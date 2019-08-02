Viacom New (VIAB) Shareholder Element Capital Management Has Lowered Stake as Stock Price Rose; Aspen Technology (AZPN) Market Value Rose While Miracle Mile Advisors Has Decreased Its Holding by $1.47 Million

Miracle Mile Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Aspen Technology Inc (AZPN) by 50.12% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Miracle Mile Advisors Llc sold 14,169 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.49% . The institutional investor held 14,100 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.47 million, down from 28,269 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors Llc who had been investing in Aspen Technology Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $8.89B market cap company. The stock decreased 3.18% or $4.24 during the last trading session, reaching $128.89. About 277,760 shares traded. Aspen Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZPN) has risen 38.80% since August 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 38.80% the S&P500. Some Historical AZPN News: 25/04/2018 – Aspen Technology 3Q Adj EPS 58c

Element Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Viacom Inc New (VIAB) by 68.25% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Element Capital Management Llc sold 204,771 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.20% . The hedge fund held 95,263 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.67M, down from 300,034 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Element Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Viacom Inc New for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $12.06B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.77% or $0.53 during the last trading session, reaching $29.39. About 2.02 million shares traded. Viacom Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAB) has risen 5.46% since August 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 5.46% the S&P500. Some Historical VIAB News: 16/05/2018 – MediaConfidntial: Judge To Hear CBC vs. Viacom Arguments Today; 03/04/2018 – Sumner Redstone Wouldn’t Have Last Word on a CBS-Viacom Merger; 25/04/2018 – VIACOM – PARAMOUNT PICTURES IS ON TRACK TO CONTINUE GROWING PROFITS FOR SECOND HALF OF FISCAL 2018 AND INTO FISCAL 2019; 09/04/2018 – Hollywood Rpter: Viacom Makes Counter-Proposal to CBS Offer; 02/04/2018 – Mz Trading: $CBS INITIAL BID FOR VIACOM INC $VIAB TO VALUE VIACOM BELOW CURRENT MARKET VALUE-SOURCES via RTRS; 03/04/2018 – CBS Submits Bid for Viacom at Price Below Market Valuation; 17/05/2018 – There’s a new hit show on $CBS: Redstone and the Restless, a drama chronicling the never-ending power struggle for the Tiffany Network and $VIAB; 17/05/2018 – CBS and Viacom have not been able to come to terms with some aspects of the deal; 11/04/2018 – BREAKING: In coming days or weeks, it is likely that controlling shareholder Shari Redstone will move to fire CBS CEO Moonves and/or directors supportive of him as he battles to impose his will on the mgmt. structure of a combined CBS/Viacom, sources say; 04/04/2018 – VIACOM IS SAID TO NOW PLAN TO MAKE COUNTER-PROPOSAL TO CBS:CNBC

Analysts await Aspen Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZPN) to report earnings on August, 7 after the close. They expect $1.02 EPS, up 92.45% or $0.49 from last year’s $0.53 per share. AZPN’s profit will be $70.35 million for 31.59 P/E if the $1.02 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.89 actual EPS reported by Aspen Technology, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 14.61% EPS growth.

Miracle Mile Advisors Llc, which manages about $371.73 million and $1.25B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Goldman Sachs Etf Tr by 6,298 shares to 26,423 shares, valued at $2.65M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Adobe Inc (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 14,300 shares in the quarter, for a total of 25,158 shares, and has risen its stake in At&T Inc (NYSE:T).

Analysts await Viacom Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAB) to report earnings on August, 8 before the open. They expect $1.05 EPS, down 11.02% or $0.13 from last year’s $1.18 per share. VIAB’s profit will be $430.93M for 7.00 P/E if the $1.05 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.95 actual EPS reported by Viacom Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 10.53% EPS growth.

