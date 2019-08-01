Viacom New (VIAB) Position Upped by Gam Holding Ag; Dock Street Asset Management Has Cut Its Stake in Verisign (VRSN) by $316,750

Gam Holding Ag increased its stake in Viacom Inc New (VIAB) by 12.03% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gam Holding Ag bought 15,007 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.20% . The institutional investor held 139,767 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.92 million, up from 124,760 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gam Holding Ag who had been investing in Viacom Inc New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $12.46 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.97% or $0.61 during the last trading session, reaching $30.35. About 5.26 million shares traded or 43.31% up from the average. Viacom Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAB) has risen 5.46% since August 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 5.46% the S&P500. Some Historical VIAB News: 08/05/2018 – RT @CNBCnow: CBS & Viacom deal talks remain in gridlock after Shari Redstone’s concessions fail to aid talks, sources say. CBS CEO Leslie M…; 25/04/2018 – Viacom 2Q Adj EPS 92c; 12/04/2018 – CBS CEO Les Moonves could make up to $280 million if Shari Redstone fires him over embattled CBS-Viacom merger; 26/03/2018 – Viacom Will Have Exclusive ‘First Look’ Rights on Projects Developed by Noah, Day Zero; 04/04/2018 – CBS offer for Viacom was immediately rejected, sources say; 03/04/2018 – Josh Kosman: CBS makes lowball offer to buy Viacom; 11/04/2018 – Shari Redstone is likely to replace CBC chief Les Moonves if no merger deal is reached with Viacom, sources tell CNBC; 04/05/2018 – New York Post: Shari Redstone concession may help revive CBS-Viacom merger talks; 14/05/2018 – RT @CNBCnow: NEW: CBS & Viacom had agreed on share ratio for merger deal before lawsuit; 26/04/2018 – Dealpolitik: Governance Headache for Viacom and CBS

Dock Street Asset Management Inc decreased its stake in Verisign (VRSN) by 52.84% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Dock Street Asset Management Inc sold 1,750 shares as the company's stock rose 8.56% . The institutional investor held 1,562 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $284,000, down from 3,312 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Dock Street Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Verisign for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $24.99 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.33% or $2.84 during the last trading session, reaching $211.09. About 587,203 shares traded. VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN) has risen 45.15% since August 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 45.15% the S&P500.

Gam Holding Ag, which manages about $2.38B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Exxon Mobil Corp (NYSE:XOM) by 8,228 shares to 117,124 shares, valued at $9.46M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Pegasystems Inc (NASDAQ:PEGA) by 9,853 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 45,759 shares, and cut its stake in Imperial Oil Ltd (NYSEMKT:IMO).

More notable recent Viacom Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAB) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: "abercrombie kids and Nickelodeon Partner for #PlayIsLife Campaign – Nasdaq" on July 16, 2019

Analysts await VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $1.19 EPS, up 5.31% or $0.06 from last year’s $1.13 per share. VRSN’s profit will be $140.86 million for 44.35 P/E if the $1.19 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.24 actual EPS reported by VeriSign, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -4.03% negative EPS growth.