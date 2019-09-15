Viacom New (VIAB) Shareholder Alethea Capital Management Cut Position; Ares Cap (ARCC) Market Value Rose While Clough Capital Partners LP Cut Holding by $3.41 Million

Alethea Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Viacom Inc New (VIAB) by 75.09% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Alethea Capital Management Llc sold 41,766 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.20% . The institutional investor held 13,857 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $414,000, down from 55,623 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Alethea Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Viacom Inc New for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $10.61B market cap company. The stock increased 0.08% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $26.04. About 3.62M shares traded. Viacom Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAB) has risen 5.46% since September 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 5.46% the S&P500. Some Historical VIAB News: 14/05/2018 – Viacom shares move towards high of the day after sources say that it had reached deal with CBS on share ratio for merger before today’s lawsuit; 25/04/2018 – VIACOM 2Q ADJ EPS CONT OPS 92C; 21/03/2018 – Freestyle Fridays Are Back! BET Networks Announces Launch of the Ultimate Search for Today’s Hottest MC with the Interactive; 25/04/2018 – Viacom Rosy Results Poised to Boost Negotiating Stance With CBS; 03/04/2018 – CNBC Now: BREAKING: CBS has submitted bid for Viacom that is below its market value; CBS special committee wants Moonves,; 06/04/2018 – MTV Scores Highest Rated New Show in Six Years with “Jersey Shore Family Vacation”; 25/04/2018 – Viacom 2Q EPS 66c; 06/04/2018 – BTIG’s Greenfield Talks CBS-Viacom, Disney’s Offer for Sky (Video); 22/03/2018 – MTV Together with NAACP to Send 17 Buses of Young People from Communities Impacted by Gun Violence Around the Country to the; 26/03/2018 – VIACOM IN PARTNERSHIP WITH TREVOR NOAH’S DAY ZERO PRODUCTIONS

Clough Capital Partners LP decreased its stake in Ares Cap Corp (ARCC) by 11.7% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Clough Capital Partners LP sold 200,400 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.03% . The hedge fund held 1.51M shares of the company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $27.13M, down from 1.71M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Clough Capital Partners LP who had been investing in Ares Cap Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $8.12B market cap company. The stock increased 1.33% or $0.25 during the last trading session, reaching $19.02. About 3.06M shares traded or 91.39% up from the average. Ares Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:ARCC) has risen 10.92% since September 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.92% the S&P500. Some Historical ARCC News: 02/04/2018 – Ares Capital Corporation Intends to Recommend Proceeding with Financing Flexibility Provided for in New BDC Law; 24/05/2018 – S&PGR Rates Ares XXXIR CLO Ltd Nts In Connection With Reissue; 09/03/2018 – Ares Capital Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 28/05/2018 – ARES ASIA EXPECTS FY NET LOSS VS PROFIT YEAR EARLIER; 28/05/2018 – ARES ASIA PROFIT WARNING 29/05/2018 06:05; 02/04/2018 – ARES CAPITAL INTENDS TO RECOMMEND PROCEEDING WITH FINANCING; 02/05/2018 – ARES CAPITAL 1Q NET INVESTMENT INCOME $144M, EST. $309.3M; 06/03/2018 – Curetis subsidiary Ares Genetics wins incubator stay in Silicon Valley; 26/04/2018 – S&PGR Rates Two Ares XXXIIR CLO Classes After Reissue; 30/03/2018 – S&PGR Asgns Prelim Rtgs To 2 Classes From Ares XXXIIR CLO Ltd

Alethea Capital Management Llc, which manages about $155.00 million and $153.53 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Kura Oncology Inc by 27,611 shares to 266,527 shares, valued at $5.25 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 2,259 shares in the quarter, for a total of 2,759 shares, and has risen its stake in Honeywell Intl Inc (NYSE:HON).

Analysts await Viacom Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAB) to report earnings on November, 15. They expect $0.76 EPS, down 23.23% or $0.23 from last year’s $0.99 per share. VIAB’s profit will be $309.57M for 8.57 P/E if the $0.76 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.20 actual EPS reported by Viacom Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -36.67% negative EPS growth.

More notable recent Viacom Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAB) news were published by: Fool.com which released: “2 Insanely Cheap Media Stocks to Buy Right Now – The Motley Fool” on August 26, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Viacom (VIAB) Q3 Earnings Beat Estimates, Revenues Up Y/Y – Nasdaq” published on August 08, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Why Viacom Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAB) Looks Like A Quality Company – Yahoo Finance” on May 30, 2019. More interesting news about Viacom Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAB) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “After Hours Most Active for Sep 12, 2019 : AABA, HPQ, CMCSA, CTVA, T, QQQ, AAPL, KO, AMGN, DTV, JNPR, VIAB – Nasdaq” published on September 12, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Viacom (VIAB) to Report Q2 Earnings: What’s in the Cards? – Nasdaq” with publication date: May 07, 2019.

Since March 20, 2019, it had 7 insider purchases, and 0 insider sales for $242,413 activity. 200 shares were bought by BARTLETT STEVE, worth $3,600. ROLL PENELOPE F also bought $36,720 worth of Ares Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:ARCC) on Tuesday, August 6.

More notable recent Ares Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:ARCC) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “These â€œRich Guyâ€ Dividend Favorites Yield 8.8% to 9.9% – Nasdaq” on July 19, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Ares Capital (ARCC) Upgraded to Buy: What Does It Mean for the Stock? – Nasdaq” published on August 26, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Ares Capital 2019 Q2 – Results – Earnings Call Slides – Seeking Alpha” on July 30, 2019. More interesting news about Ares Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:ARCC) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “What Makes Ares Capital (ARCC) a New Strong Buy Stock – Nasdaq” published on July 23, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Ares Capital (ARCC) is a Great Momentum Stock: Should You Buy? – Nasdaq” with publication date: September 12, 2019.

Analysts await Ares Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:ARCC) to report earnings on October, 30. They expect $0.46 earnings per share, up 2.22% or $0.01 from last year’s $0.45 per share. ARCC’s profit will be $196.29M for 10.34 P/E if the $0.46 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.49 actual earnings per share reported by Ares Capital Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -6.12% negative EPS growth.

Clough Capital Partners L P, which manages about $5.01B and $1.02B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Hdfc Bank Ltd (NYSE:HDB) by 45,300 shares to 96,000 shares, valued at $12.48M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Pool Corporation (NASDAQ:POOL) by 41,720 shares in the quarter, for a total of 45,120 shares, and has risen its stake in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.15 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.13, from 1.28 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 33 investors sold ARCC shares while 105 reduced holdings. 48 funds opened positions while 111 raised stakes. 136.40 million shares or 5.55% less from 144.42 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Strategic Wealth Advsr Group Inc Lc reported 12,735 shares stake. Prelude Capital Mngmt Limited Liability Co holds 0.04% in Ares Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:ARCC) or 47,000 shares. Northeast Financial Consultants Inc invested in 0.19% or 100,820 shares. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc invested in 270 shares or 0% of the stock. Natixis Advsr Lp invested 0.19% of its portfolio in Ares Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:ARCC). Mcgowan Grp Asset Mngmt invested in 3.12% or 1.11 million shares. Alps Advisors has invested 0.06% of its portfolio in Ares Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:ARCC). Jane Street Limited Co holds 10,044 shares. 20,956 were reported by Mirae Asset Global Investments Limited. Edgemoor Advsr Incorporated has invested 1.64% in Ares Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:ARCC). Morgan Stanley invested in 6.51M shares. Fin Advantage Incorporated invested in 287,150 shares. Asset Mngmt has invested 0.04% in Ares Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:ARCC). Sfmg Ltd Llc holds 0.54% of its portfolio in Ares Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:ARCC) for 220,480 shares. Jnba Advisors owns 100 shares.