submitted Bid For Viacom That Is Below Its Market Value – CNBC, Citing; 14/05/2018 – CNBC Now: BREAKING: CBS files suit against Natl. Amusements, the controlling shareholder of CBS and Viacom, alleging breach; 04/04/2018 – CBS offer for Viacom was immediately rejected, sources say; 04/04/2018 – VIACOM BELIEVES IT DESERVES A MARKET PREMIUM AND SEES COST SYNERGIES OF AT LEAST $1 BILLION IN THE COMBINATION – CNBC, CITING; 15/05/2018 – VIACOM INC VIAB.O – AT&T AND TIME WARNER, l CERTAINLY DIDN’T EXPECT THAT DEAL TO BE SUBJECT TO THE SITUATION IT’S IN NOW-CEO, CONF CALL; 04/05/2018 – Channel NewsAsia: Exclusive: Redstone makes concessions on Viacom CEO to clinch CBS merger

Athena Capital Advisors Llc, which manages about $5.10B and $398.20 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Berkshire Hathaway Inc Del (BRKA) by 4 shares to 42 shares, valued at $12.56M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Amazon Com Inc (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 460 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 422 shares, and cut its stake in Vanguard Tax Managed Intl Fd (VEA).

J Goldman & Company Lp, which manages about $1.17 billion and $1.77 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in J Jill Inc by 701,487 shares to 1.01M shares, valued at $5.54M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in United Contl Hldgs Inc (NYSE:UAL) by 26,077 shares in the quarter, for a total of 77,272 shares, and has risen its stake in Boston Scientific Corp (NYSE:BSX).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.88 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.03, from 0.85 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 48 investors sold UNP shares while 550 reduced holdings. 160 funds opened positions while 366 raised stakes. 522.47 million shares or 8.76% less from 572.66 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Comm National Bank holds 1.11% or 562,149 shares in its portfolio. 373,479 were reported by Factory Mutual Ins. First National Bank Sioux Falls accumulated 6.61% or 11,614 shares. Tiverton Asset Mngmt Ltd accumulated 78,251 shares. Fisher Asset Management Ltd Co accumulated 0% or 11,829 shares. Beese Fulmer Invest Mngmt has invested 0.39% of its portfolio in Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP). Ashford Capital Management accumulated 1.02% or 41,810 shares. Bragg Fincl Advisors Inc has invested 1.07% in Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP). Conning Incorporated owns 30,542 shares. Cambridge Investment Research Advsr has invested 0.1% of its portfolio in Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP). Mitchell Capital Mgmt Co stated it has 12,787 shares. Ashmore Wealth Management Limited Co holds 4.25% of its portfolio in Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP) for 435,744 shares. Massmutual Co Fsb Adv holds 61,263 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Garrison Bradford And Associates invested 0.54% of its portfolio in Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP). Sumitomo Life stated it has 0.71% in Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP).

Analysts await Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $2.43 EPS, up 13.02% or $0.28 from last year’s $2.15 per share. UNP’s profit will be $1.71B for 17.34 P/E if the $2.43 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.22 actual EPS reported by Union Pacific Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 9.46% EPS growth.