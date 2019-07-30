Viacom New (VIAB) Market Valuation Declined While Kiltearn Partners Llp Decreased Its Stake by $68.73 Million; As Centene Del (CNC) Valuation Declined, Shareholder Pitcairn Company Lifted Holding

Pitcairn Company increased its stake in Centene Corp Del (CNC) by 93.47% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pitcairn Company bought 6,641 shares as the company’s stock declined 14.54% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 13,746 shares of the medical specialities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $730,000, up from 7,105 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pitcairn Company who had been investing in Centene Corp Del for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $22.25 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.09% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $53.79. About 3.23 million shares traded. Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC) has declined 5.12% since July 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.55% the S&P500.

Kiltearn Partners Llp decreased its stake in Viacom Inc New (VIAB) by 53.6% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kiltearn Partners Llp sold 2.45M shares as the company’s stock declined 0.91% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 2.12M shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $59.64M, down from 4.58M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kiltearn Partners Llp who had been investing in Viacom Inc New for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $12.70 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.06% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $30.96. About 2.00M shares traded. Viacom Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAB) has declined 1.64% since July 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.07% the S&P500. Some Historical VIAB News: 05/03/2018 – VIACOM: OPTIMISTIC UK MARKET IS TURNING POSITIVE AGAIN; 03/04/2018 – CBS has submitted a bid for Viacom, sources familiar said; 02/04/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-CBS CORP CBS.N CEO LES MOONVES TO OFFER TO STAY ON FOR AT LEAST TWO YEARS IF COMPANIES AGREE ON TERMS; 17/05/2018 – NATIONAL AMUSEMENTS SAYS HAS NO INTENTION OF FORCING A MERGER THAT IS NOT SUPPORTED BY BOTH CBS AND VIACOM; 04/05/2018 – New York Post: Shari Redstone concession may help revive CBS-Viacom merger talks; 22/03/2018 – VIACOM INC VIAB.O : MOFFETT NATHANSON RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $39 FROM $38; RATING NEUTRAL; 25/04/2018 – Viacom Says Turnaround On Track in Bid to Shore Up Business; 04/05/2018 – Yahoo! Finance: Exclusive: Redstone makes concessions on Viacom CEO to clinch CBS merger; 25/04/2018 – Viacom Expects More Than $300 Million in Run-Rate Savings in Fiscal 2019 and Beyond; 04/04/2018 – Shari Redstone Is Said to Push for Viacom’s Bakish in a CBS Deal

Pitcairn Company, which manages about $920.88M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Spdr Index Shs Fds (RWO) by 19,224 shares to 7,577 shares, valued at $379,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ansys Inc (NASDAQ:ANSS) by 3,077 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 2,864 shares, and cut its stake in Vmware Inc (NYSE:VMW).

Analysts await Viacom Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAB) to report earnings on August, 8 before the open. They expect $1.05 EPS, down 11.02% or $0.13 from last year’s $1.18 per share. VIAB’s profit will be $430.55M for 7.37 P/E if the $1.05 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.95 actual EPS reported by Viacom Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 10.53% EPS growth.

Kiltearn Partners Llp, which manages about $3.16B and $3.52 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Affiliated Managers Group In (NYSE:AMG) by 135,400 shares to 972,030 shares, valued at $104.11M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Biogen Inc (NASDAQ:BIIB) by 75,500 shares in the quarter, for a total of 250,400 shares, and has risen its stake in State Str Corp (NYSE:STT).

