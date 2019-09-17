Viacom New (VIAB) Position Held by Alpha Windward Llc; Target (TGT) Holder Compton Capital Management Has Lowered Its Stake by $331,100 as Stock Value Rose

Alpha Windward Llc increased its stake in Viacom Inc New (VIAB) by 3118.87% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Alpha Windward Llc bought 16,031 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.20% . The institutional investor held 16,545 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $513,000, up from 514 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Alpha Windward Llc who had been investing in Viacom Inc New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $10.49B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.60% or $0.42 during the last trading session, reaching $25.75. About 3.35 million shares traded. Viacom Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAB) has risen 5.46% since September 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 5.46% the S&P500. Some Historical VIAB News: 04/04/2018 – Shari Redstone Said to Push for Viacom’s Bakish (Video); 26/04/2018 – Exciting Culinary Lineup Revealed for Comedy Central Presents Clusterfest; 14/05/2018 – BET Her and Bumble Present the 8th Annual WEEN Awards Hosted by Amanda Seales on Thursday, June 21, 2018 in Los Angeles; 25/04/2018 – VIACOM: EXPECT OPERATING INCOME GROWTH IN LOW SINGLE DIGITS; 25/04/2018 – lt’s Time to “Answer That Question, or Take the Physical Challenge,” as Nickelodeon Brings Back Double Dare in Brand-New Series!; 02/04/2018 – The bid is below Viacom’s current market valuation, indicating tough negotiations lie ahead; 04/04/2018 – Stocks making the biggest moves premarket: LEN, AMZN, CBS, VIAB, DPZ, PLAY & more; 04/04/2018 – Viacom preparing counterproposal to CBS offer; 24/05/2018 – VIA: It’s the end of an era at BET: chairman and CEO Debra Lee is leaving after more than three decades at the company. – ! $VIA; 02/04/2018 – @CNBC Update: CBS plans to make an all-stock bid to buy Viacom that’s below its market value, sources close to the situation told CNBC

Compton Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in Target Corp (TGT) by 41.85% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Compton Capital Management Inc sold 3,850 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.18% . The institutional investor held 5,350 shares of the department and specialty retail stores company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $463,000, down from 9,200 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Compton Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Target Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $54.81B market cap company. The stock increased 0.30% or $0.32 during the last trading session, reaching $107.28. About 2.65M shares traded. Target Corporation (NYSE:TGT) has risen 6.39% since September 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.39% the S&P500. Some Historical TGT News: 03/04/2018 – Target reveals locations of three new small-format stores in New York; 15/03/2018 – CFO Smith Disposes 271 Of Target Corp; 15/03/2018 – Cramer argues that the powers of Amazon, Walmart and Target coalesced to push Toys R Us into bankruptcy; 06/03/2018 – Target Announces Expanded Shipping Services, $12 Minimum Wage — MarketWatch; 06/03/2018 – Target Announces Plans to Accelerate Multiyear Strategy; 06/03/2018 – TARGET: FREE TWO-DAY SHIPPING IS NOW AVAILABLE ON TARGET.COM; 02/04/2018 – Straggling behind Wal-Mart and Amazon, Target needs to make a bold move; 06/03/2018 – Target 4Q Average Transaction Amount Rose 0.4%; 06/04/2018 – China trade dispute could slam U.S. retailers; 16/05/2018 – ANALYSIS-Toys ‘R’ Us demise could spur merger boom in U.S. toy market

More notable recent Viacom Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAB) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “CBS and Viacom: It’s Not Enough to Compete With Disney or Netflix – Nasdaq” on August 19, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Why Is Viacom (VIAB) Up 2.7% Since Last Earnings Report? – Nasdaq” published on June 09, 2019, Investorideas.com published: “CNBC Transcript: Viacom (NASDAQ: $VIAB) CEO Bob Bakish Speaks with CNBC’s David Faber Today – InvestorIdeas.com” on September 17, 2019. More interesting news about Viacom Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAB) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Barron’s Picks And Pans: Apple, CSX, Tapestry, Total, Viacom And More – Yahoo Finance” published on September 14, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Viacom Inc. (VIAB) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for September 13, 2019 – Nasdaq” with publication date: September 12, 2019.

Alpha Windward Llc, which manages about $148.77 million and $155.82M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Cvs Health Corp (NYSE:CVS) by 6,638 shares to 3,268 shares, valued at $184,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Twilio Inc by 4,586 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 72 shares, and cut its stake in Comcast Corp New (NASDAQ:CMCSA).

More notable recent Target Corporation (NYSE:TGT) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Just 4 Days Before Target Corporation (NYSE:TGT) Will Be Trading Ex-Dividend – Yahoo Finance” on August 15, 2019, also Investorplace.com with their article: “Will Target Stock Continue to Surge Higher? – Investorplace.com” published on August 27, 2019, Streetinsider.com published: “Target (TGT) Tops Q2 EPS by 20c; Guides Higher – StreetInsider.com” on August 21, 2019. More interesting news about Target Corporation (NYSE:TGT) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Big-box retailers erase some recession anxiety – Seeking Alpha” published on August 21, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Target Corp (TGT) Q2 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 21, 2019.