Viacom New (VIAB) Position Has Increased by Cubist Systematic Strategies Llc; As General Electric Co (GE) Market Value Rose, Nexus Investment Management Boosted Stake

Cubist Systematic Strategies Llc increased its stake in Viacom Inc New (VIAB) by 465.39% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cubist Systematic Strategies Llc bought 145,396 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.20% . The institutional investor held 176,638 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $5.28M, up from 31,242 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies Llc who had been investing in Viacom Inc New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $9.35 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.43% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $22.91. About 1.35M shares traded. Viacom Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAB) has risen 5.46% since October 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 5.46% the S&P500. Some Historical VIAB News: 11/04/2018 – Jeffrey C. McCracken: Redstone likely to replace Moonves as head of CBS if no deal with Viacom; 25/04/2018 – Net income attributable to Viacom rose to $256 million, or 64 cents per share; 25/04/2018 – VIACOM 2Q REV. $3.15B, EST. $3.04B; 09/04/2018 – New York Post: CBS and Viacom still look set for a merger; 25/04/2018 – VIACOM: MOST SAVINGS DON’T INVOLVE JOB CUTS; 11/04/2018 – BREAKING: Shari Redstone likely to fire Moonves as head of CBS if no deal with Viacom; 14/05/2018 – Deadline Hollywd: Verizon Expressed Interest In Acquiring CBS Before Viacom Talks Heated Up; 09/03/2018 – silew: Viacom, CBS not in active merger discussions: sources (Reuters) – Viacom Inc and CBS Corp are no; 03/04/2018 – Josh Kosman: CBS makes lowball offer to buy Viacom; 16/05/2018 – The showdown comes as the Redstones were seeking to merge CBS and Viacom

Nexus Investment Management Inc increased its stake in General Electric Co (GE) by 4.84% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Nexus Investment Management Inc bought 37,850 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.47% . The institutional investor held 819,735 shares of the consumer electronics and appliances company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $8.61M, up from 781,885 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Nexus Investment Management Inc who had been investing in General Electric Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $74.31 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.06% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $8.52. About 27.35 million shares traded. General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) has declined 17.39% since October 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.39% the S&P500. Some Historical GE News: 21/05/2018 – MOODY’S AFFIRMS RATINGS OF WABTEC, WITH SENIOR UNSECURED AT BAA3, ON ANNOUNCED MERGER WITH GE TRANSPORTATION; OUTLOOK NEGATIVE; 16/05/2018 – Southwest Sends Engine Fan Blades to GE for Further Inspection; 14/03/2018 – GE: WOULD HAVE TO FIGURE OUT IF DUAL-SOURCE ENGINE MAKES SENSE; 20/04/2018 – GE Earnings: Is the Worst Over? — Barron’s Blog; 09/03/2018 – GE IS SAID TO EXPLORE SALE OF ELECTRICAL ENGINEERING UNIT: RTRS; 16/05/2018 – GENERAL ELECTRIC CO – GE ANNOUNCES THREE NEW AGP ORDERS GLOBALLY WITH SAUDI CEMENT, DUBAI ELECTRICITY & WATER AUTHORITY AND OHGISHMA POWER CO LTD; 21/05/2018 – WABTEC – CEO RAYMOND T. BETLER WILL REMAIN PRESIDENT AND CEO OF THE MERGED COMPANY; 19/04/2018 – U.S. FAA to order inspections of jet engines after Southwest blast; 07/05/2018 – GE and Altair Sign Agreement for Exclusive Distribution of GE’s Flow Simulator Software; 07/03/2018 – GENERAL ELECTRIC CO GE.N : DEUTSCHE BANK BELIEVES CO TO BE AMONG THE MOST AT FUNDAMENTAL RISK FROM RAPIDLY RISING STEEL AND ALUMINUM PRICES

More notable recent Viacom Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAB) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Viacom (VIAB) Q4 Earnings and Revenues Beat Estimates – Nasdaq” on November 16, 2018, also Businesswire.com with their article: “Paramount Pictures Chairman & CEO Jim Gianopulos to Participate in the Bank of America Merrill Lynch 2019 Media, Communications & Entertainment Conference – Business Wire” published on September 04, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Consumer Sector Update for 03/25/2019: VIA,VIAB,T,EDU,PM – Nasdaq” on March 25, 2019. More interesting news about Viacom Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAB) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “Wells Fargo Initiates On Media Stocks, Disney Among Top Picks – Benzinga” published on September 24, 2019 as well as Streetinsider.com‘s news article titled: “Viacom (VIAB) Said to Emerge as Front-Runner for Stake in Miramax – Bloomberg – StreetInsider.com” with publication date: September 11, 2019.

Cubist Systematic Strategies Llc, which manages about $5.45B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Marathon Oil Corp (NYSE:MRO) by 79,452 shares to 81,476 shares, valued at $1.16 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Vishay Intertechnology Inc (NYSE:VSH) by 82,028 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 147,190 shares, and cut its stake in Hope Bancorp Inc.

Since May 23, 2019, it had 7 buys, and 0 selling transactions for $5.01 million activity. CULP H LAWRENCE JR also bought $3.00 million worth of General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) shares. Another trade for 10,000 shares valued at $88,300 was bought by Timko Thomas S. $50,700 worth of General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) was bought by Seidman Leslie. $97,500 worth of General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) shares were bought by LAVIZZO-MOUREY RISA J. On Tuesday, August 13 the insider Cox L Kevin bought $994,752. Strazik Scott also bought $279,036 worth of General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) shares.

More notable recent General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) news were published by: Fool.com which released: “Why This General Electric News Is Huge for CEO Larry Culp – The Motley Fool” on September 29, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Can General Electric Stock Move Past Immelt and Welchâ€™s Sins? – Yahoo Finance” published on September 12, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Is Baker Hughes, a GE Company a Buy? – Yahoo Finance” on September 07, 2019. More interesting news about General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) were released by: Barrons.com and their article: “GE CEO Larry Culp Talks Progress, Debt, and Restructuring – Barron’s” published on September 13, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “General Electric Rises 3% – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: September 09, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.63 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.08, from 0.71 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 65 investors sold GE shares while 599 reduced holdings. 104 funds opened positions while 314 raised stakes. 5.00 billion shares or 2.64% more from 4.87 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. The New Jersey-based Prudential Finance has invested 0.51% in General Electric Company (NYSE:GE). 25.29M were accumulated by Fil Limited. 858,630 are held by Lodge Hill Cap Lc. Horizon Limited Liability Corporation invested in 34,265 shares. Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn Limited Liability owns 0% invested in General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) for 8,246 shares. Hills State Bank & holds 0.1% or 36,528 shares. Kemnay Advisory Serv Incorporated invested in 0% or 1,900 shares. Merriman Wealth Limited Liability Company has invested 0% in General Electric Company (NYSE:GE). 50,500 were reported by Fairpointe Llc. Ithaka Grp Ltd Com reported 0.02% of its portfolio in General Electric Company (NYSE:GE). Callahan Advsr Ltd has 0.02% invested in General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) for 13,045 shares. Nichols And Pratt Advisers Limited Liability Partnership Ma reported 381,073 shares stake. Loring Wolcott Coolidge Fiduciary Llp Ma reported 0.01% stake. Bnp Paribas Asset Mgmt Sa owns 846,948 shares for 0.07% of their portfolio. Strategic Fincl Serv Inc invested 0.1% in General Electric Company (NYSE:GE).