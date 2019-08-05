Viacom New (VIAB) Share Value Rose While Permit Capital Upped Its Position; Codexis (CDXS) Shareholder Farallon Capital Management Has Upped Its Holding by $1.90 Million

Farallon Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Codexis Inc (CDXS) by 8.23% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Farallon Capital Management Llc bought 95,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.08% . The hedge fund held 1.25 million shares of the basic industries company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $25.66M, up from 1.16 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Farallon Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Codexis Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $969.60 million market cap company. The stock decreased 7.29% or $1.28 during the last trading session, reaching $16.28. About 362,728 shares traded or 1.71% up from the average. Codexis, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDXS) has risen 37.09% since August 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 37.09% the S&P500. Some Historical CDXS News: 30/05/2018 – Codexis Presenting at KeyCorp Conference Tomorrow; 09/04/2018 – Codexis at H.C. Wainwright NASH Investor Conference Tomorrow; 08/03/2018 – CODEXIS INC SEES 2018 GROSS MARGIN ON PRODUCT SALES IS EXPECTED TO BE 45% TO 48%; 08/03/2018 – CODEXIS INC CDXS.O FY2018 REV VIEW $68.6 MLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 10/05/2018 – Codexis 1Q Loss/Shr 10c; 08/03/2018 – CODEXIS INC CDXS.O SEES FY 2018 REVENUE $60 MLN TO $63 MLN; 05/04/2018 – Codexis at H.C. Wainwright NASH Investor Conference Apr 10; 23/04/2018 – Porton Pharma Solutions and Codexis Launch Global Partnership; 08/03/2018 – Codexis Sees 2018 Rev $60M-$63M; 23/04/2018 – PORTON PHARMA SOLUTIONS & CODEXIS LAUNCH GLOBAL PARTNERSHIP

Permit Capital Llc increased its stake in Viacom Inc New (VIAB) by 9.59% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Permit Capital Llc bought 25,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.20% . The hedge fund held 285,600 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.02M, up from 260,600 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Permit Capital Llc who had been investing in Viacom Inc New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $12.04 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.98% or $0.59 during the last trading session, reaching $29.19. About 2.86M shares traded. Viacom Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAB) has risen 5.46% since August 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 5.46% the S&P500. Some Historical VIAB News: 04/05/2018 – Yahoo! UK: Exclusive – Redstone makes concessions on Viacom CEO to clinch CBS merger; 29/05/2018 – ABC loses prime TV showcase with ‘Roseanne’ cancellation; 06/03/2018 – CBS COO WON’T BE DISCUSSING POTENTIAL VIACOM COMBINATION; 09/04/2018 – CBS Investor Says Viacom Deal Not ‘Optimal’ in Letter to Board (Video); 03/04/2018 – Josh Kosman: CBS makes lowball offer to buy Viacom; 10/05/2018 – Houston Rockets’ Point Guard Chris Paul Tapped to Host Fifth Annual Nickelodeon’s Kids’ Choice Sports 2018, Airing Sunday,; 03/04/2018 – CNBC Now: BREAKING: CBS has submitted bid for Viacom that is below its market value; CBS special committee wants Moonves,; 03/04/2018 – CBS, Viacom merger talks hit roadblock over who will be Moonves’ second-in-command; 26/03/2018 – VIACOM INC – FINANCIAL TERMS OF TRANSACTION WERE NOT DISCLOSED; 08/03/2018 – Viacom International Turns the #SOUNDON to Amplify Women’s Voices This International Women’s Day

Farallon Capital Management Llc, which manages about $23.19 billion and $12.44B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Liberty Global Plc (NASDAQ:LBTYK) by 629,096 shares to 4.31M shares, valued at $104.30M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Iqvia Hldgs Inc by 1.06M shares in the quarter, leaving it with 2.16M shares, and cut its stake in Liberty Global Plc (NASDAQ:LBTYA).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.09 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.76, from 1.85 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 16 investors sold CDXS shares while 38 reduced holdings. 24 funds opened positions while 35 raised stakes. 40.50 million shares or 1.95% more from 39.73 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Blair William Il has 0.03% invested in Codexis, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDXS) for 226,090 shares. Oak Ridge Invs Ltd stated it has 305,675 shares. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement Sys has 44,902 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Federated Pa holds 0% in Codexis, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDXS) or 49,814 shares. Strs Ohio accumulated 39,900 shares or 0% of the stock. Bank & Trust Of Ny Mellon holds 0% or 251,686 shares in its portfolio. Invesco Ltd owns 0% invested in Codexis, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDXS) for 285,506 shares. Nantahala Capital Mgmt Ltd Liability Company holds 5.36 million shares. Great West Life Assurance Can accumulated 5,596 shares or 0% of the stock. Barclays Public Limited holds 46,086 shares. 58,495 are held by Bankshares Of Montreal Can. Glenmede Co Na accumulated 1,774 shares. Sumitomo Mitsui Tru Holding holds 0.01% or 333,065 shares in its portfolio. D E Shaw invested in 52,782 shares. Castleark Ltd Co reported 287,454 shares.