Viacom New (VIAB) Shareholder Landscape Capital Management Has Boosted Stake by $1.07 Million; Pier Capital Holding in Merit Medical Systems (MMSI) Has Upped by $2.53 Million as Market Value Declined

Landscape Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Viacom Inc New (VIAB) by 149.32% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Landscape Capital Management Llc bought 38,076 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.20% . The hedge fund held 63,575 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.79M, up from 25,499 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Landscape Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Viacom Inc New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $10.27B market cap company. The stock increased 0.78% or $0.2 during the last trading session, reaching $25.88. About 9.04M shares traded or 81.69% up from the average. Viacom Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAB) has risen 5.46% since September 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 5.46% the S&P500. Some Historical VIAB News: 02/04/2018 – @CNBC Update: CBS plans to make an all-stock bid to buy Viacom that’s below its market value, sources close to the situation told CNBC; 11/04/2018 – Shari Redstone is reportedly ‘likely’ to fire Les Moonves as head of CBS if the Viacom merger falls through; 29/05/2018 – Shari Redstone’s endgame for CBS and Viacom is clear in a new complaint Combine the two and sell to the highest bidder. Verizon had flagged interest in Viacom as well as CBS, according to sources; 08/03/2018 – Viacom Declares Quarterly Cash Dividend; 19/04/2018 – HEDGE accordingly : Recap | Viacom asks CBS to raise its bid by $2.8 billion; 04/04/2018 – Shari Redstone Said to Push for Viacom’s Bakish (Video); 04/04/2018 – VIACOM BELIEVES IT DESERVES A MARKET PREMIUM AND SEES COST SYNERGIES OF AT LEAST $1 BILLION IN THE COMBINATION – CNBC, CITING; 16/05/2018 – Redstone family says special CBS dividend would be invalid; 06/03/2018 – Nickelodeon’s Blue’s Clues is Back, Remade for a New Generation of Preschoolers; 17/05/2018 – There’s a new hit show on $CBS: Redstone and the Restless, a drama chronicling the never-ending power struggle for the so-called Tiffany Network and $VIAB

Pier Capital Llc increased its stake in Merit Medical Systems Inc (MMSI) by 55.35% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pier Capital Llc bought 41,481 shares as the company’s stock declined 27.58% . The institutional investor held 116,427 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.20M, up from 74,946 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pier Capital Llc who had been investing in Merit Medical Systems Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.92 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.79% or $0.83 during the last trading session, reaching $30.62. About 2.05 million shares traded or 191.11% up from the average. Merit Medical Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MMSI) has declined 25.55% since September 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 25.55% the S&P500. Some Historical MMSI News: 25/04/2018 – Merit Medical 1Q EPS 10c; 19/03/2018 – merit medical systems, inc. | corvocet biopsy system | K180450 | 03/12/2018 |; 27/03/2018 – Merit Medical Presenting at Conference Tomorrow; 08/05/2018 – Merit Medical at Deutsche Bank Health Care Conference Tomorrow; 01/05/2018 – NinePoint Medical, Inc. Enters Into A Strategic Partnership and Worldwide Distribution with Merit Medical Systems, Inc; 02/05/2018 – MERIT MEDICAL ENTERS ALLIANCE & WORLDWIDE DISTRIBUTION WITH NIN; 01/05/2018 – NINEPOINT MEDICAL PACT WITH MERIT MEDICAL SYSTEMS; 20/03/2018 – FDA: Merit Medical Systems, Inc.- Custom Dialysis Kit CF-4235 Without Gel, which includes Flex-Neck® Classic Peritoneal; 25/04/2018 – Merit Medical Reports Record Revenues for First Quarter of 2018; 02/04/2018 – merit medical systems, inc. | merit pursue microcatheter | K173548 | 03/30/2018 |

Landscape Capital Management Llc, which manages about $258.27 million and $1.05B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Nuveen Pennsylvania Qlt Mun (NQP) by 25,939 shares to 73,415 shares, valued at $970,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Voya Glbl Adv & Prem Opp Fd (IGA) by 33,518 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 38,926 shares, and cut its stake in National Beverage Corp (NASDAQ:FIZZ).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.27 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.22, from 1.05 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 15 investors sold MMSI shares while 80 reduced holdings. 35 funds opened positions while 86 raised stakes. 50.57 million shares or 1.22% less from 51.20 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Comerica Savings Bank holds 55,425 shares. Morgan Dempsey Capital Management Llc owns 17,744 shares. Prudential Financial Inc holds 89,468 shares. Texas Permanent School Fund holds 0.04% of its portfolio in Merit Medical Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MMSI) for 37,278 shares. 141,253 are held by Legal And General Group Inc Plc. Victory Management Inc reported 3,199 shares. Everence Mgmt holds 0.08% or 7,720 shares in its portfolio. Sei Invests Co invested in 319,550 shares or 0.07% of the stock. Swiss Retail Bank holds 99,900 shares. 9 are owned by Cwm Limited Liability Company. Profund Advsrs Ltd owns 5,756 shares. Waddell Reed Inc invested in 0.12% or 800,845 shares. The Wisconsin-based Mason Street Advsrs Ltd has invested 0.02% in Merit Medical Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MMSI). Moreover, American Century has 0.01% invested in Merit Medical Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MMSI) for 152,750 shares. Jpmorgan Chase And owns 27,875 shares or 0% of their US portfolio.

Pier Capital Llc, which manages about $644.58M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Caredx Inc (NASDAQ:CDNA) by 73,587 shares to 154,132 shares, valued at $4.86M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Yext Inc by 75,994 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 343,763 shares, and cut its stake in Century Communities Inc (NYSE:CCS).