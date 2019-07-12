Viacom New (VIAB) Shareholder Permit Capital Increased Stake; Cbre Clarion Securities Holding in Sun Communities (SUI) Has Trimmed as Shares Rose

Permit Capital Llc increased its stake in Viacom Inc New (VIAB) by 9.59% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Permit Capital Llc bought 25,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.91% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 285,600 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.02 million, up from 260,600 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Permit Capital Llc who had been investing in Viacom Inc New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $13.24B market cap company. The stock increased 0.38% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $31.83. About 903,216 shares traded. Viacom Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAB) has declined 1.64% since July 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.07% the S&P500. Some Historical VIAB News: 04/04/2018 – CNBC: A below-market bid for Viacom by CBS was immediately rejected, sources say; 17/04/2018 – New York Post: Bizarre CBS, Viacom merger saga takes another strange turn; 09/04/2018 – Viacom asks CBS to raise its bid by $2.8 billion; 10/04/2018 – Josh Kosman: CBS and Viacom still look set for a merger. Third party bid for Viacom thwarted: sources; 02/04/2018 – CBS will make a bid to buy Viacom; 17/05/2018 – Delaware judge rules for Redstone in fight for control of CBS; 17/04/2018 – On the Heels of MTV’s Third Consecutive Quarter of Growth the 2018 “MTV VMAs” Will Return to NYC and Air Live from Radio City Music Hall on Monday, August 20; 24/04/2018 – MTV Catapults to Thursday’s #1 Network in Primetime; 03/04/2018 – CBS has not made a formal offer to buy Viacom after social issues raised a roadblock in the talks; 09/04/2018 – Yahoo! Finance: Viacom asks CBS to raise its bid by $2.8 billion

Cbre Clarion Securities Llc decreased its stake in Sun Communities Inc. (SUI) by 42.17% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cbre Clarion Securities Llc sold 983,226 shares as the company's stock rose 9.62% with the market. The institutional investor held 1.35M shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $159.81 million, down from 2.33M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cbre Clarion Securities Llc who had been investing in Sun Communities Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish on the $12.09B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.90% or $1.21 during the last trading session, reaching $133.29. About 187,885 shares traded. Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI) has risen 33.14% since July 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 28.71% the S&P500.

Analysts await Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI) to report earnings on July, 24 after the close. They expect $1.13 earnings per share, up 5.61% or $0.06 from last year’s $1.07 per share. SUI’s profit will be $102.46 million for 29.49 P/E if the $1.13 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.18 actual earnings per share reported by Sun Communities, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -4.24% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.93 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.23, from 1.16 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 28 investors sold SUI shares while 107 reduced holdings. 40 funds opened positions while 86 raised stakes. 77.06 million shares or 0.75% less from 77.64 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Mutual Of America Capital Limited Com reported 4,678 shares. Kennedy Mgmt holds 0.36% or 127,483 shares in its portfolio. Employees Retirement Sys Of Texas stated it has 0.11% in Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI). Charles Schwab Invest Mgmt has 0.09% invested in Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI). Exane Derivatives invested in 0% or 91 shares. 42,154 were accumulated by Pennsylvania. Zwj Investment Counsel invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI). Ironwood Counsel Lc accumulated 0.63% or 13,600 shares. Vident Investment Advisory Lc invested in 0.06% or 9,430 shares. Northern reported 730,781 shares. Rafferty Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability Company invested in 19,494 shares. Plante Moran Financial Advsrs Limited Liability Company invested in 0% or 43 shares. 6,454 are held by Virtu Financial Ltd. Aviva Public Limited Liability Corp holds 0.04% in Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI) or 51,767 shares. Lifeplan Finance Gp Inc reported 1,143 shares.

Cbre Clarion Securities Llc, which manages about $22.77B and $6.12 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Southwest Gas Holdings Inc. (NYSE:SWX) by 7,291 shares to 19,658 shares, valued at $1.62 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in American Campus Communities (NYSE:ACC) by 403,839 shares in the quarter, for a total of 2.96 million shares, and has risen its stake in Qts Realty Trust Inc (NYSE:QTS).