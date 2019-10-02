Viacom New (VIAB) Position Lifted by American Financial Group Inc; As Genesee & Wyoming (GWR) Stock Rose, Snyder Capital Management LP Has Decreased Stake by $2.07 Million

American Financial Group Inc increased its stake in Viacom Inc New (VIAB) by 12.95% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. American Financial Group Inc bought 90,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.20% . The institutional investor held 785,000 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $23.45M, up from 695,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. American Financial Group Inc who had been investing in Viacom Inc New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $9.39 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 3.95% or $0.95 during the last trading session, reaching $23. About 5.91 million shares traded or 16.60% up from the average. Viacom Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAB) has risen 5.46% since October 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 5.46% the S&P500. Some Historical VIAB News: 17/05/2018 – CBS CORP – PAYMENT OF DIVIDEND IS CONDITIONED ON A FINAL DETERMINATION BY DELAWARE COURTS; 14/05/2018 – NATIONAL AMUSEMENTS INC PROVIDES COMMENT ON CBS LAWSUIT; 09/04/2018 – Viacom Is Said to Want CBS to Raise Bid by More Than 20 Percent; 25/04/2018 – VIACOM 2Q REV. $3.15B, EST. $3.04B; 25/04/2018 – VIACOM INC – RECOGNIZED PRE-TAX RESTRUCTURING AND RELATED COSTS OF $185 MLN IN QUARTER; 14/05/2018 – Yahoo! UK: CBS, Viacom had agreed on price for deal before lawsuit; 04/04/2018 – CBS OFFER FOR VIACOM WAS SAID TO BE IMMEDIATELY REJECTED: CNBC; 17/05/2018 – CBS votes to end Redstone control but must take battle to court; 18/04/2018 – CORRECTING and REPLACING BET Networks Powers Black Influence with a Slate of New Original Scripted and Unscripted Series and Al; 14/05/2018 – JUST IN: National Amusements, controlling shareholder of CBS and Viacom, responds to lawsuit from CBS- “”National Amusements (NAI) is outraged by the action taken by CBS and strongly refutes its characterization of recent events

Snyder Capital Management LP decreased its stake in Genesee & Wyoming Inc (GWR) by 3.33% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Snyder Capital Management LP sold 20,714 shares as the company’s stock rose 25.76% . The institutional investor held 601,615 shares of the transportation company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $60.16M, down from 622,329 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Snyder Capital Management LP who had been investing in Genesee & Wyoming Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $6.30B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.05% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $110.51. About 702,154 shares traded. Genesee & Wyoming Inc. (NYSE:GWR) has risen 32.77% since October 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 32.77% the S&P500. Some Historical GWR News: 01/05/2018 – Genesee & Wyoming 1Q Rev $574.7M; 13/03/2018 – GENESEE & WYOMING CARLOADS UP 0.8% IN FEB. :GWR US; 01/05/2018 – GENESEE & WYOMING 1Q ADJ EPS 70C; 20/04/2018 – Genesee & Wyoming Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average; 14/05/2018 – Genesee & Wyoming April Traffic Rose 3.7%; 20/04/2018 – CALVERT RESEARCH & MANAGEMENT “URGE” SHAREHOLDERS OF GENESEE & WYOMING TO VOTE FOR THE ESTABLISHMENT OF GREENHOUSE GAS EMISSIONS GOALS – SEC FILING; 13/03/2018 – Genesee & Wyoming Reports Traffic for February 2018; 17/04/2018 – GENESEE & WYOMING MARCH SAME-RAILROAD TRAFFIC DOWN 3.9%; 01/05/2018 – Genesee & Wyoming 1Q Net $75.1M; 14/05/2018 – Genesee & Wyoming Reports Traffic for April 2018

Analysts await Genesee & Wyoming Inc. (NYSE:GWR) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $1.29 earnings per share, up 4.88% or $0.06 from last year’s $1.23 per share. GWR’s profit will be $73.49 million for 21.42 P/E if the $1.29 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.03 actual earnings per share reported by Genesee & Wyoming Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 25.24% EPS growth.

Snyder Capital Management L P, which manages about $2.16 billion and $2.23 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Coherent Inc. (NASDAQ:COHR) by 21,360 shares to 130,126 shares, valued at $17.75 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ugi Corp. (NYSE:UGI) by 19,348 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.30M shares, and has risen its stake in Hostess Brands Inc..

Investors sentiment increased to 1 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.24, from 0.76 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 21 investors sold GWR shares while 92 reduced holdings. 42 funds opened positions while 71 raised stakes. 46.90 million shares or 1.43% less from 47.58 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Glenmede Trust Na holds 89 shares. J Goldman Limited Partnership reported 0.59% of its portfolio in Genesee & Wyoming Inc. (NYSE:GWR). The Connecticut-based Goodnow Grp Inc Ltd Liability Corporation has invested 6.71% in Genesee & Wyoming Inc. (NYSE:GWR). 9,730 are owned by New Mexico Educational Retirement Board. World Asset Management Inc invested in 2,739 shares. Retirement Sys Of Alabama reported 0.03% stake. Cardinal Capital Mgmt Llc Ct holds 2.08% of its portfolio in Genesee & Wyoming Inc. (NYSE:GWR) for 637,450 shares. 7,200 are owned by Virginia Retirement Et Al. Balyasny Asset Mgmt Ltd Company reported 167,748 shares. Td Asset Mgmt holds 0% or 7,600 shares in its portfolio. Royal Savings Bank Of Canada, a Ontario – Canada-based fund reported 39,291 shares. Alliancebernstein LP invested in 138,815 shares. Oregon Pub Employees Retirement Fund holds 0.03% or 23,703 shares in its portfolio. The Illinois-based Citadel Advisors Ltd Llc has invested 0.02% in Genesee & Wyoming Inc. (NYSE:GWR). Hexavest holds 1,242 shares.

More notable recent Genesee & Wyoming Inc. (NYSE:GWR) news were published by: Businesswire.com which released: “Genesee & Wyoming Statement on Aurizon Complaint – Business Wire” on September 17, 2019, also Businesswire.com with their article: “Genesee & Wyoming Inc. Subsidiaries Lease Two U.S. Short Line Railroads, Linking 400 Miles of Contiguous Lines Across Indiana, Illinois – Business Wire” published on March 22, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About Genesee & Wyoming Inc (GWR) – Yahoo Finance” on June 20, 2019. More interesting news about Genesee & Wyoming Inc. (NYSE:GWR) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Wall Street Brunch – Seeking Alpha” published on September 29, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “2 Reasons To Avoid Genesee & Wyoming – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: May 05, 2016.