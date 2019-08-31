Viacom New (VIAB) Position Maintained by Retirement Systems Of Alabama; St Germain D J Co Holding in Rayonier (RYN) Lifted by $6.71 Million

St Germain D J Co Inc increased its stake in Rayonier Inc (RYN) by 53.17% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. St Germain D J Co Inc bought 216,578 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.97% . The institutional investor held 623,883 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $19.67 million, up from 407,305 at the end of the previous reported quarter. St Germain D J Co Inc who had been investing in Rayonier Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.47B market cap company. The stock increased 0.79% or $0.21 during the last trading session, reaching $26.8. About 481,854 shares traded. Rayonier Inc. (NYSE:RYN) has declined 16.09% since August 31, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 16.09% the S&P500. Some Historical RYN News: 21/05/2018 – Rayonier Raises Dividend to 27c Vs. 25c; 02/05/2018 – Rayonier 1Q Net $40.5M; 02/05/2018 – RAYONIER ON TRACK TO ACHIEVE ’18 ADJUSTED EBITDA GUIDANCE; 21/05/2018 – Rayonier Announces 8% Dividend Increase; 21/04/2018 – DJ Rayonier Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (RYN); 11/04/2018 Rayonier Scheduled to Release First Quarter Earnings on May 2; 21/05/2018 – RAYONIER INC RYN.N : BMO RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $34 FROM $31; 02/05/2018 – Rayonier 1Q EPS 31c; 02/05/2018 – RAYONIER 1Q ADJ EPS 5C, EST. 16C; 21/05/2018 – RAYONIER REPORTS 8% DIV BOOST

Retirement Systems Of Alabama increased its stake in Viacom Inc New (VIAB) by 6.98% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Retirement Systems Of Alabama bought 23,563 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.20% . The institutional investor held 361,251 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $10.14M, up from 337,688 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Retirement Systems Of Alabama who had been investing in Viacom Inc New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $10.04B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.72% or $0.18 during the last trading session, reaching $24.98. About 3.98M shares traded. Viacom Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAB) has risen 5.46% since August 31, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 5.46% the S&P500. Some Historical VIAB News: 17/05/2018 – CBS SAYS BOARD DECISION ON DIVIDEND IS SUBJECT TO DELAWARE COURT APPROVAL -STATEMENT; 13/03/2018 – Brian Schwartz: Sources close to $CBS- $VIAB tell me conversations between both special committees about a potential merger are; 07/05/2018 – Louise Avery: Exclusive: Redstone makes concessions on Viacom CEO in bid to clinch CBS deal; 17/05/2018 – CBS and Viacom can get a lot more value from other players, says B. Riley FBR’s Barton Crockett; 03/04/2018 – CBS makes lowball offer to buy Viacom; 25/04/2018 – VIACOM 2Q REV. $3.15B, EST. $3.04B; 17/04/2018 – On The Heels Of MTV’s Third Consecutive Quarter Of Growth The 2018 “MTV VMAs” Will Return To NYC And Air Live From Radio City Music Hall On Monday, August 20, 2018; 25/04/2018 – VIACOM INC CFO SAYS ON TRACK WITH FULL YEAR GUIDANCE OF A DECLINE AT THE LOW END OF THE MID-SINGLE DIGIT RANGE FOR U.S. AFFILIATE REVENUE -CONF CALL; 16/05/2018 – NATIONAL AMUSEMENTS SAYS IN COURT FILING IT EXPRESSED DISCOMFORT WITH THE CONTINUED CBS BOARD POSITION OF CHARLES GIFFORD GIVEN CERTAIN INCIDENTS THAT TOOK PLACE IN 2016 AND 2017; 25/04/2018 – VIACOM INC – PARAMOUNT PICTURES RETURNED TO PROFITABILITY IN QUARTER

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.67 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.23, from 0.9 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 37 investors sold RYN shares while 91 reduced holdings. 31 funds opened positions while 55 raised stakes. 104.74 million shares or 3.39% less from 108.41 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Aperio Group Incorporated Ltd Com holds 24,122 shares or 0% of its portfolio. 1,150 were reported by Optimum Investment Advisors. Riverhead Capital Mgmt Ltd Com reported 0.04% stake. Voloridge Mgmt Limited Company accumulated 29,779 shares. 5,889 are held by Royal London Asset Mgmt Limited. Proshare Advisors Ltd reported 0.01% of its portfolio in Rayonier Inc. (NYSE:RYN). Tower Ltd Liability Company (Trc) invested in 0.01% or 4,647 shares. 213,886 are held by Legal And General Group Inc Public Lc. Northern accumulated 1.54M shares or 0.01% of the stock. Lazard Asset Limited Liability Company owns 9,579 shares. Pennsylvania has 59,547 shares for 0.21% of their portfolio. Perkins Coie Tru invested in 1,500 shares. Gabelli Funds Lc reported 29,000 shares. Amalgamated Bancorporation invested 0.02% in Rayonier Inc. (NYSE:RYN). Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund, Oregon-based fund reported 51,594 shares.

St Germain D J Co Inc, which manages about $1.01B and $918.20M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Alps Etf Tr Alerianmlp (AMLP) by 31,169 shares to 2.44M shares, valued at $24.49 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Sally Beauty Company (NYSE:SBH) by 24,880 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 326,818 shares, and cut its stake in Spdr Bbg Barc Ig Floating Rate (FLRN).

Since August 27, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 selling transactions for $52,683 activity.

