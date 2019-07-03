Viacom New (VIAB) Shareholder Nwq Investment Management Company Raised Its Position by $1.18 Million as Valuation Declined; Stieven Capital Advisors LP Increases Stake in Fifth Third Bancorp (FITB)

Nwq Investment Management Company Llc increased its stake in Viacom Inc New (VIAB) by 3.08% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Nwq Investment Management Company Llc bought 42,061 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.91% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 1.41M shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $39.56 million, up from 1.37 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Nwq Investment Management Company Llc who had been investing in Viacom Inc New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $12.84B market cap company. The stock increased 1.80% or $0.55 during the last trading session, reaching $31.16. About 1.73M shares traded. Viacom Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAB) has declined 1.64% since July 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.07% the S&P500. Some Historical VIAB News: 04/04/2018 – CBS-Viacom Merger on Shaky Ground as Companies Fight Over Leadership, Price; 01/05/2018 – Pond5 Taps Talent from Viacom and eBay for Roles of CTO and CRO, Respectively; 25/04/2018 – VIACOM INC CFO SAYS ON TRACK WITH FULL YEAR GUIDANCE OF A DECLINE AT THE LOW END OF THE MID-SINGLE DIGIT RANGE FOR U.S. AFFILIATE REVENUE -CONF CALL; 17/04/2018 – New York Post: Bizarre CBS, Viacom merger saga takes another strange turn; 04/04/2018 – Thanasis Koukakis: CBS offer for Viacom was immediately rejected; 26/04/2018 – OluKai, Paramount Pictures, and Viacom Turn to Bluescape® to Enhance their Agility, Productivity and Business Results; 09/04/2018 – Yahoo! UK: Viacom asks CBS to raise its bid by $2.8 billion; 17/05/2018 – REFILE-CBS to challenge National Amusements’ move to change bylaws; 04/04/2018 – CBS offer for Viacom was immediately rejected, sources say; 16/05/2018 – Ruling on CBS’s lawsuit against National Amusements pushed to Thursday

Stieven Capital Advisors Lp increased its stake in Fifth Third Bancorp (FITB) by 22.74% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Stieven Capital Advisors Lp bought 161,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.86% with the market. The hedge fund held 869,110 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $21.92 million, up from 708,110 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Stieven Capital Advisors Lp who had been investing in Fifth Third Bancorp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $20.13B market cap company. The stock increased 1.41% or $0.39 during the last trading session, reaching $28.1. About 2.08 million shares traded. Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) has declined 20.66% since July 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 25.09% the S&P500. Some Historical FITB News: 21/05/2018 – FIFTH THIRD EXPECTS DEAL TO CLOSE BY YEAR END – CONF CALL; 21/05/2018 – Fifth Third Bancorp Intends to Complete 2017 CCAR Buyback Plan, Buy up to $235M Shrs, Before MB Financial Proxy Solicitation; 24/05/2018 – U.S. Senate confirms former banker McWilliams to lead FDIC; 21/03/2018 – CommonBond Secures $50M Series D Equity Round, Led by Fifth Third Bancorp; 21/05/2018 – Fifth Third fires starting gun on US bank consolidation; 21/05/2018 – Fifth Third To Buy Chicago’s MB Financial In Deal Valued At $4.7 Billion — MarketWatch; 30/04/2018 – DadeSystems Announces Strategic Partnership and Equity Investment with Fifth Third; 21/05/2018 – FIFTH THIRD BANCORP – BOARD TO EXPAND TO 14 MEMBERS THROUGH THE ADDITION OF TWO DIRECTORS FROM MB FINANCIAL; 24/04/2018 – FIFTH THIRD 1Q ADJ EPS 57C, EST. 48C; 21/05/2018 – FIFTH THIRD BANCORP SEES RESTRUCTURING COSTS OF $300 MLN AFTER-TAX RELATED TO MB FINANCIAL DEAL

Investors sentiment increased to 1.67 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.93, from 0.74 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 28 investors sold FITB shares while 163 reduced holdings. 107 funds opened positions while 212 raised stakes. 580.59 million shares or 11.24% more from 521.94 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Guardian Life Of America holds 0.01% or 1,867 shares. Paloma Prtn accumulated 21,764 shares. Shelton Capital Mngmt accumulated 336 shares or 0.05% of the stock. Jfs Wealth Llc has invested 0.04% in Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB). Mutual Of America Cap Lc owns 340,547 shares or 0.12% of their US portfolio. Linscomb Williams stated it has 0.07% in Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB). Nordea Inv Management has invested 0.2% in Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB). Todd Asset Lc owns 319,878 shares. 33,225 are held by Tocqueville Asset Management Ltd Partnership. Utah Retirement reported 0.06% of its portfolio in Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB). Capstone Inv Advsrs Ltd Co reported 24,859 shares. Legal General Grp Inc Public holds 0.07% in Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) or 4.82 million shares. Aspen Inv Management Inc holds 0.23% or 12,806 shares. Clear Harbor Asset Ltd Liability Co accumulated 0.05% or 10,675 shares. Goldman Sachs Grp Inc owns 6.76M shares.

Stieven Capital Advisors Lp, which manages about $284.20M and $547.47M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Community West Bancshares (NASDAQ:CWBC) by 48,300 shares to 460,360 shares, valued at $4.69M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Tfs Finl Corp (NASDAQ:TFSL) by 400,575 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.14 million shares, and cut its stake in Svb Finl Group (NASDAQ:SIVB).

